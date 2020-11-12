Ion-exchange Resin Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2026 | Dow Chemical, Lanxess, Mitsubishi Chemical, Purolite

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Ion-exchange Resin market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Ion-exchange Resin market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Ion-exchange Resin report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Ion-exchange Resin report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Ion-exchange Resin market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Ion-exchange Resin market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Ion-exchange Resin market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Ion-exchange Resin market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Ion-exchange Resin market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Ion-exchange Resin Market Research Report: Dow Chemical, Lanxess, Mitsubishi Chemical, Purolite, Resintech, Samyang, Finex Oy, Suqing Group (Former Jiangyin Organic Chemical Plant), Zhejiang Zhengguang, Jiangsu Success, Shanghai Resin, Zibo Dongda Chem, Suzhou Bojie, Hebi Juxing, Jiangsu Linhai Resin, Sunresin, Dongyang Mingzhu, Wandong, Xian Dianli, The Chemical Plant Of Nankai University, Tiangang, Sanxing Resin, Kairui Chemical, Shanghai Huazhen, Zhengda Lanxing, Langfang Shengquan, Pure Resin

Types: Cation Exchange Resin

Anion Exchange Resin



Applications: Water treatment

Food industry

Production of High Purity Water

Other



The Ion-exchange Resin Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Ion-exchange Resin market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Ion-exchange Resin market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Ion-exchange Resin market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Ion-exchange Resin industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Ion-exchange Resin market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Ion-exchange Resin market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Ion-exchange Resin market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ion-exchange Resin Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Ion-exchange Resin Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Ion-exchange Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Cation Exchange Resin

1.4.3 Anion Exchange Resin

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Ion-exchange Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Water treatment

1.5.3 Food industry

1.5.4 Production of High Purity Water

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Ion-exchange Resin Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Ion-exchange Resin Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Ion-exchange Resin Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Ion-exchange Resin, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Ion-exchange Resin Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Ion-exchange Resin Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Ion-exchange Resin Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Ion-exchange Resin Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Ion-exchange Resin Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Ion-exchange Resin Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Ion-exchange Resin Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Ion-exchange Resin Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Ion-exchange Resin Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Ion-exchange Resin Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ion-exchange Resin Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Ion-exchange Resin Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Ion-exchange Resin Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Ion-exchange Resin Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Ion-exchange Resin Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Ion-exchange Resin Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Ion-exchange Resin Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Ion-exchange Resin Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Ion-exchange Resin Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Ion-exchange Resin Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Ion-exchange Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Ion-exchange Resin Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Ion-exchange Resin Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Ion-exchange Resin Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Ion-exchange Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Ion-exchange Resin Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Ion-exchange Resin Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Ion-exchange Resin Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Ion-exchange Resin Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Ion-exchange Resin Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Ion-exchange Resin Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Ion-exchange Resin Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Ion-exchange Resin Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Ion-exchange Resin Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Ion-exchange Resin by Country

6.1.1 North America Ion-exchange Resin Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Ion-exchange Resin Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Ion-exchange Resin Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Ion-exchange Resin Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Ion-exchange Resin by Country

7.1.1 Europe Ion-exchange Resin Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Ion-exchange Resin Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Ion-exchange Resin Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Ion-exchange Resin Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Ion-exchange Resin by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Ion-exchange Resin Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Ion-exchange Resin Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Ion-exchange Resin Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Ion-exchange Resin Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Ion-exchange Resin by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Ion-exchange Resin Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Ion-exchange Resin Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Ion-exchange Resin Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Ion-exchange Resin Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Ion-exchange Resin by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ion-exchange Resin Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ion-exchange Resin Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Ion-exchange Resin Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Ion-exchange Resin Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Dow Chemical

11.1.1 Dow Chemical Corporation Information

11.1.2 Dow Chemical Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Dow Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Dow Chemical Ion-exchange Resin Products Offered

11.1.5 Dow Chemical Related Developments

11.2 Lanxess

11.2.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

11.2.2 Lanxess Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Lanxess Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Lanxess Ion-exchange Resin Products Offered

11.2.5 Lanxess Related Developments

11.3 Mitsubishi Chemical

11.3.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

11.3.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Ion-exchange Resin Products Offered

11.3.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Related Developments

11.4 Purolite

11.4.1 Purolite Corporation Information

11.4.2 Purolite Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Purolite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Purolite Ion-exchange Resin Products Offered

11.4.5 Purolite Related Developments

11.5 Resintech

11.5.1 Resintech Corporation Information

11.5.2 Resintech Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Resintech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Resintech Ion-exchange Resin Products Offered

11.5.5 Resintech Related Developments

11.6 Samyang

11.6.1 Samyang Corporation Information

11.6.2 Samyang Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Samyang Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Samyang Ion-exchange Resin Products Offered

11.6.5 Samyang Related Developments

11.7 Finex Oy

11.7.1 Finex Oy Corporation Information

11.7.2 Finex Oy Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Finex Oy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Finex Oy Ion-exchange Resin Products Offered

11.7.5 Finex Oy Related Developments

11.8 Suqing Group (Former Jiangyin Organic Chemical Plant)

11.8.1 Suqing Group (Former Jiangyin Organic Chemical Plant) Corporation Information

11.8.2 Suqing Group (Former Jiangyin Organic Chemical Plant) Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Suqing Group (Former Jiangyin Organic Chemical Plant) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Suqing Group (Former Jiangyin Organic Chemical Plant) Ion-exchange Resin Products Offered

11.8.5 Suqing Group (Former Jiangyin Organic Chemical Plant) Related Developments

11.9 Zhejiang Zhengguang

11.9.1 Zhejiang Zhengguang Corporation Information

11.9.2 Zhejiang Zhengguang Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Zhejiang Zhengguang Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Zhejiang Zhengguang Ion-exchange Resin Products Offered

11.9.5 Zhejiang Zhengguang Related Developments

11.10 Jiangsu Success

11.10.1 Jiangsu Success Corporation Information

11.10.2 Jiangsu Success Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Jiangsu Success Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Jiangsu Success Ion-exchange Resin Products Offered

11.10.5 Jiangsu Success Related Developments

11.12 Zibo Dongda Chem

11.12.1 Zibo Dongda Chem Corporation Information

11.12.2 Zibo Dongda Chem Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Zibo Dongda Chem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Zibo Dongda Chem Products Offered

11.12.5 Zibo Dongda Chem Related Developments

11.13 Suzhou Bojie

11.13.1 Suzhou Bojie Corporation Information

11.13.2 Suzhou Bojie Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Suzhou Bojie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Suzhou Bojie Products Offered

11.13.5 Suzhou Bojie Related Developments

11.14 Hebi Juxing

11.14.1 Hebi Juxing Corporation Information

11.14.2 Hebi Juxing Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Hebi Juxing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Hebi Juxing Products Offered

11.14.5 Hebi Juxing Related Developments

11.15 Jiangsu Linhai Resin

11.15.1 Jiangsu Linhai Resin Corporation Information

11.15.2 Jiangsu Linhai Resin Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Jiangsu Linhai Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Jiangsu Linhai Resin Products Offered

11.15.5 Jiangsu Linhai Resin Related Developments

11.16 Sunresin

11.16.1 Sunresin Corporation Information

11.16.2 Sunresin Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Sunresin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Sunresin Products Offered

11.16.5 Sunresin Related Developments

11.17 Dongyang Mingzhu

11.17.1 Dongyang Mingzhu Corporation Information

11.17.2 Dongyang Mingzhu Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Dongyang Mingzhu Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Dongyang Mingzhu Products Offered

11.17.5 Dongyang Mingzhu Related Developments

11.18 Wandong

11.18.1 Wandong Corporation Information

11.18.2 Wandong Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 Wandong Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Wandong Products Offered

11.18.5 Wandong Related Developments

11.19 Xian Dianli

11.19.1 Xian Dianli Corporation Information

11.19.2 Xian Dianli Description and Business Overview

11.19.3 Xian Dianli Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Xian Dianli Products Offered

11.19.5 Xian Dianli Related Developments

11.20 The Chemical Plant Of Nankai University

11.20.1 The Chemical Plant Of Nankai University Corporation Information

11.20.2 The Chemical Plant Of Nankai University Description and Business Overview

11.20.3 The Chemical Plant Of Nankai University Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 The Chemical Plant Of Nankai University Products Offered

11.20.5 The Chemical Plant Of Nankai University Related Developments

11.21 Tiangang

11.21.1 Tiangang Corporation Information

11.21.2 Tiangang Description and Business Overview

11.21.3 Tiangang Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.21.4 Tiangang Products Offered

11.21.5 Tiangang Related Developments

11.22 Sanxing Resin

11.22.1 Sanxing Resin Corporation Information

11.22.2 Sanxing Resin Description and Business Overview

11.22.3 Sanxing Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.22.4 Sanxing Resin Products Offered

11.22.5 Sanxing Resin Related Developments

11.23 Kairui Chemical

11.23.1 Kairui Chemical Corporation Information

11.23.2 Kairui Chemical Description and Business Overview

11.23.3 Kairui Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.23.4 Kairui Chemical Products Offered

11.23.5 Kairui Chemical Related Developments

11.24 Shanghai Huazhen

11.24.1 Shanghai Huazhen Corporation Information

11.24.2 Shanghai Huazhen Description and Business Overview

11.24.3 Shanghai Huazhen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.24.4 Shanghai Huazhen Products Offered

11.24.5 Shanghai Huazhen Related Developments

11.25 Zhengda Lanxing

11.25.1 Zhengda Lanxing Corporation Information

11.25.2 Zhengda Lanxing Description and Business Overview

11.25.3 Zhengda Lanxing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.25.4 Zhengda Lanxing Products Offered

11.25.5 Zhengda Lanxing Related Developments

11.26 Langfang Shengquan

11.26.1 Langfang Shengquan Corporation Information

11.26.2 Langfang Shengquan Description and Business Overview

11.26.3 Langfang Shengquan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.26.4 Langfang Shengquan Products Offered

11.26.5 Langfang Shengquan Related Developments

11.27 Pure Resin

11.27.1 Pure Resin Corporation Information

11.27.2 Pure Resin Description and Business Overview

11.27.3 Pure Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.27.4 Pure Resin Products Offered

11.27.5 Pure Resin Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Ion-exchange Resin Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Ion-exchange Resin Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Ion-exchange Resin Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Ion-exchange Resin Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Ion-exchange Resin Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Ion-exchange Resin Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Ion-exchange Resin Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Ion-exchange Resin Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Ion-exchange Resin Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Ion-exchange Resin Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Ion-exchange Resin Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Ion-exchange Resin Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Ion-exchange Resin Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Ion-exchange Resin Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Ion-exchange Resin Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Ion-exchange Resin Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Ion-exchange Resin Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Ion-exchange Resin Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Ion-exchange Resin Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Ion-exchange Resin Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Ion-exchange Resin Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Ion-exchange Resin Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Ion-exchange Resin Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Ion-exchange Resin Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Ion-exchange Resin Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

