Asia-Pacific Dietary Supplement Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Asia-Pacific Dietary Supplement Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Asia-Pacific Dietary Supplement market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The scope of the Asia-Pacific dietary supplement market includes segmentation of dietary supplement on the basis of ingredients under Vitamins, Botanicals, Minerals, Amino Acids, Enzymes, Proteins, and Others. Further division of dietary supplements has been done as per consumption by end-user under Adult, Infant, Children, Pregnant Woman and Elderly.

Market Overview:

The Asia-Pacific Dietary Supplement Market is forecasted to reach USD 72.7 billion by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– Growing awareness about the need for dietary supplements in China and India is acting favorably for the market.

– Personalized nutrition is gaining popularity among consumers in the Asia-Pacific region, as there is an emerging market for nutrigenomics and individualized products.

– Due to the growing popularity of energy-mix powders, among athletes and bodybuilders, the demand for the powdered form of supplements is high, which is set to witness a prominent CAGR during the forecast period.

Major Key Players:

Abbott Laboratories

The Carlyle Group

Bayer AG

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Amway Corporation

Glanbia, Plc

Pfizer Inc.