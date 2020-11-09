Popcorn Market to see Huge Growth by 2025 | ConAgra, PepsiCo, Butterkist

Popcorn is a kind of corn that expands from the seed and puffs up when heated. These are the kind of oldest and popular snacks which can be consumed at movie theatres, fairs, carnivals, and stadiums. It requires the least preparation time and can also be consumed as a ready-to-eat snack. Popcorns comes in different varieties of flavors such as salted, cheese and caramel. Moreover, when heated, pressure builds within the seed, and a small explosion with the sound of (pop) is the end result. Some strains of corn are now cultivated specifically as popping corns. Further, rapidly consumption of popcorn by consumers in some special meals as well as an additive food ingredient is driving the market for popcorn.

AMA Research have added latest edition of survey study on Popcorn Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Popcorn Forecast till 2025*. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study is ConAgra (United States), Weaver Popcorn (United States), PepsiCo (United States), Butterkist (United Kingdom), American Popcorn (United States), Angie’s Artisan Treats (United States), Borges (Spain), Garrett Popcorn Shops (United States), Newman’s Own (United States) and Aramidth International (Singapore)

Market Trend

Acceptance Emergence of Microwave Popcorn

Adoption of Ready-To-Eat Convenient Food Globally

Market Drivers

Increased Consumption of Popcorn Owing To Its Health Benefits

Growth in Consumption of Popcorn in Multiplex Theatres

Opportunities

Penetration of Untapped Market in Emerging Economies

Introduction of Innovative Flavors

Popcorn

by Type (Ready-to-eat popcorn, Microwave popcorn), Application (Household, Commercial), Packaging Type (Stand Up Pouch, Tetra pack, Wafer pack, Others), Distributed Channels (Online, Offline)

To comprehend Popcorn market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Global Popcorn market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

