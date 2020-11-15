India Passenger Car Market Outlook Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “India Passenger Car Market Outlook Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. India Passenger Car Market Outlook market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The India passenger car market outlook covers the growing demand for passenger cars in the country, incentives offered by the government for adoption of electric vehicles, emission regulations, developments in the used-car market and market shares of OEMs.
The market has been segmented by vehicle type and fuel type.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Growing Auto Component Industry
The Indian automotive component industry is expected to witness healthy growth during the forecast period owing to increasing domestic demand, rising exports, and the increasing flow of investments in the automotive components sector. Thereby, making India as key automotive components sourcing hub.
Additionally, the Union Budget of 2018-2019, proposed an increase in basic custom duty on completely knocked down (CKD) imports of motor vehicles from 10% to 15%; and an increase in minimum support price of all crops to 1.5 times of production cost, which in turn, will aid in rise of farm income, thereby, benefitting the demand for passenger cars, especially for entry-level cars. This, in turn, will support domestic auto component manufacturers, and the passenger car market.
Gradual Shifting Focus towards Electric Passenger Cars
Electric car sales in India has decreased during FY 2017-18 as compared to FY 2016-17, witnessing a decline of 66%. In order to boost the sales of electric cars, OEMs have been collaborating with battery technology suppliers to develop long-range cars. Additionally, the Indian government to support electric car sales announced subsidies on the purchase of new electric cars. Currently, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata offer Electric vehicles for the Indian market. Maruti Suzuki is testing its first EV, the WagonR.
The Indian government has announced its National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP), to support the local manufacturing capabilities of the automakers. With this roadmap, the government of India plans to make electric vehicles economically viable and self-sustaining, by 2020. The government has also announced investments of over INR 13,000 crore for demand incentives, INR 1,800 crore for R&D investments, INR 5,000 crore for power infrastructure, and INR 1,200 crore for charging infrastructure.
This plan aims at encouraging reliable, affordable, and efficient EVs that can meet consumer performance demand and price expectation. This plan involves government and industry collaboration for the promotion and development of indigenous manufacturing capabilities, consumer awareness, technology, and required infrastructure, thereby, helping the country emerge as a global leader in both electric two-wheeler and four-wheeler market, by 2022.
The government has decided to take a critical role in supporting the creation of demand and acceptability of EVs, spurring collaborative R&D efforts, and enabling required infrastructures to take its shape. The government has also decided to implement a robust EV demand generating scheme in terms of size and duration to meet the objectives of bridging the gap in the acquisition price of EV, in comparison to the normal IC engine vehicle.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
