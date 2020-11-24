M&A Activity in Bancassurance Market to Set New Growth Cycle

A latest survey on Global Bancassurance Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative information covering market size breakdown of revenue and volume (if applicable) by important segments. The report bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasted till 2025*. The outbreak of covid-19 in global market haves made companies uncertain about their future secario as the prolonged lock-down finds serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are American Express, Banco Santander, BNP Paribas Cardif, Citigroup, Crédit Agricole, HSBC, ING & Wells Fargo.

Click to get Global Bancassurance Market Research Sample PDF Copy Here @: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/1232372-global-bancassurance-market-2

If you are involved in the Global Bancassurance industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by major players. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization according to your requirement.

Bancassurance is a relationship between a bank and an insurance company, aimed at offering insurance products or insurance benefits to the bank’s customers. In this partnership, bank staff and tellers become the point of sale and point of contact for the customer. Bank staff are advised and supported by the insurance company through wholesale product information, marketing campaigns and sales training. The bank and the insurance company share the commission. Insurance policies are processed and administered by the insurance company. This partnership arrangement can be profitable for both companies. Banks can earn additional revenue by selling the insurance products, while insurance companies are able to expand their customer base without having to expand their sales forces or pay commissions to insurance agents or brokers.

The success of a strategic partnership between banks and insurers is dependent on executive buy-in, which was rated as the top factor for bancassurance success by respondents to RGA Global Surveys on bancassurance conducted in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand markets. In these countries, the largest bancassurers distribute insurance products through integrated partnerships which have aligned goals and sales targets for the banks and insurers.

Competition Analysis:

With the drastic change in consumers behavior, firms and brands are curious to understand the implications for their products and services. Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are American Express, Banco Santander, BNP Paribas Cardif, Citigroup, Crédit Agricole, HSBC, ING & Wells Fargo

Market Analysis by Types: , Life Bancassurance & Non-Life Bancassurance

Market Analysis by Applications: Old, Adults & Children

Quantitative Data:

Market Data breakdown by key geographies, Type & Application/End-users

• Bancassurance Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Type [, Life Bancassurance & Non-Life Bancassurance] (Historical & Forecast)

• Bancassurance Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Application [Old, Adults & Children] (Historical & Forecast)

• Bancassurance Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Each Region Specified (Historical & Forecast)

• Bancassurance Market Volume & Growth Rate by Each Region Specified, Application & Type (Historical & Forecast)

• Bancassurance Market Revenue, Volume & Y-O-Y Growth Rate by Players (Base Year)

Enquire for customization in Report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/1232372-global-bancassurance-market-2

Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the Bancassurance market report:

1. Why lots of Key players are not profiled in Study?

–> The study is conducted by collecting data of various companies from the industry, and the base for coverage is NAICS standards. However, the study is not limited to profile only few companies. Currently the research report is listed with players like American Express, Banco Santander, BNP Paribas Cardif, Citigroup, Crédit Agricole, HSBC, ING & Wells Fargo

2. Do Scope of Market Study allows further Segmentation?

—> Yes, for a deep dive we do provide add-on segmentation in premium version of report to better derive market values. The standard version of this report covers segmentation by Application [Old, Adults & Children], by Type [, Life Bancassurance & Non-Life Bancassurance] and by Regions [United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia & India]

3. What value addition does Country landscape will provide?

—> In the premium version of report, two-level of regional segmentation allows user to have access to country level break-up of market Size by revenue and volume*

* Wherever applicable

Buy Single User License of Global Bancassurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=1232372

HTF MI also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia etc.

Browse for Full Report at @: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/1232372-global-bancassurance-market-2

Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market Size Estimation Available in Full Report.

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.



Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]



Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter