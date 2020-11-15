Asia-Pacific Whey Protein Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Asia-Pacific Whey Protein Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Asia-Pacific Whey Protein market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Whey protein in the Asia-Pacific region is majorly available in these forms: whey protein concentrate, whey protein isolate and hydrolyzed whey protein. It can be utilized in the form of sports and performance nutrition, infant formula and functional foods.
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Number of Health/Fitness Centers In The Region
The population in the Asia-Pacific region has emerged in terms of fitness and health routines. As a result, there is a huge number of fitness and health centers being incorporated in developing nations like South Korea, China, and India. Since the huge number of people are opting for healthy lifestyles and better nutrition options, whey protein intake among the consumers in the region is expected to grow. Whey Protein Concentrate is the highest form of whey protein consumed in the region. Notably, South Korea held the highest number of fitness and health centers in the whole Asia-Pacific region followed by Japan and India.
India: Fastest Growing Market
India is one of the fastest developing nations globally. The food sector in the country had grown 3 fold during the past decade and is expected to follow the same trend over the coming years. Functional food and beverages have gained immense popularity among the western-influenced and health-conscious Indian population. In particular, those containing Whey protein have gained importance owing to its health benefits. Health care products containing whey proteins also witnessed a spike in the region with a higher demand for these products in the country.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Asia-Pacific Whey Protein Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC)
5.1.2 Whey Protein Isolate (WPI)
5.1.3 Hydrolyzed Whey Protein (HWP)
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Sports and Performance Nutrition
5.2.2 Infant Formula
5.2.3 Functional/ Fortified Food
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 China
5.3.2 Japan
5.3.3 India
5.3.4 South Korea
5.3.5 Australia
5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Active Companies
6.2 Most Adopted Strategies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Agropur MSI, LLC
6.4.2 Arla Foods
6.4.3 Carbery Group
6.4.4 DMK Group
6.4.5 Informa Markets
6.4.6 Lactalis Ingredients
6.4.7 Meggle Group
6.4.8 Fonterra Co-operative Group
6.4.9 Meggle Group
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
