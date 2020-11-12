Steel Fiber Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | Bekaert, Nippon Seisen, Green Steel Solana, Ribbon Technology

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Steel Fiber market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Steel Fiber market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Steel Fiber report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Steel Fiber report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Steel Fiber market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Steel Fiber market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Steel Fiber market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Steel Fiber market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Steel Fiber market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Steel Fiber Market Research Report: Bekaert, Nippon Seisen, Green Steel Solana, Ribbon Technology, Green Steel Group, Ugitech, R.STAT, Sunshine, Huitong, Henan Green, Koolon, Swiit, Hebei Metal Fibre, Longyan Qianglong, Baoji Juyou, Fibercon International, STEWOLS INDIA

Types: Carbon Steel Fibers

Stainless Steel Fibers



Applications: Concrete Construction

Refractory Industries



The Steel Fiber Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Steel Fiber market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Steel Fiber market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Steel Fiber market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Steel Fiber industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Steel Fiber market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Steel Fiber market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Steel Fiber market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Steel Fiber Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Steel Fiber Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Steel Fiber Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Carbon Steel Fibers

1.4.3 Stainless Steel Fibers

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Steel Fiber Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Concrete Construction

1.5.3 Refractory Industries

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Steel Fiber Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Steel Fiber Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Steel Fiber Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Steel Fiber, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Steel Fiber Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Steel Fiber Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Steel Fiber Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Steel Fiber Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Steel Fiber Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Steel Fiber Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Steel Fiber Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Steel Fiber Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Steel Fiber Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Steel Fiber Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Steel Fiber Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Steel Fiber Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Steel Fiber Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Steel Fiber Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Steel Fiber Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Steel Fiber Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Steel Fiber Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Steel Fiber Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Steel Fiber Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Steel Fiber Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Steel Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Steel Fiber Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Steel Fiber Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Steel Fiber Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Steel Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Steel Fiber Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Steel Fiber Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Steel Fiber Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Steel Fiber Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Steel Fiber Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Steel Fiber Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Steel Fiber Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Steel Fiber Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Steel Fiber Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Steel Fiber by Country

6.1.1 North America Steel Fiber Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Steel Fiber Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Steel Fiber Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Steel Fiber Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Steel Fiber by Country

7.1.1 Europe Steel Fiber Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Steel Fiber Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Steel Fiber Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Steel Fiber Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Steel Fiber by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Steel Fiber Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Steel Fiber Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Steel Fiber Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Steel Fiber Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Steel Fiber by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Steel Fiber Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Steel Fiber Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Steel Fiber Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Steel Fiber Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Fiber by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Fiber Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Fiber Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Fiber Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Steel Fiber Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Bekaert

11.1.1 Bekaert Corporation Information

11.1.2 Bekaert Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Bekaert Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Bekaert Steel Fiber Products Offered

11.1.5 Bekaert Related Developments

11.2 Nippon Seisen

11.2.1 Nippon Seisen Corporation Information

11.2.2 Nippon Seisen Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Nippon Seisen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Nippon Seisen Steel Fiber Products Offered

11.2.5 Nippon Seisen Related Developments

11.3 Green Steel Solana

11.3.1 Green Steel Solana Corporation Information

11.3.2 Green Steel Solana Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Green Steel Solana Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Green Steel Solana Steel Fiber Products Offered

11.3.5 Green Steel Solana Related Developments

11.4 Ribbon Technology

11.4.1 Ribbon Technology Corporation Information

11.4.2 Ribbon Technology Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Ribbon Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Ribbon Technology Steel Fiber Products Offered

11.4.5 Ribbon Technology Related Developments

11.5 Green Steel Group

11.5.1 Green Steel Group Corporation Information

11.5.2 Green Steel Group Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Green Steel Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Green Steel Group Steel Fiber Products Offered

11.5.5 Green Steel Group Related Developments

11.6 Ugitech

11.6.1 Ugitech Corporation Information

11.6.2 Ugitech Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Ugitech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Ugitech Steel Fiber Products Offered

11.6.5 Ugitech Related Developments

11.7 R.STAT

11.7.1 R.STAT Corporation Information

11.7.2 R.STAT Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 R.STAT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 R.STAT Steel Fiber Products Offered

11.7.5 R.STAT Related Developments

11.8 Sunshine

11.8.1 Sunshine Corporation Information

11.8.2 Sunshine Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Sunshine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Sunshine Steel Fiber Products Offered

11.8.5 Sunshine Related Developments

11.9 Huitong

11.9.1 Huitong Corporation Information

11.9.2 Huitong Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Huitong Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Huitong Steel Fiber Products Offered

11.9.5 Huitong Related Developments

11.10 Henan Green

11.10.1 Henan Green Corporation Information

11.10.2 Henan Green Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Henan Green Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Henan Green Steel Fiber Products Offered

11.10.5 Henan Green Related Developments

11.12 Swiit

11.12.1 Swiit Corporation Information

11.12.2 Swiit Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Swiit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Swiit Products Offered

11.12.5 Swiit Related Developments

11.13 Hebei Metal Fibre

11.13.1 Hebei Metal Fibre Corporation Information

11.13.2 Hebei Metal Fibre Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Hebei Metal Fibre Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Hebei Metal Fibre Products Offered

11.13.5 Hebei Metal Fibre Related Developments

11.14 Longyan Qianglong

11.14.1 Longyan Qianglong Corporation Information

11.14.2 Longyan Qianglong Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Longyan Qianglong Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Longyan Qianglong Products Offered

11.14.5 Longyan Qianglong Related Developments

11.15 Baoji Juyou

11.15.1 Baoji Juyou Corporation Information

11.15.2 Baoji Juyou Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Baoji Juyou Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Baoji Juyou Products Offered

11.15.5 Baoji Juyou Related Developments

11.16 Fibercon International

11.16.1 Fibercon International Corporation Information

11.16.2 Fibercon International Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Fibercon International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Fibercon International Products Offered

11.16.5 Fibercon International Related Developments

11.17 STEWOLS INDIA

11.17.1 STEWOLS INDIA Corporation Information

11.17.2 STEWOLS INDIA Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 STEWOLS INDIA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 STEWOLS INDIA Products Offered

11.17.5 STEWOLS INDIA Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Steel Fiber Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Steel Fiber Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Steel Fiber Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Steel Fiber Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Steel Fiber Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Steel Fiber Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Steel Fiber Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Steel Fiber Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Steel Fiber Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Steel Fiber Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Steel Fiber Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Steel Fiber Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Steel Fiber Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Steel Fiber Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Steel Fiber Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Steel Fiber Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Steel Fiber Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Steel Fiber Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Steel Fiber Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Steel Fiber Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Steel Fiber Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Steel Fiber Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Steel Fiber Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Steel Fiber Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Steel Fiber Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”