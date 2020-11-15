Asia-Pacific Oral Care Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Asia-Pacific Oral Care Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Asia-Pacific Oral Care market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Asia-Pacific oral care market offers a range of products including breath fresheners, dental floss, denture care, mouthwashes and rinses, toothbrushes and replacements, toothpaste through supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies and drug stores, online retail stores, other distribution channels. The study also covers the regional level analysis of the major countries such as China, India, Japan, and Austalia.

Market Overview:

Asia-Pacific oral care market is forecasted to reach USD 31.5 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 8.05% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– Increased consumer demand for special oral care products meeting targeted solution among Asians has fueled the market demand. Rising disposable income and growing concern for dental care has triggered the demand for expensive oral care products. Toothpaste remains the leading segment in the oral care market which is mainly driven by the essential need for a dental cleaning.

– Moreover, the dense population of countries such as China and India are another factor supplementing the consumption of oral care products in the region.

Major Key Players:

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Sunstar Suisse SA

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA