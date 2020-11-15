Categories
All news

Middle East & Africa Oral Care Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

Middle East & Africa Oral Care

The “Middle East & Africa Oral Care Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Middle East & Africa Oral Care market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275448

Scope of the Report:

Middle East & Africa oral care market offers a range of products including breath fresheners, dental floss, denture care, mouthwashes and rinses, toothbrushes and replacements, toothpaste through supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies, and drug stores, online retail stores, other distribution channels. The study also covers the market analysis of major countries such as Saudi Arabia and South Africa.

Market Overview:

  • Middle East & Africa oral care market is forecasted to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 9.78% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).
  • – Increased consumer preference for toothpaste such as Meswak which is made from arak tree due to its regional belief has fueled the toothpaste market. Pilgrims during Hujj and consumers in the holy month of Ramjan are allowed to use Meswak during fast. Rising purchasing power, convenience and health awareness among consumers are continuing to drive the mouthwash sales.
  • – Increased tooth decay problems among Children in South Africa has raised oral hygiene concern among parents. About 80% of the children in South Africa under the age of six are facing tooth decay problems due to poor eating habits.

  • Major Key Players:

  • Procter & Gamble Co.
  • Unilever PLC
  • Colgate-Palmolive Company
  • LG Corporation
  • GlaxoSmithKline PLC
  • Sunstar Suisse SA
  • Lion Corporation
  • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

    For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit athttps://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275448

    Key Market Trends:

    Rising Demand for Organic Products

    Growing urbanization, improved purchasing power and increased promotions of naturally sourced products have been boosting the awareness regarding benefits associated with organic personal care products including oral care products in the countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, and South America. As a result, consumers in the respective countries are increasingly preferring products such as toothpaste with altered chemical content and added natural ingredients leading to elevated consumption of organic personal care products.

    Saudi Arabia Dominates the Oral Care Market

    The lack of oral health care awareness and fear of dentists in Saudi Arabia is leading to oral health care crises among consumers in the country, especially among children. The occurrence of dental caries among children was observed to be ranging from medium to high, as specified in the World Oral Health report. The dental care market is expected to observe an immense growth in Saudi Arabia, owing to an increase in the per capita income and the overall increase in dental care spending. Consumers preference to look good and have white teeth are driving the oral care market in Saudi Arabia.

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

    Purchase this Report (Price 3850 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275448

    Middle East & Africa Oral Care Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
    3.1 Market Overview

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Drivers
    4.2 Market Restraints
    4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Product Type
    5.1.1 Breath Fresheners
    5.1.2 Dental Floss
    5.1.3 Denture Care
    5.1.4 Mouthwashes and Rinses
    5.1.5 Toothbrushes and Replacements
    5.1.6 Toothpaste
    5.2 By Distribution Channel
    5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
    5.2.2 Convenience Stores
    5.2.3 Pharmacies And Drug Stores
    5.2.4 Online Retail Stores
    5.2.5 Other Distribution Channels
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 Middle East and Africa
    5.3.1.1 South Africa
    5.3.1.2 Saudi Arabia
    5.3.1.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Most Active Companies
    6.2 Most Adopted Strategies
    6.3 Market Share Analysis
    6.4 Company Profiles
    6.4.1 Procter & Gamble Co.
    6.4.2 Unilever PLC
    6.4.3 Colgate-Palmolive Company
    6.4.4 LG Corporation
    6.4.5 GlaxoSmithKline PLC
    6.4.6 Sunstar Suisse SA
    6.4.7 Lion Corporation
    6.4.8 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

    Email: [email protected]

    Our Other Reports:

    Airport Runway Safety Systems Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

    Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Market 2020 – Global Industry SWOT Analysis, Future Growth Predictions, Demand and Development Status, Business Size with Key Players Forecast to 2024

    Walnut Travertine Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

    Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Growth Insights, Business Trends by Types and Applications, Opportunities and Challenges Forecast to 2025

    Motor Analyzers Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026

    Submarine Power Cable Market Size Analysis 2020 Covers Business Development, Trends, Future Growth Rate, Demand Status and Regional Forecast till 2024 | COVID-19 Impact Analysis

    Peptide Based Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026

    Hand Handled Medical Suction Devices Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026

    Night Vision Cameras Market 2020 – by Global Growth Prospects, Future Trends, Development Status, Opportunities, Leading Players with Regions Forecast to 2024

    Adult Toothbrush Market 2020 – Potential Growth Segments with COVID-19 Impact on Industry, Development Opportunities, Dynamics, Leading Players with Size Analysis till 2025

    Low Voltage Electron Microscopes Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026

    Electric And Pneumatic Screwdrivers Market by Major Drivers 2020 – Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Value and Forecasts till 2026