Online K-12 Education Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants K12, Pearson, White Hat Management

Online education is quite different from the traditional concept of education, which involves a school building, a classroom with rows of desks, and a teacher standing next to a chalkboard. Online education offers students more one-on-one time with their instructors. And, most K-12 online programs are inexpensive or even tuition-free.

The cumulative primary and secondary education process in the United States is known as K-12 education. To improve the educational outcomes, many school districts and states in the US are turning to online learning. With the new millennium, online learning at K-12 level has grown from an experiment to a movement. Different types of online education programs are being implemented in the US, such as state virtual schools, charter schools2, multidistrict programs, single district programs, programs run by universities, blended programs, private schools, and consortium based programs to name some of the most common program types. Following the developments in the United States, the availability and popularity of online education in Europe are on the rise.

In Asia, online learning is already reaching many millions of learners. Several countries are putting their entire K-12 curriculum online. This is the region that has the highest growth rate for online learning in the world. At a country level, India has the highest growth rate followed by China and Malaysia.

In 2018, the global Online K-12 Education market size was 67300 million US$ and it is expected to reach 449400 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 26.8% during 2019-2025.

Market size by Revenue is expected to grow xx% in 2020 alone as demand is anticipated to be moderately affected by the outbreak of COVID-19. The downstream companies contend with restricted profit from falling consumer confidence, demand for industry products is expected to slow.

Demand from top notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on COVID-19. Check Demand Determinants section for more information.

Key Businesses Segmentation or Breakdown covered in Online K-12 Education Market Study is by Type [, Traditional, Web Facilitated, Blended/Hybrid & Online] and by Region [North America, Asia-Pacific etc].

