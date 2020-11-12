Corduroy Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| Velcord, Laxmichand V Shah & Co, Tcm Textiles, Kailashvivek & Co

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Corduroy market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Corduroy market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Corduroy report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Corduroy report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Corduroy market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Corduroy market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Corduroy market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Corduroy market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Corduroy market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Corduroy Market Research Report: Velcord, Laxmichand V Shah & Co, Tcm Textiles, Kailashvivek & Co, Kvr Intexx, Sahyog International, Changzhou Yueye, Heibei Ningfang, Yixing Leqi, Jiangsu Zijinhua, Anhui Huawan, Huzhou Jiujiu, Jiangsu Chamei Group, Jiangsu Suoyite

Types: Cotton Corduroy

Cotton and Woolly Corduroy



Applications: Clothing

Other



The Corduroy Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Corduroy market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Corduroy market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Corduroy market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Corduroy industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Corduroy market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Corduroy market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Corduroy market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Corduroy Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Corduroy Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Corduroy Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Cotton Corduroy

1.4.3 Cotton and Woolly Corduroy

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Corduroy Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Clothing

1.5.3 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Corduroy Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Corduroy Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Corduroy Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Corduroy, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Corduroy Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Corduroy Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Corduroy Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Corduroy Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Corduroy Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Corduroy Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Corduroy Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Corduroy Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Corduroy Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Corduroy Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Corduroy Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Corduroy Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Corduroy Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Corduroy Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Corduroy Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Corduroy Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Corduroy Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Corduroy Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Corduroy Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Corduroy Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Corduroy Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Corduroy Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Corduroy Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Corduroy Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Corduroy Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Corduroy Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Corduroy Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Corduroy Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Corduroy Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Corduroy Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Corduroy Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Corduroy Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Corduroy Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Corduroy Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Corduroy by Country

6.1.1 North America Corduroy Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Corduroy Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Corduroy Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Corduroy Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Corduroy by Country

7.1.1 Europe Corduroy Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Corduroy Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Corduroy Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Corduroy Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Corduroy by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Corduroy Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Corduroy Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Corduroy Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Corduroy Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Corduroy by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Corduroy Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Corduroy Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Corduroy Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Corduroy Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Corduroy by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Corduroy Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Corduroy Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Corduroy Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Corduroy Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Velcord

11.1.1 Velcord Corporation Information

11.1.2 Velcord Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Velcord Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Velcord Corduroy Products Offered

11.1.5 Velcord Related Developments

11.2 Laxmichand V Shah & Co

11.2.1 Laxmichand V Shah & Co Corporation Information

11.2.2 Laxmichand V Shah & Co Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Laxmichand V Shah & Co Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Laxmichand V Shah & Co Corduroy Products Offered

11.2.5 Laxmichand V Shah & Co Related Developments

11.3 Tcm Textiles

11.3.1 Tcm Textiles Corporation Information

11.3.2 Tcm Textiles Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Tcm Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Tcm Textiles Corduroy Products Offered

11.3.5 Tcm Textiles Related Developments

11.4 Kailashvivek & Co

11.4.1 Kailashvivek & Co Corporation Information

11.4.2 Kailashvivek & Co Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Kailashvivek & Co Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Kailashvivek & Co Corduroy Products Offered

11.4.5 Kailashvivek & Co Related Developments

11.5 Kvr Intexx

11.5.1 Kvr Intexx Corporation Information

11.5.2 Kvr Intexx Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Kvr Intexx Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Kvr Intexx Corduroy Products Offered

11.5.5 Kvr Intexx Related Developments

11.6 Sahyog International

11.6.1 Sahyog International Corporation Information

11.6.2 Sahyog International Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Sahyog International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Sahyog International Corduroy Products Offered

11.6.5 Sahyog International Related Developments

11.7 Changzhou Yueye

11.7.1 Changzhou Yueye Corporation Information

11.7.2 Changzhou Yueye Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Changzhou Yueye Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Changzhou Yueye Corduroy Products Offered

11.7.5 Changzhou Yueye Related Developments

11.8 Heibei Ningfang

11.8.1 Heibei Ningfang Corporation Information

11.8.2 Heibei Ningfang Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Heibei Ningfang Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Heibei Ningfang Corduroy Products Offered

11.8.5 Heibei Ningfang Related Developments

11.9 Yixing Leqi

11.9.1 Yixing Leqi Corporation Information

11.9.2 Yixing Leqi Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Yixing Leqi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Yixing Leqi Corduroy Products Offered

11.9.5 Yixing Leqi Related Developments

11.10 Jiangsu Zijinhua

11.10.1 Jiangsu Zijinhua Corporation Information

11.10.2 Jiangsu Zijinhua Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Jiangsu Zijinhua Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Jiangsu Zijinhua Corduroy Products Offered

11.10.5 Jiangsu Zijinhua Related Developments

11.12 Huzhou Jiujiu

11.12.1 Huzhou Jiujiu Corporation Information

11.12.2 Huzhou Jiujiu Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Huzhou Jiujiu Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Huzhou Jiujiu Products Offered

11.12.5 Huzhou Jiujiu Related Developments

11.13 Jiangsu Chamei Group

11.13.1 Jiangsu Chamei Group Corporation Information

11.13.2 Jiangsu Chamei Group Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Jiangsu Chamei Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Jiangsu Chamei Group Products Offered

11.13.5 Jiangsu Chamei Group Related Developments

11.14 Jiangsu Suoyite

11.14.1 Jiangsu Suoyite Corporation Information

11.14.2 Jiangsu Suoyite Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Jiangsu Suoyite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Jiangsu Suoyite Products Offered

11.14.5 Jiangsu Suoyite Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Corduroy Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Corduroy Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Corduroy Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Corduroy Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Corduroy Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Corduroy Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Corduroy Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Corduroy Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Corduroy Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Corduroy Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Corduroy Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Corduroy Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Corduroy Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Corduroy Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Corduroy Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Corduroy Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Corduroy Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Corduroy Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Corduroy Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Corduroy Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Corduroy Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Corduroy Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Corduroy Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Corduroy Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Corduroy Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

