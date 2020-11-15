Bottled Water Packaging Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Bottled Water Packaging Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Bottled Water Packaging market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Bottled water is considered among the highest consumed beverage owing to its convenience. Bottle packaging also makes it convenient for transportation of water over greater distances. Boiling water at home is time-consuming and energy inefficient and thereby resulting in significantly contributing towards bottled water packaging market size in the coming future. It has become an icon of a healthy lifestyle in emerging countries. In terms of geography, North America accounted for the majority market share and will continue to dominate the market in the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The bottled water packaging market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.86% over the forecast period of 2019 – 2024.

– The rise in awareness about consuming safe water for a healthy life and contaminated tap water is creating a huge market opportunity for bottled water which in return will create a positive outlook on the bottled water packaging market.

– Moreover, bottled mineral water is purified and fortified with dissolved minerals, which provides added health benefits to consumers. With, innovative design and new packaging solutions , it has contributed to improvements in packaging and weight reduction and thus acting as the driver for the bottled water packaging market.

– However, environmental regulations imposed by the government due to improper disposal of plastic bottles is likely to curb the bottled water packaging market size during the forecasted period.

