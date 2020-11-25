Automated People Mover Train Market Worldwide Prospects, Share, Crucial Players, Size & Forecast – 2028

Automated People Mover Train Market: Overview

An Automated People Mover Train (APM) is a type of small automated guide way transit system, generally used in small areas such as airports, districts, town center, amusements Park and other area. An Automated People Mover Train is considered as capable to transport 1,000–15,000 passengers per hour per direction. In 2013, 13 lines for Automated People Mover Train, were in operation worldwide with 150 km lines installed or under construction. Approximately 1,000 Automated People Mover Trains are in use across the world. Tech giant features such as rubber-tired wheels, signaling system, communication system, power distribution system, stations, exclusive tracks, platform doors and low maintenance are the factor which anticipated to shape up the global Automated People Mover Train market during the forecast period. Automated People Mover Train is directly use electricity for propelled the vehicle, which will make world towards emission less transport system. Thus, Automated People Mover Train is nearly 80 to 90% more ecofriendly in comparison to bus and other passenger transportation system in which internal combustion engine used. The city’s road and streets are being congested which is creating problem to park the vehicle or bus, therefore, road ministry is enforcing to develop the infrastructure for Automated People Mover Train particular in developing countries. In the future perspective, the global Automated People Mover Train market is projected to grow with noteworthy compound annual growth rate owing to increasing light rail projects across the world. Moreover, automotive people mover is an emission less transportation system and consume less electrical energy in comparison to heavy mainline or passenger train, which will make high attractive and pave a way for the Automated People Mover Train market by the end of 2026.

Automated People Mover Train Market: Dynamics

Automated People Mover Train is projected to gain significant traction in the global market owing to it is associated to low passenger fare for going one city to another city or town. Moreover, increasing government projects pertaining to airport development is also projected to enrich the demand of Automated People Mover Train during the forecast period. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has received an order the Miami-Dade County Airport Authority for an Automated People Mover Trains (APM) system for intending to connect the terminal gates at the Miami International Airport North Terminal. Moreover, increasing passenger density across the globe is one of the prominent factor which could ramp up the global Automated People Mover Train market throughout the forecast period.

On the flip side, stringent government regulation pertaining to Automated People Mover Train’s design & capacity and fluctuating raw material price such as steel, aluminum alloys may decay the growth of the global Automated People Mover Train market during the forecast period.

Automated People Mover Train Market: Segmentation

The global Automated People Mover Train market can segmented on the basis of System Type:

Monorail

Duo rail

Automated guide way transit or maglev

Others

The global Automated People Mover Train market can be segmented on the basis of Application:

Airports

Urban transit

Amusement parks

Shopping or commercial center

Others

Automated People Mover Train Market: Regional Outlook

Western Europe is projected to be dominate in the global Automated People Mover Train market owing to increasing per capita passenger density across the region. North America is projected to second largest market for the Automated People Mover Train due to growing railway infrastructure and increasing consumer interest towards small line train is projective to increase the attractiveness of the Automated People Mover Train in the region by the end of 2028. China is anticipated to gain higher traction in the Automated People Mover Train owing to increasing projects for connecting the cities and town. Middle East & Africa is projected to grow with relatively sluggish growth rate owing to lack of rail infrastructure and unfavorable climate condition to manufacturing of Automated People Mover Train, over the forecast period.

Automated People Mover Train Market: Key Participant

Leading players for the global Automatic Train Protection signalling Market are following:

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Bombardier

Ansaldo STS

TPI Composites

Strukton

Doppelmayr Cable Car GmbH & Co KG

LEITNER AG

Chance Rides, Inc.

Parry People Movers Ltd.

POMA

