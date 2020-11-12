Active Yeast Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | Lessaffre Group, AB Mauri, Lallemand, Leiber

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Active Yeast market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Active Yeast market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Active Yeast report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Active Yeast report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Active Yeast market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Active Yeast market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Active Yeast market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Active Yeast market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Active Yeast market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Active Yeast Market Research Report: Lessaffre Group, AB Mauri, Lallemand, Leiber, Pakmaya, Alltech, DCL Yeast, DSM, Algist Bruggeman, Kerry Group, Kothari Yeast, Giustos, Hodgson Mill, Angel Yeast, Atech Biotechnology, Jiuding Yeast, Forise Yeast, Xinghe Yeast, Sunkeen

Types: Food Grade

Feed Grade

Others



Applications: Bakery fermentation

Feed fermentation

Wine fermentation



The Active Yeast Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Active Yeast market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Active Yeast market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Active Yeast market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Active Yeast industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Active Yeast market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Active Yeast market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Active Yeast market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Active Yeast Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Active Yeast Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Active Yeast Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Food Grade

1.4.3 Feed Grade

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Active Yeast Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Bakery fermentation

1.5.3 Feed fermentation

1.5.4 Wine fermentation

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Active Yeast Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Active Yeast Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Active Yeast Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Active Yeast, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Active Yeast Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Active Yeast Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Active Yeast Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Active Yeast Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Active Yeast Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Active Yeast Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Active Yeast Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Active Yeast Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Active Yeast Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Active Yeast Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Active Yeast Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Active Yeast Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Active Yeast Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Active Yeast Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Active Yeast Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Active Yeast Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Active Yeast Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Active Yeast Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Active Yeast Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Active Yeast Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Active Yeast Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Active Yeast Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Active Yeast Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Active Yeast Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Active Yeast Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Active Yeast Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Active Yeast Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Active Yeast Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Active Yeast Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Active Yeast Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Active Yeast Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Active Yeast Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Active Yeast Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Active Yeast Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Active Yeast by Country

6.1.1 North America Active Yeast Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Active Yeast Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Active Yeast Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Active Yeast Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Active Yeast by Country

7.1.1 Europe Active Yeast Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Active Yeast Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Active Yeast Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Active Yeast Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Active Yeast by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Active Yeast Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Active Yeast Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Active Yeast Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Active Yeast Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Active Yeast by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Active Yeast Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Active Yeast Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Active Yeast Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Active Yeast Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Active Yeast by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Active Yeast Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Active Yeast Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Active Yeast Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Active Yeast Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Lessaffre Group

11.1.1 Lessaffre Group Corporation Information

11.1.2 Lessaffre Group Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Lessaffre Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Lessaffre Group Active Yeast Products Offered

11.1.5 Lessaffre Group Related Developments

11.2 AB Mauri

11.2.1 AB Mauri Corporation Information

11.2.2 AB Mauri Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 AB Mauri Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 AB Mauri Active Yeast Products Offered

11.2.5 AB Mauri Related Developments

11.3 Lallemand

11.3.1 Lallemand Corporation Information

11.3.2 Lallemand Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Lallemand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Lallemand Active Yeast Products Offered

11.3.5 Lallemand Related Developments

11.4 Leiber

11.4.1 Leiber Corporation Information

11.4.2 Leiber Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Leiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Leiber Active Yeast Products Offered

11.4.5 Leiber Related Developments

11.5 Pakmaya

11.5.1 Pakmaya Corporation Information

11.5.2 Pakmaya Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Pakmaya Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Pakmaya Active Yeast Products Offered

11.5.5 Pakmaya Related Developments

11.6 Alltech

11.6.1 Alltech Corporation Information

11.6.2 Alltech Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Alltech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Alltech Active Yeast Products Offered

11.6.5 Alltech Related Developments

11.7 DCL Yeast

11.7.1 DCL Yeast Corporation Information

11.7.2 DCL Yeast Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 DCL Yeast Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 DCL Yeast Active Yeast Products Offered

11.7.5 DCL Yeast Related Developments

11.8 DSM

11.8.1 DSM Corporation Information

11.8.2 DSM Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 DSM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 DSM Active Yeast Products Offered

11.8.5 DSM Related Developments

11.9 Algist Bruggeman

11.9.1 Algist Bruggeman Corporation Information

11.9.2 Algist Bruggeman Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Algist Bruggeman Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Algist Bruggeman Active Yeast Products Offered

11.9.5 Algist Bruggeman Related Developments

11.10 Kerry Group

11.10.1 Kerry Group Corporation Information

11.10.2 Kerry Group Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Kerry Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Kerry Group Active Yeast Products Offered

11.10.5 Kerry Group Related Developments

11.12 Giustos

11.12.1 Giustos Corporation Information

11.12.2 Giustos Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Giustos Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Giustos Products Offered

11.12.5 Giustos Related Developments

11.13 Hodgson Mill

11.13.1 Hodgson Mill Corporation Information

11.13.2 Hodgson Mill Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Hodgson Mill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Hodgson Mill Products Offered

11.13.5 Hodgson Mill Related Developments

11.14 Angel Yeast

11.14.1 Angel Yeast Corporation Information

11.14.2 Angel Yeast Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Angel Yeast Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Angel Yeast Products Offered

11.14.5 Angel Yeast Related Developments

11.15 Atech Biotechnology

11.15.1 Atech Biotechnology Corporation Information

11.15.2 Atech Biotechnology Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Atech Biotechnology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Atech Biotechnology Products Offered

11.15.5 Atech Biotechnology Related Developments

11.16 Jiuding Yeast

11.16.1 Jiuding Yeast Corporation Information

11.16.2 Jiuding Yeast Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Jiuding Yeast Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Jiuding Yeast Products Offered

11.16.5 Jiuding Yeast Related Developments

11.17 Forise Yeast

11.17.1 Forise Yeast Corporation Information

11.17.2 Forise Yeast Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Forise Yeast Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Forise Yeast Products Offered

11.17.5 Forise Yeast Related Developments

11.18 Xinghe Yeast

11.18.1 Xinghe Yeast Corporation Information

11.18.2 Xinghe Yeast Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 Xinghe Yeast Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Xinghe Yeast Products Offered

11.18.5 Xinghe Yeast Related Developments

11.19 Sunkeen

11.19.1 Sunkeen Corporation Information

11.19.2 Sunkeen Description and Business Overview

11.19.3 Sunkeen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Sunkeen Products Offered

11.19.5 Sunkeen Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Active Yeast Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Active Yeast Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Active Yeast Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Active Yeast Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Active Yeast Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Active Yeast Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Active Yeast Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Active Yeast Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Active Yeast Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Active Yeast Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Active Yeast Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Active Yeast Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Active Yeast Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Active Yeast Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Active Yeast Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Active Yeast Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Active Yeast Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Active Yeast Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Active Yeast Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Active Yeast Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Active Yeast Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Active Yeast Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Active Yeast Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Active Yeast Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Active Yeast Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”