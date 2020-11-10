Gellan Gum Market to Witness Sales Slump in Near Term Due to COVID-19; Long-term Outlook Remains Positive

Analysts at Future Market Insights find that the global Gellan Gum market has been evolving at a CAGR of xx% during the historic period 2011-2015. The market study suggests that the global market size of Gellan Gum is projected to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2026 with a CAGR of xx% over the stipulated timeframe 2016-2026.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been posing measurable impact on the global economy and, in turn, on the Gellan Gum market. Quarantines, traveling constraints, and social distancing measures on a broad-scale drive a steep decline in business and consumer spending until the end of Q2. This research work intends to offer market players with a viewpoint on the changing scenario and implications for the market players.

The Gellan Gum market research demonstrates the current and future market share of each region along with the important countries in respective region. Key regions include:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

MEA

Procuring raw materials required for production of gellan gum remains to be a major challenge for manufacturers. Complex techniques used for formulating gellan gum from lactose or glucose inhibits their production among local players that have a modest manufacturing infrastructure.

Gellan gum is now being actively substituted by alternative hydrocolloids such as xanthan, pectin and gelatine, which are cheaper to produce and easier to harvest from raw materials. The consumption of carrangeenan, among such hydrocolloids, is projected to gain traction as opposed to gellan gum.

Nevertheless, several companies in the global food & beverage industry will continue to prefer gellan gum as organic thickeners for products such as jellies, soups and packaged yogurts. Leading gellan gum manufacturers in the world are expanding their production capacity, primarily focusing on delivering gellan gum products for food & beverage applications. Royal DSM, a prominent manufacturer of gellan gum, recently acquired manufacturing plants in China, while CP Kelco made headlines for expanding the production capacity of its San Diego plant..

What does the Gellan Gum market research holds for the readers?

One by one company profile of key vendors.

Influence of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Gellan Gum market.

Evaluation of supply-demand ratio in every end use industry.

Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.

Positive and negative aspects associated with the consumption of Gellan Gum.

The Gellan Gum market research clears away the following queries:

What is the present and future outlook of the global Gellan Gum market on the basis of region? What tactics are the Gellan Gum market vendors implementing to give tough competition to their business counterparts? What are the macro- and microeconomic factors affecting the global Gellan Gum market? Which end use segment is spectated to lead by the end of 2029? Why region has the highest consumption of Gellan Gum?

