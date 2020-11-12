Elastomeric Coatings Market to Face a Significant Slowdown in 2029, as COVID-19 Sets a Negative Tone for Investors

A recent market study published by FMI on the elastomeric coatings market includes global industry analysis 2014-2018 & opportunity assessment 2019-2029, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historic as well as current growth parameters of the elastomeric coatings market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Elastomeric Coatings Market : Segmentation

The global elastomeric coatings market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

By Type Acrylic

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Silicone

Polyurea

Others By Application Building & Construction

Roofs

Walls

Floors

Bridges

Others

Industrial

Automotive & Transportation

Others Region North America

Central and South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report initiates with the executive summary of the elastomeric coatings market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand & supply-side trends pertaining to the elastomeric coatings market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the elastomeric coatings market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the elastomeric coatings market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to elastomeric coatings and their properties are provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which helps the reader understand the scope of the elastomeric coatings market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The elastomeric coatings market report provides the key market trends that are expected to significantly impact the market growth during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes the factors that have emerged as key successful factors and the strategies adopted by key market participants.

Chapter 05 – Global Elastomeric Coatings Market Demand Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the elastomeric coatings market between the forecast periods of 2019-2029. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical elastomeric coatings market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019–2029). Along with this, pricing analysis of the elastomeric coatings market at the regional level has been provided in this section. This section also explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the elastomeric coatings market between the forecast periods of 2019-2029.

Chapter 06 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the elastomeric coatings market over the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the value chain, supply chain, forecast factors, Porter’s five forces analysis, and value chain analysis for the elastomeric coatings market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 07 – Global Elastomeric Coatings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Type

Based on the type, the elastomeric coatings market is segmented into acrylic, polyurethanes, epoxy, silicones, polyuria, and other type of coatings. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the elastomeric coatings market and market attractiveness analysis based on the type.

Chapter 08 – Global Elastomeric Coatings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Application

This chapter provides details about the elastomeric coatings market based on the application, and has been classified into building & construction, industrial, automotive & transportation, and others. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractive analysis based on the application.

Chapter 09 – Global Elastomeric Coatings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Region

This chapter explains how the elastomeric coatings market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 10 – North America Elastomeric Coatings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America elastomeric coatings market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, regional trends, and market growth based on the application and countries in North America.

Chapter 11 – Latin America Elastomeric Coatings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the elastomeric coatings market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 12 – Europe Elastomeric Coatings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the elastomeric coatings market based on its end users in several countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Russia, BENELUX, and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 13 – South Asia Elastomeric Coatings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

In this chapter, India and ASEAN countries are the prominent countries in the South Asia region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the South Asia elastomeric coatings market. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the South Asia elastomeric coatings market during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 14 – East Asia Elastomeric Coatings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the elastomeric coatings market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. This section also help readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the elastomeric coatings market in East Asia.

Chapter 15 – Oceania Elastomeric Coatings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the elastomeric coatings market in Oceania by focusing on Australia and New Zealand. This section also help readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the elastomeric coatings market in Oceania.

Chapter 16 – MEA Elastomeric Coatings Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides information about how the elastomeric coatings market will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 17 – Emerging Markets

This section highlights the growth prospects of the elastomeric coatings market for emerging markets such as China, India, and Brazil.

Chapter 18 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the elastomeric coatings market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 19 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the elastomeric coatings market, along with a detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are BASF SE, DowDuPont Inc., Sherwin Williams Chemical Company, PPG Industry Inc., and Teknos Group Oye, among others.

Chapter 20 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the elastomeric coatings market report.

Chapter 21 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the elastomeric coatings market.