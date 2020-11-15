India Passenger Car Market Outlook Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “India Passenger Car Market Outlook Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. India Passenger Car Market Outlook market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

The India passenger car market outlook covers the growing demand for passenger cars in the country, incentives offered by the government for adoption of electric vehicles, emission regulations, developments in the used-car market and market shares of OEMs.

The market has been segmented by vehicle type and fuel type.

The Indian Passenger Car Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

The Indian automotive industry has been experiencing steady growth in the demand for and sale of passenger cars, owing to improvement in economic condition, and rise in disposable income of the consumers, over the past few years. The country has witnessed a gradual shift from transportation to comfortable/convenient transportation, and from convenient transportation to luxurious and safe transportation.

– The globalization and commercialization further helped to increase connectivity and broaden the overall automotive industry’s presence and importance in the country.

– The Indian automotive industry is shifting from just being a components manufacturer, to being an assembler and manufacturer of complete vehicles, including passenger cars.

– India is also a major exporter of automotive parts, components, and assembled vehicles to countries in the Middle East and Asia, which is expected to continue to be a major contributor to the country’s automotive industryâ€™s revenue.

– With the growing presence of international automobile manufacturerâ€™s and brands, and the consumer’s ability to purchase a new car and to maintain such car, consumers have been willing to buy more than one passenger car to suit their various daily needs and travel purposes.

– Additionally, a consistent rise in population has been a major factor responsible for the rise in automotive industry revenue â€“ both commercial vehicles and passenger cars.

– Furthermore, with the growing focus on improved fuel economy and reduced exhaust emissions, the demand for and sale of electric vehicles, especially electric cars, is expected to witness fast growth during the forecast period. However, inadequate charging infrastructure and high cost of these electric cars may hinder the growth of the market. Major Key Players:

Automotive Manufacturers

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Tata Motors Ltd.

Honda Cars India Ltd.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt Ltd.

Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd.

Renault India Pvt Ltd.

Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd.

Skoda Auto India Pvt Ltd.

Ford Motors India

Automotive Ancillary Manufacturers

Robert Bosch

Samvardhana Motherson Group

Exide Industries Ltd.

WABCO India Ltd.

Sundaram Clayton Ltd

Gabriel India Limited

Bharat Forge Limited

Spark Minda

JBM Group

India Nippon Electricals limited