Flexitanks Market to Witness Stunning Growth with CAGR of 14.1%

Latest released the research study on Global Flexitanks Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Flexitanks Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Flexitanks Market. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Environmental Packaging Technologies, Inc. (United States), My Flexitank Industries Sdn Bhd (Malaysia), Qingdao LAF Packaging Co., LTD (China), SIA Flexitanks Ltd. (Ireland), Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics Ltd (United Kingdom), BeFlexi Ltd. (The Republic of Cyprus), BLT Flexitank Industrial CO., LTD (United States), Kricon Group B.V. (The Netherlands), Mak & Williams Flexitank Supply Ltd (United Kingdom) and Rishi fibc solutions private limited (India)

Brief Overview on Flexitanks

Flexitanks, also known as flexi-bags provide an alternative to tank containers for shipping oils, wines, food-grade liquids, juices, as well as nonhazardous chemicals around the world. These tanks are typically loaded into 20 feet food-grade containers for maritime transport. These are available in sizes range from 16,000 to 26,000 litres. Polymer materials used to manufacture these flexitanks includes polypropylene, polyethylene, as well as PVC coated fabric. Flexitanks are used for transportation of all the liquids which do not fall under the category of dangerous goods as per IMDG code. Presently, flexitanks are used for transport of edible liquids including wine, edible oils, fruit juices, as well as sweeteners, among others.

Flexitanks Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

Study by Type (Multilayer flexitanks, Monolayer Flexitanks, Bilayer flexitanks), Application (Food Grade Liquids, Non-hazardous Chemicals, Industrial Liquids, Agricultural Liquids, Pharmaceutical Goods), Material (Polyethylene (HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE), Polypropylene), Usability (Single Use, Reusable)

Market Drivers

Advancements in the field of liquid handling

Growing commodity trade

Cost-effectiveness of flexitanks

Restraints

Risk of Cargo Loss Due to Leakage

Opportunities

Growing Contribution of Developing Regions in Global Trade

Technological Advancements in Flexitanks

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Flexitanks Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Flexitanks market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Flexitanks Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Flexitanks

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Flexitanks Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Flexitanks market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Flexitanks Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Flexitanks Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.

