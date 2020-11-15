North America Oral Care Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “North America Oral Care Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. North America Oral Care market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

North America oral care market offers a range of products including breath fresheners, dental floss, denture care, mouthwashes and rinses, toothbrushes and replacements, toothpaste through supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies, and drug stores, online retail stores, other distribution channels. The study also covers the regional level analysis of the major countries the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

North America oral care market is forecasted to reach USD 12.5 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 3.03% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

Increased oral routine to maintain oral hygiene and growing internet retailing are primarily driving the market growth. Moreover, e-commerce is increasingly enjoying the elevated sales of oral care products through online channels. Amazon is the top online retail channel in North America markets for oral care. In 2016, Amazon observed an impressive growth in oral care sale in the US.

– The United States contributes the maximum share in the oral care market in the region and is estimated to grow further in the forecast period. Major Key Players:

Procter & Gamble

Colgate-Palmolive Company

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Unilever

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Sunstar Suisse S.A.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA