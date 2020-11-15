Asia-Pacific Oral Care Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Asia-Pacific Oral Care Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Asia-Pacific Oral Care market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Asia-Pacific oral care market offers a range of products including breath fresheners, dental floss, denture care, mouthwashes and rinses, toothbrushes and replacements, toothpaste through supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies and drug stores, online retail stores, other distribution channels. The study also covers the regional level analysis of the major countries such as China, India, Japan, and Austalia.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
India to Foster the Asia-Pacific Oral Care Market
A survey conducted in India in 2012 revealed that only 51% of the Indian population brush their teeth with toothpaste and a toothbrush, but with the increase in awareness and economy of the country, the consumption of oral care products is also increasing. Oral health care products in India are mainly driven by ayurvedic or natural ingredient products. All the major companies in India are selling ayurvedic revolution products. For instance, Amway, an America company, has also launched a new Glister herbal toothpaste in India, which is enriched with 11 herbal ingredients.
Booming Preferences for Mouthwash and Rinses
Increasing purchasing power of the Asia-Pacific population coupled with convenient and effective attributes associated with the usage of mouthwashes has been driving the market for mouthwashes in the country. Moreover, recommendations from dentists and endorsements by dental associations have also helped end-user in adopting mouthwashes, and are further expected to boost the growth of the market. Many major and local players such as Elder Pharmaceuticals are trying to enter the mouthwash segment, with mouthwashes based on natural ingredients like aloe vera, green tea, and probiotics.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Asia-Pacific Oral Care Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Breath Fresheners
5.1.2 Dental Floss
5.1.3 Denture Care
5.1.4 Mouthwashes and Rinses
5.1.5 Toothbrushes and Replacements
5.1.6 Toothpaste
5.2 By Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
5.2.2 Convenience Stores
5.2.3 Pharmacies And Drug Stores
5.2.4 Online Retail Stores
5.2.5 Other Distribution Channels
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 Japan
5.3.1.3 India
5.3.1.4 Australia
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Active Companies
6.2 Most Adopted Strategies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Procter & Gamble
6.4.2 Unilever
6.4.3 Colgate-Palmolive Company
6.4.4 Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
6.4.5 GlaxoSmithKline PLC
6.4.6 Sunstar Suisse SA
6.4.7 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
6.4.8 Hawley & Hazel (BVI) Co. Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
