Polypropylene Market Forecast Revised in a New FMI Report as COVID-19 Projected to Hold a Massive Impact on Sales in 2030

A recent market study published by FMI on the Polypropylene market includes global industry analysis 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on historic as well as current growth parameters of the Polypropylene market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Polypropylene Market: Taxonomy

The global Polypropylene market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the Polypropylene market, which includes summary of key statistics and findings of the market. It also includes the supply and demand-side trends related to the Polypropylene market.

Chapter 02 – Market Taxonomy

Readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the Polypropylene market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the Polypropylene market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to Polypropylene and their properties are provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which helps readers to understand the scope of the Polypropylene market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The Polypropylene market report provides key market trends that are projected to considerably impact the market growth during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are also offered in this section.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes key success factors and strategies adopted by key market players.

Chapter 05 – Global Polypropylene Market Demand Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This section explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the Polypropylene market during the forecast period of 2020-2030. This chapter also includes a detailed analysis of the historical Polypropylene market.

Chapter 06 – Global Polypropylene Market Pricing Analysis

In this section, pricing analysis of the Polypropylene market by product type at regional level has been provided.

Chapter 07 – Global Polypropylene Market Demand (in Value or Size in US $ Mn) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the Polypropylene market during the forecast period of 2020-2030. This chapter provides a detailed analysis of the historical Polypropylene market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2020), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).

Chapter 08 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the growth of the Polypropylene market during the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the value chain, forecast and relevance factors, and value chain analysis for the Polypropylene market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 09 – Global Polypropylene Market Analysis 2015 – 2019 and Forecast 2020 – 2030, by Product Grade

On the basis of product type, the Polypropylene market is segmented into HP, RCP, ICP, and TPO. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the Polypropylene market and market attractiveness analysis based on the product grade

Chapter 10 – Global Polypropylene Market Analysis 2015 – 2019 and Forecast 2020 – 2030, By Application

On the basis of application, the Polypropylene market is segmented into BOPP Film, Raffia/Thermoforming, Fibres & Filaments, Spun Bond Non-Wovens, Melt Blown Non-Wovens, Injection Molding, Blow Molding, Cast & Water Quenched Film, Pipe & Sheet and Transparent TPO. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the Polypropylene market and market attractiveness analysis based on the Application

Chapter 11 – Global Polypropylene Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Region

This chapter explains how the Polypropylene market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 12 – North America Polypropylene Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America Polypropylene market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the pricing analysis and market growth based on the product type, application, process, biodegradability, and molecular weight in North America.

Chapter 13 – Latin America Polypropylene Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the Polypropylene market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 14 – Europe Polypropylene Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the Polypropylene market based on its application in several countries such as Germany, Italy, the U.K., France, Spain, Russia, BENELUX, and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 15 – South Asia Polypropylene Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

India, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and the Rest of South Asia are the prominent countries in the South Asia region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the South Asia Polypropylene market. In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the South Asia Pacific Polypropylene market during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Chapter 16 – East Asia Polypropylene Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the Polypropylene market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. This section also helps readers to understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the Polypropylene market in East Asia

Chapter 17 – MEA Polypropylene Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides information about how the Polypropylene market is expected to grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa, Turkey and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period of 2020-2030

Chapter 18 – Oceania Polypropylene Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides information about how the Polypropylene market is anticipated to grow in major countries of the Oceania region such as Australia and New Zealand, during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Chapter 19 – Polypropylene Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, Country Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the market share of the different countries considered in the Polypropylene market.

Chapter 20 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the Polypropylene market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 21 – Company Profiles

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the Polypropylene market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are LyondellBasell Industries N.V, SABIC, Reliance Industries Ltd, Petro China Company Limited, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Borealis AG, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Japan Polypropylene Corporation, Advanced Petrochemical Company, INEOS, China Petrochemical Corporation, LG Chem, Eastman Chemical Company, BASF SE, Braskem, Westlake Chemical Corporation, Lotte Chemical, Zhejiang Petrochemical

Chapter 22 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the Polypropylene market report.

Chapter 23 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the Polypropylene market.