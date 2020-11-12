Acrylic Texture Coatings Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | Akzonobel, Nippon Paint Group, PPG Paints, USG

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Acrylic Texture Coatings market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Acrylic Texture Coatings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Acrylic Texture Coatings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Acrylic Texture Coatings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Acrylic Texture Coatings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Acrylic Texture Coatings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Acrylic Texture Coatings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Acrylic Texture Coatings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Acrylic Texture Coatings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Acrylic Texture Coatings Market Research Report: Akzonobel, Nippon Paint Group, PPG Paints, USG, Berger Paints, Asian Paints, California Paints, DuluxGroup, Kalyani Enterprises, Kansai Nerolac Paints, SEAL-KRETE, Al-Jazeera Paints Company, National Paints, Spctra Texture Wall Coating, BSC Paints, Veeco/CNT Texture Paints, Spontex Coating Chemicals, Wasser Polymer

Types: Smooth

Sand

Coarse

Others



Applications: Residential

Commercial

Industrial



The Acrylic Texture Coatings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Acrylic Texture Coatings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Acrylic Texture Coatings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Acrylic Texture Coatings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Acrylic Texture Coatings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Acrylic Texture Coatings market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Acrylic Texture Coatings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Acrylic Texture Coatings market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Acrylic Texture Coatings Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Acrylic Texture Coatings Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Acrylic Texture Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Smooth

1.4.3 Sand

1.4.4 Coarse

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Acrylic Texture Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Industrial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Acrylic Texture Coatings Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Acrylic Texture Coatings Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Acrylic Texture Coatings Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Acrylic Texture Coatings, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Acrylic Texture Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Acrylic Texture Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Acrylic Texture Coatings Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Acrylic Texture Coatings Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Acrylic Texture Coatings Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Acrylic Texture Coatings Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Acrylic Texture Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Acrylic Texture Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Acrylic Texture Coatings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Acrylic Texture Coatings Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Acrylic Texture Coatings Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Acrylic Texture Coatings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Acrylic Texture Coatings Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Acrylic Texture Coatings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Acrylic Texture Coatings Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Acrylic Texture Coatings Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Acrylic Texture Coatings Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Acrylic Texture Coatings Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Acrylic Texture Coatings Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Acrylic Texture Coatings Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Acrylic Texture Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Acrylic Texture Coatings Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Acrylic Texture Coatings Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Acrylic Texture Coatings Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Acrylic Texture Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Acrylic Texture Coatings Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Acrylic Texture Coatings Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Acrylic Texture Coatings Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Acrylic Texture Coatings Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Acrylic Texture Coatings Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Acrylic Texture Coatings Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Acrylic Texture Coatings Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Acrylic Texture Coatings Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Acrylic Texture Coatings Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Acrylic Texture Coatings by Country

6.1.1 North America Acrylic Texture Coatings Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Acrylic Texture Coatings Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Acrylic Texture Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Acrylic Texture Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Acrylic Texture Coatings by Country

7.1.1 Europe Acrylic Texture Coatings Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Acrylic Texture Coatings Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Acrylic Texture Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Acrylic Texture Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Acrylic Texture Coatings by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Acrylic Texture Coatings Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Acrylic Texture Coatings Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Acrylic Texture Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Acrylic Texture Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Acrylic Texture Coatings by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Acrylic Texture Coatings Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Acrylic Texture Coatings Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Acrylic Texture Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Acrylic Texture Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Texture Coatings by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Texture Coatings Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Texture Coatings Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Texture Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Texture Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Akzonobel

11.1.1 Akzonobel Corporation Information

11.1.2 Akzonobel Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Akzonobel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Akzonobel Acrylic Texture Coatings Products Offered

11.1.5 Akzonobel Related Developments

11.2 Nippon Paint Group

11.2.1 Nippon Paint Group Corporation Information

11.2.2 Nippon Paint Group Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Nippon Paint Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Nippon Paint Group Acrylic Texture Coatings Products Offered

11.2.5 Nippon Paint Group Related Developments

11.3 PPG Paints

11.3.1 PPG Paints Corporation Information

11.3.2 PPG Paints Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 PPG Paints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 PPG Paints Acrylic Texture Coatings Products Offered

11.3.5 PPG Paints Related Developments

11.4 USG

11.4.1 USG Corporation Information

11.4.2 USG Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 USG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 USG Acrylic Texture Coatings Products Offered

11.4.5 USG Related Developments

11.5 Berger Paints

11.5.1 Berger Paints Corporation Information

11.5.2 Berger Paints Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Berger Paints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Berger Paints Acrylic Texture Coatings Products Offered

11.5.5 Berger Paints Related Developments

11.6 Asian Paints

11.6.1 Asian Paints Corporation Information

11.6.2 Asian Paints Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Asian Paints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Asian Paints Acrylic Texture Coatings Products Offered

11.6.5 Asian Paints Related Developments

11.7 California Paints

11.7.1 California Paints Corporation Information

11.7.2 California Paints Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 California Paints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 California Paints Acrylic Texture Coatings Products Offered

11.7.5 California Paints Related Developments

11.8 DuluxGroup

11.8.1 DuluxGroup Corporation Information

11.8.2 DuluxGroup Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 DuluxGroup Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 DuluxGroup Acrylic Texture Coatings Products Offered

11.8.5 DuluxGroup Related Developments

11.9 Kalyani Enterprises

11.9.1 Kalyani Enterprises Corporation Information

11.9.2 Kalyani Enterprises Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Kalyani Enterprises Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Kalyani Enterprises Acrylic Texture Coatings Products Offered

11.9.5 Kalyani Enterprises Related Developments

11.10 Kansai Nerolac Paints

11.10.1 Kansai Nerolac Paints Corporation Information

11.10.2 Kansai Nerolac Paints Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Kansai Nerolac Paints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Kansai Nerolac Paints Acrylic Texture Coatings Products Offered

11.10.5 Kansai Nerolac Paints Related Developments

11.12 Al-Jazeera Paints Company

11.12.1 Al-Jazeera Paints Company Corporation Information

11.12.2 Al-Jazeera Paints Company Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Al-Jazeera Paints Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Al-Jazeera Paints Company Products Offered

11.12.5 Al-Jazeera Paints Company Related Developments

11.13 National Paints

11.13.1 National Paints Corporation Information

11.13.2 National Paints Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 National Paints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 National Paints Products Offered

11.13.5 National Paints Related Developments

11.14 Spctra Texture Wall Coating

11.14.1 Spctra Texture Wall Coating Corporation Information

11.14.2 Spctra Texture Wall Coating Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Spctra Texture Wall Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Spctra Texture Wall Coating Products Offered

11.14.5 Spctra Texture Wall Coating Related Developments

11.15 BSC Paints

11.15.1 BSC Paints Corporation Information

11.15.2 BSC Paints Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 BSC Paints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 BSC Paints Products Offered

11.15.5 BSC Paints Related Developments

11.16 Veeco/CNT Texture Paints

11.16.1 Veeco/CNT Texture Paints Corporation Information

11.16.2 Veeco/CNT Texture Paints Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Veeco/CNT Texture Paints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Veeco/CNT Texture Paints Products Offered

11.16.5 Veeco/CNT Texture Paints Related Developments

11.17 Spontex Coating Chemicals

11.17.1 Spontex Coating Chemicals Corporation Information

11.17.2 Spontex Coating Chemicals Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Spontex Coating Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Spontex Coating Chemicals Products Offered

11.17.5 Spontex Coating Chemicals Related Developments

11.18 Wasser Polymer

11.18.1 Wasser Polymer Corporation Information

11.18.2 Wasser Polymer Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 Wasser Polymer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Wasser Polymer Products Offered

11.18.5 Wasser Polymer Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Acrylic Texture Coatings Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Acrylic Texture Coatings Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Acrylic Texture Coatings Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Acrylic Texture Coatings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Acrylic Texture Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Acrylic Texture Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Acrylic Texture Coatings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Acrylic Texture Coatings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Acrylic Texture Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Acrylic Texture Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Acrylic Texture Coatings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Acrylic Texture Coatings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Acrylic Texture Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Acrylic Texture Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Acrylic Texture Coatings Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Acrylic Texture Coatings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Acrylic Texture Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Acrylic Texture Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Acrylic Texture Coatings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Texture Coatings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Acrylic Texture Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Acrylic Texture Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Acrylic Texture Coatings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Acrylic Texture Coatings Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Acrylic Texture Coatings Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”