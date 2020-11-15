Parking Management Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Parking Management Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Parking Management market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Parking management system refers to various policies and programs that result in more efficient use of parking resources. The parking management system constitutes the access control system, revenue management, security system, boom barrier, and statistical information.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

On-street Parking Has the Largest Share in the Market Presently

– The on-street parking management is expected to reach goals using a variety of tools including where parking is allowed and prohibited, designing of parking spaces and facilities and signs, limiting access to certain groups, setting a time limit, charging fees enforcing compliance with all arrangements and monitoring success.

– The on-street market is expected to have the largest share due to the rapid adoption of on-street parking management by government authorities across the globe which has allowed the government authorities to legitimately generate revenues through public properties.

– Data analytics and telematics can be used for managing the on-street parking which will help frictionless parking based on the size of the vehicle, demand, and supply.

– Moreover, the increase in shared ride and cab services, especially in developing economies is also driving the market. As the on-street parking which can be used for a cab or rideshare services as well as for public use which will increase revenues for the government at the same time the efficient use of space.

– Besides, according to Accident Exchange, the number of crashes and scratches while parking on road was costing UK insurers about 1.4 billion GBP per year. Parking-related incidents now account for more than 30% of all accidents, adding that more than 675,000 parking collisions are now registered every year according to accident exchange which increase the adoption of on-street parking.

North America to Hold the Major Share

– It is estimated that motorists in the United States spend an average of 17 hours a year searching for parking spots. These sums up to an estimated USD 345 per driver in wasted time, fuel, and emissions, according to the INRIX 2017 report.

– The United States and Canada had 11,18,9985 and 21,99,789 cars and commercial vehicles on the road in use in 2017, according to OICA data.

– These stats are the indicator of continued stress on the parking management to efficiently and effectively manage the parking spaces. In the past, the use of parking management system has been high in the region making the demand origin limited to new solutions, and new facilities, as the region, have been among the early adopters of these solutions.

– The increasing urban real estate cost is expected to further drive the end-users towards adopting these solutions. Federal Housing Finance Agencys seasonally adjusted purchase-only U.S. house price index, which rose by 5.76% y-o-y in November 2018, compared to 6.275 in 2017.

– The US population is growing and shifting from rural to urban areas. Nearly 83% of the population lived in urban areas in 2018, and this is expected to rise to more than 85% by 2030. Similarly, in Canada, the current urban population is about 82% and is further growing.

– These factors are expected to push for further improvement in the parking management system. Aging infrastructure is also likely to drive the demand due to replacement based requirement in the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Parking Management Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Need of Traffic Management and Fuel Saving

4.3.2 High Adoption of Cloud Computing Technologies

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Complexity in System Integration

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment Type

5.1.1 On-premise

5.1.2 Cloud

5.2 By Parking Site

5.2.1 Off-street

5.2.2 On-street

5.3 By Type of Offering

5.3.1 Solution

5.3.2 Service

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Deplot

6.1.2 Bond Traffic Solutions

6.1.3 FlashParking

6.1.4 TIBA Parking

6.1.5 Infocomm Group LLC

6.1.6 Passport Inc.

6.1.7 Nex Valet LLC

6.1.8 Parkmobile

6.1.9 SAP SE

6.1.10 Q-Free ASA

6.1.11 Parkmobile USA, Inc.

6.1.12 Siemens AG

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

