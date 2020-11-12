Plant Fungicides Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| Syngenta, UPL, FMC, BASF

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Plant Fungicides market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Plant Fungicides market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Plant Fungicides report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plant Fungicides report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plant Fungicides market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plant Fungicides market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plant Fungicides market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plant Fungicides market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plant Fungicides market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Plant Fungicides Market Research Report: Syngenta, UPL, FMC, BASF, Bayer, Nufarm, Pioneer (Dupont), Sumitomo Chemical, Dow AgroSciences, Marrone Bio Innovations (MBI), Indofil, Adama Agricultural Solutions, Arysta LifeScience, Forward International, IQV Agro, SipcamAdvan, Gowan, Everris (ICL), Certis USA, Acme Organics Private, Rotam, Sinochem, Limin Chemical, Shuangji Chemical, Jiangxi Heyi, Lier Chemical

Types: Dithiocarbamates

Benzimidazoles

Chloronitriles

Phenylamides

Strobilurins

Bio-Fungicides

Others



Applications: Cereals and Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others



The Plant Fungicides Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plant Fungicides market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plant Fungicides market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Plant Fungicides market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Plant Fungicides industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Plant Fungicides market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Plant Fungicides market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plant Fungicides market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Plant Fungicides Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Plant Fungicides Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Plant Fungicides Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Dithiocarbamates

1.4.3 Benzimidazoles

1.4.4 Chloronitriles

1.4.5 Phenylamides

1.4.6 Strobilurins

1.4.7 Bio-Fungicides

1.4.8 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Plant Fungicides Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Cereals and Grains

1.5.3 Oilseeds & Pulses

1.5.4 Fruits & Vegetables

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Plant Fungicides Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Plant Fungicides Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Plant Fungicides Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Plant Fungicides, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Plant Fungicides Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Plant Fungicides Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Plant Fungicides Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Plant Fungicides Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Plant Fungicides Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Plant Fungicides Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Plant Fungicides Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Plant Fungicides Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Plant Fungicides Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Plant Fungicides Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plant Fungicides Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Plant Fungicides Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Plant Fungicides Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Plant Fungicides Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Plant Fungicides Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Plant Fungicides Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Plant Fungicides Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Plant Fungicides Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Plant Fungicides Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Plant Fungicides Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Plant Fungicides Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Plant Fungicides Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Plant Fungicides Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Plant Fungicides Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Plant Fungicides Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Plant Fungicides Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Plant Fungicides Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Plant Fungicides Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Plant Fungicides Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Plant Fungicides Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Plant Fungicides Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Plant Fungicides Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Plant Fungicides Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Plant Fungicides Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Plant Fungicides by Country

6.1.1 North America Plant Fungicides Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Plant Fungicides Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Plant Fungicides Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Plant Fungicides Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Plant Fungicides by Country

7.1.1 Europe Plant Fungicides Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Plant Fungicides Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Plant Fungicides Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Plant Fungicides Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Plant Fungicides by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Plant Fungicides Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Plant Fungicides Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Plant Fungicides Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Plant Fungicides Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Plant Fungicides by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Plant Fungicides Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Plant Fungicides Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Plant Fungicides Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Plant Fungicides Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Plant Fungicides by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Plant Fungicides Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Plant Fungicides Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Plant Fungicides Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Plant Fungicides Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Syngenta

11.1.1 Syngenta Corporation Information

11.1.2 Syngenta Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Syngenta Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Syngenta Plant Fungicides Products Offered

11.1.5 Syngenta Related Developments

11.2 UPL

11.2.1 UPL Corporation Information

11.2.2 UPL Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 UPL Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 UPL Plant Fungicides Products Offered

11.2.5 UPL Related Developments

11.3 FMC

11.3.1 FMC Corporation Information

11.3.2 FMC Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 FMC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 FMC Plant Fungicides Products Offered

11.3.5 FMC Related Developments

11.4 BASF

11.4.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.4.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 BASF Plant Fungicides Products Offered

11.4.5 BASF Related Developments

11.5 Bayer

11.5.1 Bayer Corporation Information

11.5.2 Bayer Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Bayer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Bayer Plant Fungicides Products Offered

11.5.5 Bayer Related Developments

11.6 Nufarm

11.6.1 Nufarm Corporation Information

11.6.2 Nufarm Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Nufarm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Nufarm Plant Fungicides Products Offered

11.6.5 Nufarm Related Developments

11.7 Pioneer (Dupont)

11.7.1 Pioneer (Dupont) Corporation Information

11.7.2 Pioneer (Dupont) Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Pioneer (Dupont) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Pioneer (Dupont) Plant Fungicides Products Offered

11.7.5 Pioneer (Dupont) Related Developments

11.8 Sumitomo Chemical

11.8.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information

11.8.2 Sumitomo Chemical Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Sumitomo Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Sumitomo Chemical Plant Fungicides Products Offered

11.8.5 Sumitomo Chemical Related Developments

11.9 Dow AgroSciences

11.9.1 Dow AgroSciences Corporation Information

11.9.2 Dow AgroSciences Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Dow AgroSciences Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Dow AgroSciences Plant Fungicides Products Offered

11.9.5 Dow AgroSciences Related Developments

11.10 Marrone Bio Innovations (MBI)

11.10.1 Marrone Bio Innovations (MBI) Corporation Information

11.10.2 Marrone Bio Innovations (MBI) Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Marrone Bio Innovations (MBI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Marrone Bio Innovations (MBI) Plant Fungicides Products Offered

11.10.5 Marrone Bio Innovations (MBI) Related Developments

11.12 Adama Agricultural Solutions

11.12.1 Adama Agricultural Solutions Corporation Information

11.12.2 Adama Agricultural Solutions Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Adama Agricultural Solutions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Adama Agricultural Solutions Products Offered

11.12.5 Adama Agricultural Solutions Related Developments

11.13 Arysta LifeScience

11.13.1 Arysta LifeScience Corporation Information

11.13.2 Arysta LifeScience Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Arysta LifeScience Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Arysta LifeScience Products Offered

11.13.5 Arysta LifeScience Related Developments

11.14 Forward International

11.14.1 Forward International Corporation Information

11.14.2 Forward International Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Forward International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Forward International Products Offered

11.14.5 Forward International Related Developments

11.15 IQV Agro

11.15.1 IQV Agro Corporation Information

11.15.2 IQV Agro Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 IQV Agro Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 IQV Agro Products Offered

11.15.5 IQV Agro Related Developments

11.16 SipcamAdvan

11.16.1 SipcamAdvan Corporation Information

11.16.2 SipcamAdvan Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 SipcamAdvan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 SipcamAdvan Products Offered

11.16.5 SipcamAdvan Related Developments

11.17 Gowan

11.17.1 Gowan Corporation Information

11.17.2 Gowan Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Gowan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Gowan Products Offered

11.17.5 Gowan Related Developments

11.18 Everris (ICL)

11.18.1 Everris (ICL) Corporation Information

11.18.2 Everris (ICL) Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 Everris (ICL) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Everris (ICL) Products Offered

11.18.5 Everris (ICL) Related Developments

11.19 Certis USA

11.19.1 Certis USA Corporation Information

11.19.2 Certis USA Description and Business Overview

11.19.3 Certis USA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Certis USA Products Offered

11.19.5 Certis USA Related Developments

11.20 Acme Organics Private

11.20.1 Acme Organics Private Corporation Information

11.20.2 Acme Organics Private Description and Business Overview

11.20.3 Acme Organics Private Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Acme Organics Private Products Offered

11.20.5 Acme Organics Private Related Developments

11.21 Rotam

11.21.1 Rotam Corporation Information

11.21.2 Rotam Description and Business Overview

11.21.3 Rotam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.21.4 Rotam Products Offered

11.21.5 Rotam Related Developments

11.22 Sinochem

11.22.1 Sinochem Corporation Information

11.22.2 Sinochem Description and Business Overview

11.22.3 Sinochem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.22.4 Sinochem Products Offered

11.22.5 Sinochem Related Developments

11.23 Limin Chemical

11.23.1 Limin Chemical Corporation Information

11.23.2 Limin Chemical Description and Business Overview

11.23.3 Limin Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.23.4 Limin Chemical Products Offered

11.23.5 Limin Chemical Related Developments

11.24 Shuangji Chemical

11.24.1 Shuangji Chemical Corporation Information

11.24.2 Shuangji Chemical Description and Business Overview

11.24.3 Shuangji Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.24.4 Shuangji Chemical Products Offered

11.24.5 Shuangji Chemical Related Developments

11.25 Jiangxi Heyi

11.25.1 Jiangxi Heyi Corporation Information

11.25.2 Jiangxi Heyi Description and Business Overview

11.25.3 Jiangxi Heyi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.25.4 Jiangxi Heyi Products Offered

11.25.5 Jiangxi Heyi Related Developments

11.26 Lier Chemical

11.26.1 Lier Chemical Corporation Information

11.26.2 Lier Chemical Description and Business Overview

11.26.3 Lier Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.26.4 Lier Chemical Products Offered

11.26.5 Lier Chemical Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Plant Fungicides Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Plant Fungicides Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Plant Fungicides Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Plant Fungicides Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Plant Fungicides Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Plant Fungicides Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Plant Fungicides Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Plant Fungicides Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Plant Fungicides Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Plant Fungicides Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Plant Fungicides Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Plant Fungicides Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Plant Fungicides Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Plant Fungicides Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Plant Fungicides Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Plant Fungicides Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Plant Fungicides Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Plant Fungicides Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Plant Fungicides Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Plant Fungicides Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Plant Fungicides Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Plant Fungicides Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Plant Fungicides Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Plant Fungicides Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Plant Fungicides Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”