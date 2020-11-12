Cemented Carbide Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | Sandvik, Xiamen Tungsten, China Minmetals Corporation, Element Six

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Cemented Carbide market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Cemented Carbide market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Cemented Carbide report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Cemented Carbide report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Cemented Carbide market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Cemented Carbide market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Cemented Carbide market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Cemented Carbide market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Cemented Carbide market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Cemented Carbide Market Research Report: Sandvik, Xiamen Tungsten, China Minmetals Corporation, Element Six, Jiangxi Yaosheng, GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten, Chongyi Zhangyyuan Tungsten Co, Plansee (GTP), JXTC, Japan New Metals, AST, Kohsei Co Ltd, ALMT Corp, Kennametal, H.C.Starck, TaeguTec Ltd, Wolfram Company JSC, Buffalo Tungsten, Eurotungstene, Lineage Alloys

Types: Tungsten Carbide (WC)

Titanium Carbide (TiC)

Tantalum Carbide (TaC)



Applications: Machine Tools & Components

Cutting Tools

Dies & Punches

Others (Abrasive Products, etc.)



The Cemented Carbide Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Cemented Carbide market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Cemented Carbide market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cemented Carbide market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Cemented Carbide industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Cemented Carbide market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Cemented Carbide market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cemented Carbide market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cemented Carbide Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Cemented Carbide Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Cemented Carbide Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Tungsten Carbide (WC)

1.4.3 Titanium Carbide (TiC)

1.4.4 Tantalum Carbide (TaC)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cemented Carbide Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Machine Tools & Components

1.5.3 Cutting Tools

1.5.4 Dies & Punches

1.5.5 Others (Abrasive Products, etc.)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Cemented Carbide Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Cemented Carbide Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Cemented Carbide Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Cemented Carbide, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Cemented Carbide Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Cemented Carbide Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Cemented Carbide Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Cemented Carbide Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Cemented Carbide Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Cemented Carbide Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Cemented Carbide Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Cemented Carbide Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Cemented Carbide Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Cemented Carbide Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cemented Carbide Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Cemented Carbide Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Cemented Carbide Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Cemented Carbide Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Cemented Carbide Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Cemented Carbide Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Cemented Carbide Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Cemented Carbide Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Cemented Carbide Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Cemented Carbide Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Cemented Carbide Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Cemented Carbide Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Cemented Carbide Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Cemented Carbide Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Cemented Carbide Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Cemented Carbide Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Cemented Carbide Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Cemented Carbide Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Cemented Carbide Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Cemented Carbide Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Cemented Carbide Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Cemented Carbide Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Cemented Carbide Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Cemented Carbide Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Cemented Carbide by Country

6.1.1 North America Cemented Carbide Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Cemented Carbide Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Cemented Carbide Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Cemented Carbide Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Cemented Carbide by Country

7.1.1 Europe Cemented Carbide Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Cemented Carbide Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Cemented Carbide Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Cemented Carbide Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Cemented Carbide by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Cemented Carbide Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Cemented Carbide Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Cemented Carbide Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Cemented Carbide Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Cemented Carbide by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Cemented Carbide Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Cemented Carbide Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Cemented Carbide Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Cemented Carbide Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Cemented Carbide by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Cemented Carbide Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Cemented Carbide Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Cemented Carbide Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Cemented Carbide Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Sandvik

11.1.1 Sandvik Corporation Information

11.1.2 Sandvik Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Sandvik Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Sandvik Cemented Carbide Products Offered

11.1.5 Sandvik Related Developments

11.2 Xiamen Tungsten

11.2.1 Xiamen Tungsten Corporation Information

11.2.2 Xiamen Tungsten Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Xiamen Tungsten Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Xiamen Tungsten Cemented Carbide Products Offered

11.2.5 Xiamen Tungsten Related Developments

11.3 China Minmetals Corporation

11.3.1 China Minmetals Corporation Corporation Information

11.3.2 China Minmetals Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 China Minmetals Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 China Minmetals Corporation Cemented Carbide Products Offered

11.3.5 China Minmetals Corporation Related Developments

11.4 Element Six

11.4.1 Element Six Corporation Information

11.4.2 Element Six Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Element Six Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Element Six Cemented Carbide Products Offered

11.4.5 Element Six Related Developments

11.5 Jiangxi Yaosheng

11.5.1 Jiangxi Yaosheng Corporation Information

11.5.2 Jiangxi Yaosheng Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Jiangxi Yaosheng Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Jiangxi Yaosheng Cemented Carbide Products Offered

11.5.5 Jiangxi Yaosheng Related Developments

11.6 GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten

11.6.1 GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten Corporation Information

11.6.2 GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten Cemented Carbide Products Offered

11.6.5 GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten Related Developments

11.7 Chongyi Zhangyyuan Tungsten Co

11.7.1 Chongyi Zhangyyuan Tungsten Co Corporation Information

11.7.2 Chongyi Zhangyyuan Tungsten Co Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Chongyi Zhangyyuan Tungsten Co Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Chongyi Zhangyyuan Tungsten Co Cemented Carbide Products Offered

11.7.5 Chongyi Zhangyyuan Tungsten Co Related Developments

11.8 Plansee (GTP)

11.8.1 Plansee (GTP) Corporation Information

11.8.2 Plansee (GTP) Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Plansee (GTP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Plansee (GTP) Cemented Carbide Products Offered

11.8.5 Plansee (GTP) Related Developments

11.9 JXTC

11.9.1 JXTC Corporation Information

11.9.2 JXTC Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 JXTC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 JXTC Cemented Carbide Products Offered

11.9.5 JXTC Related Developments

11.10 Japan New Metals

11.10.1 Japan New Metals Corporation Information

11.10.2 Japan New Metals Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Japan New Metals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Japan New Metals Cemented Carbide Products Offered

11.10.5 Japan New Metals Related Developments

11.12 Kohsei Co Ltd

11.12.1 Kohsei Co Ltd Corporation Information

11.12.2 Kohsei Co Ltd Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Kohsei Co Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Kohsei Co Ltd Products Offered

11.12.5 Kohsei Co Ltd Related Developments

11.13 ALMT Corp

11.13.1 ALMT Corp Corporation Information

11.13.2 ALMT Corp Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 ALMT Corp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 ALMT Corp Products Offered

11.13.5 ALMT Corp Related Developments

11.14 Kennametal

11.14.1 Kennametal Corporation Information

11.14.2 Kennametal Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Kennametal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Kennametal Products Offered

11.14.5 Kennametal Related Developments

11.15 H.C.Starck

11.15.1 H.C.Starck Corporation Information

11.15.2 H.C.Starck Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 H.C.Starck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 H.C.Starck Products Offered

11.15.5 H.C.Starck Related Developments

11.16 TaeguTec Ltd

11.16.1 TaeguTec Ltd Corporation Information

11.16.2 TaeguTec Ltd Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 TaeguTec Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 TaeguTec Ltd Products Offered

11.16.5 TaeguTec Ltd Related Developments

11.17 Wolfram Company JSC

11.17.1 Wolfram Company JSC Corporation Information

11.17.2 Wolfram Company JSC Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Wolfram Company JSC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Wolfram Company JSC Products Offered

11.17.5 Wolfram Company JSC Related Developments

11.18 Buffalo Tungsten

11.18.1 Buffalo Tungsten Corporation Information

11.18.2 Buffalo Tungsten Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 Buffalo Tungsten Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Buffalo Tungsten Products Offered

11.18.5 Buffalo Tungsten Related Developments

11.19 Eurotungstene

11.19.1 Eurotungstene Corporation Information

11.19.2 Eurotungstene Description and Business Overview

11.19.3 Eurotungstene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Eurotungstene Products Offered

11.19.5 Eurotungstene Related Developments

11.20 Lineage Alloys

11.20.1 Lineage Alloys Corporation Information

11.20.2 Lineage Alloys Description and Business Overview

11.20.3 Lineage Alloys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Lineage Alloys Products Offered

11.20.5 Lineage Alloys Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Cemented Carbide Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Cemented Carbide Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Cemented Carbide Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Cemented Carbide Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Cemented Carbide Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Cemented Carbide Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Cemented Carbide Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Cemented Carbide Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Cemented Carbide Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Cemented Carbide Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Cemented Carbide Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Cemented Carbide Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Cemented Carbide Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Cemented Carbide Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Cemented Carbide Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Cemented Carbide Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Cemented Carbide Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Cemented Carbide Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Cemented Carbide Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Cemented Carbide Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Cemented Carbide Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Cemented Carbide Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Cemented Carbide Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Cemented Carbide Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Cemented Carbide Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”