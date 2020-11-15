Bottled Water Packaging Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Bottled Water Packaging Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Bottled Water Packaging market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Bottled water is considered among the highest consumed beverage owing to its convenience. Bottle packaging also makes it convenient for transportation of water over greater distances. Boiling water at home is time-consuming and energy inefficient and thereby resulting in significantly contributing towards bottled water packaging market size in the coming future. It has become an icon of a healthy lifestyle in emerging countries. In terms of geography, North America accounted for the majority market share and will continue to dominate the market in the forecast period.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Plastic Packaging to Dominate the Market
– According to the National Association of Container Distributors, the push for lightweight packaging from consumers and businesses is spurring the growth of polyethylene terephthalate. Moreover, lightweight has been a focal point of the bottled water sector. According to the International Bottled Water Association, the average weight of a 16.9 ounce PET (half-liter) plastic bottle has dropped 48 percent to 9.89 grams from 2000 to 2014. This drop in weight is creating a market for bottled water plastic packaging market.
– Further, with the advancements in manufacturing coupled with lowering operational cost, resins and packaging are pacing the industrys growth. Low feedstock costs are encouraging the utilization and adoption of plastics bottle packagings.
– Moreover, focusing on their customers, brand owners are pushing design innovations in plastic bottling that are unparalleled in the rest of the packaging sector, such as weight savings in transport and manufacturing is fueling the bottled water plastic packaging market.
North America Held the Maximum Share in the Market
– According to the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) and the Beverage Marketing Corporation (BMC), Americans are drinking more bottled water than any other packaged beverage, carbonated soft drinks. Health awareness, a higher standard of living, and rising demand and consumption of bottled water are some of the major driving factors for the growth of bottled water packaging in North America.
– Moreover, in developed economies like the US and Canada, functional water is constantly becoming a major commercial and popular beverage category, as it is an appealing option for health-conscious consumers. Hence, augmenting the bottled water market.
– Moreover, the initiative for waste management systems is plateauing in their ability to increase post-consumer collection of PET bottles. For instance, Nestle waters piloting schemes to improve the plastic collection and sharing what they find to assess their scale-up and replicability from technical interventions like reverse vending machines to building an extended producer responsibility system.
– Such initiatives are making the North America region to dominate the bottled water packaging market
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Bottled Water Packaging Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Bottled Water Consumption
4.3.2 Technological Innovations in Bottled Water Equipment
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Stringent Regulatory Concerning the Environment Regarding Disposable of Plastics Bottles
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Material
5.1.1 Plastic
5.1.2 Metal
5.1.3 Glass
5.1.4 Other Materials
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Latin America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Alpack Packaging
6.1.2 Alpha packaging ( Protective Packaging Solutions)
6.1.3 Amcor Limited
6.1.4 Ball Corporation
6.1.5 Exo Packaging
6.1.6 Graham Packaging Company
6.1.7 Greif, Inc
6.1.8 Plastipak Holdings, Inc.
6.1.9 Rpc Group PLC
6.1.10 Sidel International
6.1.11 Silgan Holdings, Inc.
6.1.12 Tetra Pak International S.A.
7 INVESTMENT OUTLOOK
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
