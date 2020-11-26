Oxo Alcohol Market: Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts 2025

Latest released the research study on Global Oxo Alcohol Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Oxo Alcohol Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Oxo Alcohol. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are BASF Petronas (Malaysia), Dow Chemical Company (United States), Eastman Chemical Company (United States), ExxonMobil Chemical Company (United States), Arkema SA (France), Evonik Industries (Germany), The Andhra Petrochemicals Limited (India), Oxea (United States), ZAK S.A. (Poland) and Ineos (Switzerland)

Oxo alcohol is prepared by adding carbon monoxide and hydrogen to olefin. This causes hydroformylation reaction to obtain aldehyde. Olefins such as ethylene, propylene, acetylene can be used as raw material to prepare oxo alcohols. Oxo alcohols are used as a solvent for preparing plasticizers, paints, coatings & adhesives, lubricant additives and in chemical manufacturing. Moreover, 2-Methyl-2-butanol (2M2B), n-Butanol, 2-Ethylhexanol, 2-Propylheptanol, Isononyl alcohol, and Isodecyl alcohol are some key oxo alcohols sold in commerce.

A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Oxo Alcohol Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Drivers

Increasing Demand of Oxo Alcohol in Manufacturing of Plasticizers, Paints, and Adhesives

Wide Range of Applications of Oxo Alcohol is Fueling the Market

Market Trend

Dependency of Consumers on Polymer Based Products

Restraints

Stringent Government Regulations for Chemicals may hamper the Market

Maturity of the Product

The Global Oxo Alcohol Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (N-Butanol, 2- Ethylhexanol, ISO Butanol, Others), Application (Acrylates, Glycol Ethers, Acetates, Lubes, Resins, Solvents, Plasticizers, Others), Industry verticals (Consumer goods, Air conditioning & refrigeration, Chemical processing)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

