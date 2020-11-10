Future Market Insights Presents Middle East Residential Water Treatment Devices Market Growth Projections in a Revised Study Based on COVID-19 Impact

This Future Market Insights report examines the ‘Middle East Residential Water Treatment Devices” market for the period 2015-2025. The primary objective of the report is estimation of the market potential of the residential water treatment devices market, examining the marketing efforts and to identify the market opportunities in the Middle East residential water treatment devices market over the forecast period.

Total population of the Middle East & Africa (MEA) stood at approximately 346 million in 2015 and is expected to grow at the rate of 2% per annum. The Middle East & Africa market is also witnessing mass migration of people to urban centers, leading to increased demand for water purifiers in these centers. Economies of North Africa, on the other hand, have also been expanding at a healthy growth rates in the last few years, a factor which in turn is expected to further fuel growth of the overall residential water treatment devices market in the MEA region. Water availability in these regions is estimated to be merely 1,200 m3/person/year, which is substantially lower than the global average of 7,000 m3/person/year. These factors are also prompting urban masses in Middle East countries to opt for water purifiers.

The report depicts the marketing strategies undertaken by the residential water treatment devices manufacturers, which are significantly driving the Middle East residential water treatment devices market currently. This study analyses, estimates and forecasts the Middle East residential water treatment devices market from the consumption perspective, in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (‘000 Units), during the forecast period from 2015 to 2025. The report also highlights the projected impact of various drivers and restraints in the concerned regions during the forecast period.

Residential water treatment devices help eradicate undesirable chemicals, gases, suspended solids or biological contaminants from water, thus making it safe to consume. The residential water treatment devices market has been experiencing stable growth over the years due to: improved availability of purification and filtration devices, wide product choice, and growth in population, with the last factor having resulted in increased contamination of fresh water sources and rise in construction of new residential buildings.

To understand and assess the opportunities in this market, the report is categorically divided under various sections, such as market analysis, by country (which includes GCC countries (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman) and Levant countries (Turkey, Cyprus, Egypt, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Palestine and Syria)), by purification devices (into reverse osmosis, ultra violet and gravity/media) and by filtration devices (into water tap faucet, filtration faucet and others (includes water pitcher, solar ball, and filter water bottle)); and the competitive landscape (inclusive of competition dashboard and company profiles).

The report starts with an overview of the residential water treatment devices market in the Middle East region, its importance and key features. In the other sections, FMI covers the key trends, drivers and inhibitors from the supply and demand perspective. It also covers the market opportunities in the Middle East residential water treatment devices market. Impact analysis of the key growth drivers and inhibitors, based on the weighted average model, is included in the report to better equip and arm clients with crystal clear decision making insights.

The next section of the report analyses the market based on purification and filtration devices, and presents the forecast in terms of value and volume for the next 10 years.

Regions covered in the report include:

GCC Kingdom of Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait Qatar Bahrain Oman

Levant Turkey Cyprus Egypt Iraq Israel Jordan Lebanon Palestine Syria



To calculate the market size, the report considers various aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split, by segment, and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have also been incorporated to arrive at appropriate market estimates.

The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated in the residential water treatment devices market. While forecasting the market, sizing the current market is considered to be the starting point, which forms the basis for the forecast, as to how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the data via different analyses, based on supply side, demand side and dynamics of the related markets. However, quantifying the market on the basis of the above-mentioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities in the residential water treatment devices market in the Middle East regions.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the Middle East residential water treatment devices market, by country, and its revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the residential water treatment devices market.

Furthermore, to understand the key growth segments in terms of growth & performance of residential water treatment devices market in the Middle East region, Future Market Insights developed the market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify the real market opportunities.

