EPDM and SSBR Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | Kumhopolychem, Mitsui Chemical, Sumitomo Chemical, SK Global Chemical

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global EPDM and SSBR market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global EPDM and SSBR market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The EPDM and SSBR report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the EPDM and SSBR report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global EPDM and SSBR market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global EPDM and SSBR market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global EPDM and SSBR market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global EPDM and SSBR market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global EPDM and SSBR market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global EPDM and SSBR Market Research Report: Kumhopolychem, Mitsui Chemical, Sumitomo Chemical, SK Global Chemical, NizhnekamskNeftekhim Inc, China Petro (Jilin), Firestone, Goodyear, Asahi Kase, DOW, Michelin, Sumitomo, Sibur, JSR, Dynasol, Goodyear, Polimeri Europa, ZEON, Kumho Petrochemical, Chi Mei, SINOPEC, CNPC

Types: EPDM

SSBR



Applications: Tires

Medical Equipment

Rubber Hose

Cables

Others



The EPDM and SSBR Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global EPDM and SSBR market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global EPDM and SSBR market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the EPDM and SSBR market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in EPDM and SSBR industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global EPDM and SSBR market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global EPDM and SSBR market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global EPDM and SSBR market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 EPDM and SSBR Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key EPDM and SSBR Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global EPDM and SSBR Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 EPDM

1.4.3 SSBR

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global EPDM and SSBR Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Tires

1.5.3 Medical Equipment

1.5.4 Rubber Hose

1.5.5 Cables

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global EPDM and SSBR Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global EPDM and SSBR Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global EPDM and SSBR Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global EPDM and SSBR, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global EPDM and SSBR Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global EPDM and SSBR Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global EPDM and SSBR Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 EPDM and SSBR Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 EPDM and SSBR Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 EPDM and SSBR Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 EPDM and SSBR Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 EPDM and SSBR Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 EPDM and SSBR Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global EPDM and SSBR Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by EPDM and SSBR Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global EPDM and SSBR Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 EPDM and SSBR Price by Manufacturers

3.4 EPDM and SSBR Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 EPDM and SSBR Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers EPDM and SSBR Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into EPDM and SSBR Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global EPDM and SSBR Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global EPDM and SSBR Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global EPDM and SSBR Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 EPDM and SSBR Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global EPDM and SSBR Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global EPDM and SSBR Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global EPDM and SSBR Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 EPDM and SSBR Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global EPDM and SSBR Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global EPDM and SSBR Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global EPDM and SSBR Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global EPDM and SSBR Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 EPDM and SSBR Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 EPDM and SSBR Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global EPDM and SSBR Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global EPDM and SSBR Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global EPDM and SSBR Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America EPDM and SSBR by Country

6.1.1 North America EPDM and SSBR Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America EPDM and SSBR Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America EPDM and SSBR Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America EPDM and SSBR Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe EPDM and SSBR by Country

7.1.1 Europe EPDM and SSBR Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe EPDM and SSBR Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe EPDM and SSBR Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe EPDM and SSBR Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific EPDM and SSBR by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific EPDM and SSBR Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific EPDM and SSBR Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific EPDM and SSBR Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific EPDM and SSBR Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America EPDM and SSBR by Country

9.1.1 Latin America EPDM and SSBR Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America EPDM and SSBR Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America EPDM and SSBR Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America EPDM and SSBR Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa EPDM and SSBR by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa EPDM and SSBR Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa EPDM and SSBR Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa EPDM and SSBR Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa EPDM and SSBR Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Kumhopolychem

11.1.1 Kumhopolychem Corporation Information

11.1.2 Kumhopolychem Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Kumhopolychem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Kumhopolychem EPDM and SSBR Products Offered

11.1.5 Kumhopolychem Related Developments

11.2 Mitsui Chemical

11.2.1 Mitsui Chemical Corporation Information

11.2.2 Mitsui Chemical Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Mitsui Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Mitsui Chemical EPDM and SSBR Products Offered

11.2.5 Mitsui Chemical Related Developments

11.3 Sumitomo Chemical

11.3.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information

11.3.2 Sumitomo Chemical Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Sumitomo Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Sumitomo Chemical EPDM and SSBR Products Offered

11.3.5 Sumitomo Chemical Related Developments

11.4 SK Global Chemical

11.4.1 SK Global Chemical Corporation Information

11.4.2 SK Global Chemical Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 SK Global Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 SK Global Chemical EPDM and SSBR Products Offered

11.4.5 SK Global Chemical Related Developments

11.5 NizhnekamskNeftekhim Inc

11.5.1 NizhnekamskNeftekhim Inc Corporation Information

11.5.2 NizhnekamskNeftekhim Inc Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 NizhnekamskNeftekhim Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 NizhnekamskNeftekhim Inc EPDM and SSBR Products Offered

11.5.5 NizhnekamskNeftekhim Inc Related Developments

11.6 China Petro (Jilin)

11.6.1 China Petro (Jilin) Corporation Information

11.6.2 China Petro (Jilin) Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 China Petro (Jilin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 China Petro (Jilin) EPDM and SSBR Products Offered

11.6.5 China Petro (Jilin) Related Developments

11.7 Firestone

11.7.1 Firestone Corporation Information

11.7.2 Firestone Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Firestone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Firestone EPDM and SSBR Products Offered

11.7.5 Firestone Related Developments

11.8 Goodyear

11.8.1 Goodyear Corporation Information

11.8.2 Goodyear Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Goodyear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Goodyear EPDM and SSBR Products Offered

11.8.5 Goodyear Related Developments

11.9 Asahi Kase

11.9.1 Asahi Kase Corporation Information

11.9.2 Asahi Kase Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Asahi Kase Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Asahi Kase EPDM and SSBR Products Offered

11.9.5 Asahi Kase Related Developments

11.10 DOW

11.10.1 DOW Corporation Information

11.10.2 DOW Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 DOW Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 DOW EPDM and SSBR Products Offered

11.10.5 DOW Related Developments

11.12 Sumitomo

11.12.1 Sumitomo Corporation Information

11.12.2 Sumitomo Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Sumitomo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Sumitomo Products Offered

11.12.5 Sumitomo Related Developments

11.13 Sibur

11.13.1 Sibur Corporation Information

11.13.2 Sibur Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Sibur Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Sibur Products Offered

11.13.5 Sibur Related Developments

11.14 JSR

11.14.1 JSR Corporation Information

11.14.2 JSR Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 JSR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 JSR Products Offered

11.14.5 JSR Related Developments

11.15 Dynasol

11.15.1 Dynasol Corporation Information

11.15.2 Dynasol Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Dynasol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Dynasol Products Offered

11.15.5 Dynasol Related Developments

11.17 Polimeri Europa

11.17.1 Polimeri Europa Corporation Information

11.17.2 Polimeri Europa Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Polimeri Europa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Polimeri Europa Products Offered

11.17.5 Polimeri Europa Related Developments

11.18 ZEON

11.18.1 ZEON Corporation Information

11.18.2 ZEON Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 ZEON Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 ZEON Products Offered

11.18.5 ZEON Related Developments

11.19 Kumho Petrochemical

11.19.1 Kumho Petrochemical Corporation Information

11.19.2 Kumho Petrochemical Description and Business Overview

11.19.3 Kumho Petrochemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Kumho Petrochemical Products Offered

11.19.5 Kumho Petrochemical Related Developments

11.20 Chi Mei

11.20.1 Chi Mei Corporation Information

11.20.2 Chi Mei Description and Business Overview

11.20.3 Chi Mei Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Chi Mei Products Offered

11.20.5 Chi Mei Related Developments

11.21 SINOPEC

11.21.1 SINOPEC Corporation Information

11.21.2 SINOPEC Description and Business Overview

11.21.3 SINOPEC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.21.4 SINOPEC Products Offered

11.21.5 SINOPEC Related Developments

11.22 CNPC

11.22.1 CNPC Corporation Information

11.22.2 CNPC Description and Business Overview

11.22.3 CNPC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.22.4 CNPC Products Offered

11.22.5 CNPC Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 EPDM and SSBR Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global EPDM and SSBR Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global EPDM and SSBR Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America EPDM and SSBR Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: EPDM and SSBR Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: EPDM and SSBR Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: EPDM and SSBR Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe EPDM and SSBR Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: EPDM and SSBR Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: EPDM and SSBR Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: EPDM and SSBR Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific EPDM and SSBR Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: EPDM and SSBR Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: EPDM and SSBR Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: EPDM and SSBR Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America EPDM and SSBR Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: EPDM and SSBR Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: EPDM and SSBR Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: EPDM and SSBR Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa EPDM and SSBR Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: EPDM and SSBR Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: EPDM and SSBR Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: EPDM and SSBR Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key EPDM and SSBR Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 EPDM and SSBR Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

