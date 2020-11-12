Cool Roofs Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | GAF, DowDuPont, Carlisle, Soprema Group

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Cool Roofs market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Cool Roofs market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Cool Roofs report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Cool Roofs report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Cool Roofs market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Cool Roofs market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Cool Roofs market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Cool Roofs market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Cool Roofs market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Cool Roofs Market Research Report: GAF, DowDuPont, Carlisle, Soprema Group, Renolit, Sika, CertainTeed, Oriental Yuhong, Owens Corning, TehnoNICOL, Atlas Roofing, Hongyuan Waterproof, Fosroc, CKS, Joaboa Technology, TAMKO Building Products, Bauder, Jianguo Weiye Waterproof, Hangzhou Jinwu, Yuhong Waterproof, Polyglass, Yuwang Group

Types: PVC (polyvinyl chloride)

EPDM (rubber)

TPO (thermoplastic)



Applications: Residential Buildings

Non-Residential Buildings



The Cool Roofs Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Cool Roofs market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Cool Roofs market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cool Roofs market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Cool Roofs industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Cool Roofs market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Cool Roofs market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cool Roofs market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cool Roofs Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Cool Roofs Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Cool Roofs Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 PVC (polyvinyl chloride)

1.4.3 EPDM (rubber)

1.4.4 TPO (thermoplastic)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cool Roofs Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential Buildings

1.5.3 Non-Residential Buildings

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Cool Roofs Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Cool Roofs Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Cool Roofs Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Cool Roofs, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Cool Roofs Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Cool Roofs Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Cool Roofs Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Cool Roofs Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Cool Roofs Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Cool Roofs Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Cool Roofs Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Cool Roofs Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Cool Roofs Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Cool Roofs Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cool Roofs Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Cool Roofs Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Cool Roofs Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Cool Roofs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Cool Roofs Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Cool Roofs Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Cool Roofs Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Cool Roofs Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Cool Roofs Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Cool Roofs Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Cool Roofs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Cool Roofs Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Cool Roofs Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Cool Roofs Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Cool Roofs Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Cool Roofs Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Cool Roofs Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Cool Roofs Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Cool Roofs Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Cool Roofs Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Cool Roofs Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Cool Roofs Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Cool Roofs Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Cool Roofs Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Cool Roofs by Country

6.1.1 North America Cool Roofs Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Cool Roofs Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Cool Roofs Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Cool Roofs Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Cool Roofs by Country

7.1.1 Europe Cool Roofs Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Cool Roofs Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Cool Roofs Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Cool Roofs Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Cool Roofs by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Cool Roofs Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Cool Roofs Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Cool Roofs Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Cool Roofs Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Cool Roofs by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Cool Roofs Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Cool Roofs Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Cool Roofs Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Cool Roofs Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Cool Roofs by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Cool Roofs Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Cool Roofs Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Cool Roofs Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Cool Roofs Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 GAF

11.1.1 GAF Corporation Information

11.1.2 GAF Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 GAF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 GAF Cool Roofs Products Offered

11.1.5 GAF Related Developments

11.2 DowDuPont

11.2.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

11.2.2 DowDuPont Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 DowDuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 DowDuPont Cool Roofs Products Offered

11.2.5 DowDuPont Related Developments

11.3 Carlisle

11.3.1 Carlisle Corporation Information

11.3.2 Carlisle Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Carlisle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Carlisle Cool Roofs Products Offered

11.3.5 Carlisle Related Developments

11.4 Soprema Group

11.4.1 Soprema Group Corporation Information

11.4.2 Soprema Group Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Soprema Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Soprema Group Cool Roofs Products Offered

11.4.5 Soprema Group Related Developments

11.5 Renolit

11.5.1 Renolit Corporation Information

11.5.2 Renolit Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Renolit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Renolit Cool Roofs Products Offered

11.5.5 Renolit Related Developments

11.6 Sika

11.6.1 Sika Corporation Information

11.6.2 Sika Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Sika Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Sika Cool Roofs Products Offered

11.6.5 Sika Related Developments

11.7 CertainTeed

11.7.1 CertainTeed Corporation Information

11.7.2 CertainTeed Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 CertainTeed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 CertainTeed Cool Roofs Products Offered

11.7.5 CertainTeed Related Developments

11.8 Oriental Yuhong

11.8.1 Oriental Yuhong Corporation Information

11.8.2 Oriental Yuhong Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Oriental Yuhong Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Oriental Yuhong Cool Roofs Products Offered

11.8.5 Oriental Yuhong Related Developments

11.9 Owens Corning

11.9.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

11.9.2 Owens Corning Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Owens Corning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Owens Corning Cool Roofs Products Offered

11.9.5 Owens Corning Related Developments

11.10 TehnoNICOL

11.10.1 TehnoNICOL Corporation Information

11.10.2 TehnoNICOL Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 TehnoNICOL Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 TehnoNICOL Cool Roofs Products Offered

11.10.5 TehnoNICOL Related Developments

11.12 Hongyuan Waterproof

11.12.1 Hongyuan Waterproof Corporation Information

11.12.2 Hongyuan Waterproof Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Hongyuan Waterproof Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Hongyuan Waterproof Products Offered

11.12.5 Hongyuan Waterproof Related Developments

11.13 Fosroc

11.13.1 Fosroc Corporation Information

11.13.2 Fosroc Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Fosroc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Fosroc Products Offered

11.13.5 Fosroc Related Developments

11.14 CKS

11.14.1 CKS Corporation Information

11.14.2 CKS Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 CKS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 CKS Products Offered

11.14.5 CKS Related Developments

11.15 Joaboa Technology

11.15.1 Joaboa Technology Corporation Information

11.15.2 Joaboa Technology Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Joaboa Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Joaboa Technology Products Offered

11.15.5 Joaboa Technology Related Developments

11.16 TAMKO Building Products

11.16.1 TAMKO Building Products Corporation Information

11.16.2 TAMKO Building Products Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 TAMKO Building Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 TAMKO Building Products Products Offered

11.16.5 TAMKO Building Products Related Developments

11.17 Bauder

11.17.1 Bauder Corporation Information

11.17.2 Bauder Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Bauder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Bauder Products Offered

11.17.5 Bauder Related Developments

11.18 Jianguo Weiye Waterproof

11.18.1 Jianguo Weiye Waterproof Corporation Information

11.18.2 Jianguo Weiye Waterproof Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 Jianguo Weiye Waterproof Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Jianguo Weiye Waterproof Products Offered

11.18.5 Jianguo Weiye Waterproof Related Developments

11.19 Hangzhou Jinwu

11.19.1 Hangzhou Jinwu Corporation Information

11.19.2 Hangzhou Jinwu Description and Business Overview

11.19.3 Hangzhou Jinwu Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Hangzhou Jinwu Products Offered

11.19.5 Hangzhou Jinwu Related Developments

11.20 Yuhong Waterproof

11.20.1 Yuhong Waterproof Corporation Information

11.20.2 Yuhong Waterproof Description and Business Overview

11.20.3 Yuhong Waterproof Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Yuhong Waterproof Products Offered

11.20.5 Yuhong Waterproof Related Developments

11.21 Polyglass

11.21.1 Polyglass Corporation Information

11.21.2 Polyglass Description and Business Overview

11.21.3 Polyglass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.21.4 Polyglass Products Offered

11.21.5 Polyglass Related Developments

11.22 Yuwang Group

11.22.1 Yuwang Group Corporation Information

11.22.2 Yuwang Group Description and Business Overview

11.22.3 Yuwang Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.22.4 Yuwang Group Products Offered

11.22.5 Yuwang Group Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Cool Roofs Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Cool Roofs Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Cool Roofs Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Cool Roofs Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Cool Roofs Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Cool Roofs Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Cool Roofs Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Cool Roofs Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Cool Roofs Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Cool Roofs Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Cool Roofs Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Cool Roofs Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Cool Roofs Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Cool Roofs Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Cool Roofs Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Cool Roofs Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Cool Roofs Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Cool Roofs Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Cool Roofs Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Cool Roofs Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Cool Roofs Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Cool Roofs Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Cool Roofs Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Cool Roofs Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Cool Roofs Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”