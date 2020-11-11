Cloud Backup Market Next Big Thing | Carbonite, Code42 Software, Datto

Global Cloud Backup Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Global Cloud Backup Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Acronis International GmbH, Asigra Inc., Barracuda Networks, Inc, Carbonite, Inc., Code42 Software, Inc., Datto, Inc., Druva Software, Efolder, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Iron Mountain Incorporated, Microsoft Corporation & Veeam Software.

Cloud Backup Market Overview:

An increasing adoption of cloud-based technologies and need for managing voluminous data sets in enterprises has led to the adoption of cloud backup solution. Also, the adoption of cloud backup solution has increased due to its various benefits such as simple management and monitoring, real-time backup and recovery, simple integration of cloud backup with enterprise?s other applications, data deduplication, and customer support.

North America is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2017, while APAC is projected to be the fastest growing region with the highest CAGR due to the rising data generation in many countries. Cloud emergence and mandatory government regulations are simultaneously helping boost the growth of the cloud backup market in this region.

In 2018, the global Cloud Backup market size was 1270 million US$ and it is expected to reach 6820 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 23.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cloud Backup status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Backup development in United States, Europe and China.

If you are involved in the Cloud Backup industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises & Large Enterprises, , Public Cloud, Private Cloud & Hybrid Cloud and major players. If you want to classify different company according to your targeted objective or geography we can provide customization according to your requirement.

Cloud Backup Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2025

Cloud Backup research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by next 5 years. The report is assembled to comprise each qualitative and quantitative elements of the industry facts including: market share, market size (value and volume 2014-19, and forecast to 2025) which admire each countries concerned in the competitive examination. Further, the study additionally caters the in-depth statistics about the crucial elements which includes drivers & restraining factors that defines future growth outlook of the market.

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019 ; Base year – 2019; Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

The segments and sub-section of Cloud Backup market are shown below:

The Study is segmented by following Product Type: , Public Cloud, Private Cloud & Hybrid Cloud

Major applications/end-users industry are as follows: Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises & Large Enterprises

Some of the key players/Manufacturers involved in the Market are – Acronis International GmbH, Asigra Inc., Barracuda Networks, Inc, Carbonite, Inc., Code42 Software, Inc., Datto, Inc., Druva Software, Efolder, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Iron Mountain Incorporated, Microsoft Corporation & Veeam Software

If opting for the Global version of Cloud Backup Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

• North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia , Italy and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key Answers Captured in Study are

Which geography would have better demand for product/services?

What strategies of big players help them acquire share in regional market?

Countries that may see the steep rise in CAGR & year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth?

How feasible is market for long term investment?

What opportunity the country would offer for existing and new players in the Cloud Backup market?

Risk side analysis involved with suppliers in specific geography?

What influencing factors driving the demand of Cloud Backup near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Cloud Backup market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?

