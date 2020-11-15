Middle East & Africa Oral Care Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Middle East & Africa Oral Care Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Middle East & Africa Oral Care market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275448

Scope of the Report:

Middle East & Africa oral care market offers a range of products including breath fresheners, dental floss, denture care, mouthwashes and rinses, toothbrushes and replacements, toothpaste through supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies, and drug stores, online retail stores, other distribution channels. The study also covers the market analysis of major countries such as Saudi Arabia and South Africa.

Market Overview:

Middle East & Africa oral care market is forecasted to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 9.78% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– Increased consumer preference for toothpaste such as Meswak which is made from arak tree due to its regional belief has fueled the toothpaste market. Pilgrims during Hujj and consumers in the holy month of Ramjan are allowed to use Meswak during fast. Rising purchasing power, convenience and health awareness among consumers are continuing to drive the mouthwash sales.

– Increased tooth decay problems among Children in South Africa has raised oral hygiene concern among parents. About 80% of the children in South Africa under the age of six are facing tooth decay problems due to poor eating habits.

Major Key Players:

Procter & Gamble Co.

Unilever PLC

Colgate-Palmolive Company

LG Corporation

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Sunstar Suisse SA

Lion Corporation