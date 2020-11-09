Rig and Oilfield Mats Market to Suffer Slight Decline in 2029, Efforts to Mitigate Coronavirus-related Disruptions Ramp Up

Future Market Insights has recently published a report on the rig and oilfield mats market that includes global industry analysis for 2014-2018 & forecast for 2019-2029, and offers a comprehensive assessment of the most market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the rig and oilfield mats market, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Oilfield mats and drilling rig mats are among the integral component used in most manufacturing operations in the oil & gas industry, and their demand is growing at an impressive rate with the rise in oil exploration activities in remote areas. Furthermore, end users from the construction and forestry industry are also triggering demand for rig and oilfield mats with unique performance characteristics such as high stability and durability. As most end users are making a switch from wooden mats to composite mats, mainly due to declining quality of timber, leading players in the rig and oilfield mats market have increased focus on introducing innovative and high-quality engineered materials to gain a competitive edge amidst these shifts in market trends.

Market Segmentation

The global rig and oilfield mats market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to the reader.

Product End Use Region Wood Mats

Composite Mats

Steel Mats Oil and Gas

Electrical T&D Construction & Maintenance

Wind

Infrastructure Construction

Military

Helipad North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

MEA

APEC

China

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report commences with the executive summary of the rig and oilfield mats market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the global market outlook, supply-side as well as demand-side trends, recommendations, etc.

Chapter 02 – Market Introduction

In this chapter, readers can find the definition and detailed taxonomy of the rig and oilfield mats market, which will help them understand the basic information about the rig and oilfield mats market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the rig and oilfield mats market report.

Chapter 03 – Market Background & Viewpoint

The report provides definition, which will help readers understand basic information about the rig and oilfield mats market. This will help readers understand the scope of the rig and oilfield mats market report. The report covers Porter’s Five Force analysis and relevant macro-economic factors. It includes drivers, restraints, opportunities, market trends, and key developments of the rig and oilfield mats market. This section explains emerging trends in the global rig and oilfield mats market and market snapshot.

Chapter 04 – Global Rig and Oilfield Mats Market Analysis 2014–2018 and Forecast 2019–2029

The chapter includes global rig and oilfield mats historical data and forecast analysis 2014-2018. The chapter also covers rig and oilfield mats market value (US$ Mn) and volume (Th sq.ft.) forecast data, 2019–2029 and absolute $ opportunity analysis, 2014-2018.

Chapter 05 – Global Rig and Oilfield Mats Market Analysis 2014–2018 and Forecast 2019–2029, by Product

Based on product type, the rig and oilfield mats market is segmented into wood mats, composite mats, and steel mats. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the rig and oilfield mats market and market attractiveness analysis based on the product.

Chapter 06 – Global Rig and Oilfield Mats Market Analysis 2014–2018 and Forecast 2019–2029, by End Use

Based on end use, the rig and oilfield mats market is segmented into oil and gas, electrical T&D construction & maintenance, wind, infrastructure, construction, military, and helipad. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the rig and oilfield mats market and market attractiveness analysis based on product type.

Chapter 07 – Global Rig and Oilfield Mats Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

This chapter explains how the rig and oilfield mats market will grow across several geographic regions, such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, MEA, APEC, and China.

Chapter 08 – North America Rig and Oilfield Mats Market Analysis 2014–2018 and Forecast 2019–2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America rig and oilfield mats market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on technologies and countries in North America.

Chapter 09 – Latin America Rig and Oilfield Mats Market Analysis 2014–2018 and Forecast 2019–2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the Latin America rig and oilfield mats market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on technologies and countries in Latin America.

Chapter 10 – Western Europe Rig and Oilfield Mats Market Analysis 2014–2018 and Forecast 2019–2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the Europe rig and oilfield mats market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes Germany, France, the UK, Nordic, and the Rest of Western Europe. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on technologies and countries in Western Europe.

Chapter 11 – Eastern Europe Rig and Oilfield Mats Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the Eastern Europe rig and oilfield mats market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes Russia, Poland, and Rest of Eastern Europe. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on technologies and countries in Eastern Europe.

Chapter 12 – Middle East & Africa (MEA) Rig and Oilfield Mats Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

This chapter provides information about how the rig and oilfield mats market will grow in countries of the Middle East & Africa (MEA), such as GCC Countries, Northern Africa, Western Africa, Iran, and the Rest of MEA during the forecast period of 2019-2029. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on technologies and countries in MEA.

Chapter 13 – APEC Rig and Oilfield Mats Market Analysis 2014–2018 and Forecast 2019–2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, and the Rest of APEC markets. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on technologies and countries in APEC.

Chapter 14 – China Rig and Oilfield Mats Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of China. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on technologies and countries in China.

Chapter 15– Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the rig and oilfield matsmarket, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 16 – Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

Readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the rig and oilfield matsmarket, along with detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the rig and oilfield mats report are Horizon North Logistics Inc., Strad Energy Services Ltd, Newpark Resources Inc., Signature Systems Group, LLC, Checkers Safety Group, Bridgewell Resources, Spartan Mat, Access Terrain Services, MaXXiMaT, and Quality Mat Company, among others.

Chapter 17 – Revised Forecast Rationale

This chapter includes previous Vs forecasted industry analysis for the rig and oilfield mats market. The chapter covers value (US$ Mn) and volume (Th sq. ft.) and key takeaways.

Chapter 18 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the rig and oilfield mats market report.

Chapter 19 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the rig and oilfield mats market.