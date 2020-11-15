North America Oral Care Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “North America Oral Care Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. North America Oral Care market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
North America oral care market offers a range of products including breath fresheners, dental floss, denture care, mouthwashes and rinses, toothbrushes and replacements, toothpaste through supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies, and drug stores, online retail stores, other distribution channels. The study also covers the regional level analysis of the major countries the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
The United States Dominate the Regional Oral Care Market
According to the US Centers for Disease Control, every fourth American is unconsciously living with untreated tooth decay, which is likely to grow as a silent epidemic in the country. Thus, the rising cases of oral problems are a growing concern in the country, which is estimated to augment the US oral care market. A report published by the American Dental Association, dry mouth, sensitivity, and tooth pain was found to be the most frequent oral problems among the Americans, which majorly boosts the market for mouthwashes, rinses, and toothpaste in the country.
Increased Demand for Sensitivity or Pain Relief Toothpaste
Sensitivity or pain-relieving toothpaste are meant to relieve the pain and discomfort while brushing. Changing eating habits, coupled with increasing demand for oral hygiene products, with functional benefits rather than cleaning or brightening, are expected to fuel the market for Sensitivity or Pain Relief Toothpaste and mouthwash. The North American market is competitive, with a large number of multinational players competing for market share. New product innovation focuses on active ingredients and technology is the main strategy adopted by players.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
North America Oral Care Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Breath Fresheners
5.1.2 Dental Floss
5.1.3 Denture Care
5.1.4 Mouthwashes and Rinses
5.1.5 Toothbrushes and Replacements
5.1.6 Toothpaste
5.2 By Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
5.2.2 Convenience Stores
5.2.3 Pharmacies And Drug Stores
5.2.4 Online Retail Stores
5.2.5 Other Distribution Channels
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Active Companies
6.2 Most Adopted Strategies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Procter & Gamble
6.4.2 Colgate-Palmolive Company
6.4.3 GlaxoSmithKline plc
6.4.4 Unilever
6.4.5 Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
6.4.6 Sunstar Suisse S.A.
6.4.7 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
6.4.8 Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
