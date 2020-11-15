Asia-Pacific Whey Protein Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Asia-Pacific Whey Protein Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Asia-Pacific Whey Protein market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Whey protein in the Asia-Pacific region is majorly available in these forms: whey protein concentrate, whey protein isolate and hydrolyzed whey protein. It can be utilized in the form of sports and performance nutrition, infant formula and functional foods.

Market Overview:

The Asia-Pacific whey protein market is forecasted to reach USD 1.57 billion by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– The whey protein market has some great opportunities, with the increasing prescription of supplements by doctors and higher scope for application in personal care and sports nutrition driving the demand in Asia-Pacific.

– Functional food and beverages have gained immense popularity among the health-conscious Asian population that has made an impact on the demand of whey protein in the region. Major Key Players:

Agropur MSI, LLC

Arla Foods

Carbery Group

DMK Group

Informa Markets

Lactalis Ingredients

Meggle Group

Fonterra Co-operative Group