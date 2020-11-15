Middle East & Africa Oral Care Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Middle East & Africa Oral Care Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Middle East & Africa Oral Care market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Middle East & Africa oral care market offers a range of products including breath fresheners, dental floss, denture care, mouthwashes and rinses, toothbrushes and replacements, toothpaste through supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies, and drug stores, online retail stores, other distribution channels. The study also covers the market analysis of major countries such as Saudi Arabia and South Africa.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Rising Demand for Organic Products
Growing urbanization, improved purchasing power and increased promotions of naturally sourced products have been boosting the awareness regarding benefits associated with organic personal care products including oral care products in the countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, and South America. As a result, consumers in the respective countries are increasingly preferring products such as toothpaste with altered chemical content and added natural ingredients leading to elevated consumption of organic personal care products.
Saudi Arabia Dominates the Oral Care Market
The lack of oral health care awareness and fear of dentists in Saudi Arabia is leading to oral health care crises among consumers in the country, especially among children. The occurrence of dental caries among children was observed to be ranging from medium to high, as specified in the World Oral Health report. The dental care market is expected to observe an immense growth in Saudi Arabia, owing to an increase in the per capita income and the overall increase in dental care spending. Consumers preference to look good and have white teeth are driving the oral care market in Saudi Arabia.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Middle East & Africa Oral Care Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Breath Fresheners
5.1.2 Dental Floss
5.1.3 Denture Care
5.1.4 Mouthwashes and Rinses
5.1.5 Toothbrushes and Replacements
5.1.6 Toothpaste
5.2 By Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
5.2.2 Convenience Stores
5.2.3 Pharmacies And Drug Stores
5.2.4 Online Retail Stores
5.2.5 Other Distribution Channels
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Middle East and Africa
5.3.1.1 South Africa
5.3.1.2 Saudi Arabia
5.3.1.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Active Companies
6.2 Most Adopted Strategies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Procter & Gamble Co.
6.4.2 Unilever PLC
6.4.3 Colgate-Palmolive Company
6.4.4 LG Corporation
6.4.5 GlaxoSmithKline PLC
6.4.6 Sunstar Suisse SA
6.4.7 Lion Corporation
6.4.8 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
