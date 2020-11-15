South America Automotive Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “South America Automotive Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. South America Automotive market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The South America automotive industry outlook covers the growing demand for passenger cars and commercial vehicles in the country, Investments done by OEMs to establish their presence in South America and market shares of OEMs.

The South America automotive industry has been segmented by vehicle type, parts & components type, automotive service industry type, and automotive financing industry type.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador to drive the Market

The passenger car market in South America has witnessed healthy growth during the first half of 2018. Car sales in the region have increased by 7.1% to 1.39 million units as compared to 1.30 million units in Q1 of 2017. This growth was primarily contributed by the Brazil and Argentina Markets.

The Brazilian automotive industrys output has fallen consistently, following the economic recession that affected production and sales alike. However, the industry is now gathering momentum, due to the improvement of the economic indexes directly influencing consumer confidence and increase in credit availability to support the countrys light-vehicle market and strong export demand from South American countries.

– As a result of low-interest rates on cars and improving customer confidence in Brazil, the automotive sales in the country increased by 14.8% to 527,000 units in Q1 of 2018 as compared to 459,700 units in Q1 of 2017.

Argentina is the second largest passenger car market in the South American region. Although the country witnessed a drop in sales during Q3, strong incentive campaigns by OEMs is expected to boost the sales of passenger cars over the forecast period.

The passenger cars and light commercial vehicles sales have increased by 42.4% in Ecuador and 17.6% in Chile during Q1-Q3 2018.

Auto Policies and Incentives Supporting the Growth of Brazil Automotive Industry

The country is the largest market and the largest producer of automotive in the South American continent. In 2018, Brazil alone accounted for about 50% of the vehicles of all types sold in the region. New vehicles sales increased by 5.2% to 2.87 million units in 2018 as compared to 2.69 million units in 2017.

Brazil had experienced a volatile economy over the past few years, and the GDP growth rate in 2015 was -3.7%, but in 2016, it became -3.3%. Political instability, high inflation, low prices of export of goods, and depressed confidence levels, have caused a decline in the Brazilian economy.

Traditionally, Brazil had protectionist policies in place as a part of its Inovar Auto policy to support the local automotive companies from imports by offering tax credits and other incentives. However, the outcome of the policy was increased domestic competitiveness and decrease in imports. The policy did not have any provisions for export promotion, which impacted the industry when domestic demand declined.

But, in 2018, due to the renewed expectations, due to the improvement of the economic indexes directly influencing consumer confidence and increase in credit availability to support the countrys light-vehicle market, new automobile sales increased by 23.14%, in January 2018, as per the National Federation of Automotive Distributors. Additionally, overall light vehicle registrations rose to 9.4% in 2017 and 13.8% in 2018, and 2019 has started off with growth.

With the recovering automotive industry, due to the growing exports and the stabilizing economy, the market is expected to grow at a good rate during the forecast period. Additionally, the country has been witnessing a rise in the sale of luxury cars, owing to increasing demand for SUVs and crossovers.

The commercial vehicles segment is also expected to see increased demand, as the government has prioritized development of infrastructure as a part of its Brazilian Investment Partnership Program launched in 2016, which is also supported by growth from farm mining sectors.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

South America Automotive Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Vehicle Type

5.1.1 Internal Combustion (IC) Engine

5.1.1.1 Passenger Cars

5.1.1.2 Commercial Vehicles

5.1.2 E-mobility

5.2 By Parts and Components Type

5.2.1 Powertrain

5.2.2 Exterior and Interior

5.2.3 Tires

5.2.4 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

5.3 By Automotive Service Industry (Qualitative Information)

5.3.1 OEM Service Center

5.3.2 Independent Aftermarket Service Center

5.4 By Financing Industry (Qualitative Analysis)

5.4.1 Banks

5.4.2 Automotive Financial Dealers

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 South America

5.5.1.1 Brazil

5.5.1.2 Argentina

5.5.1.3 Chile

5.5.1.4 Peru

5.5.1.5 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.1.1 OEM (by Vehicle Brands) – Market Share Analysis

6.1.2 Auto Parts & Components Suppliers – Market Share Analysis

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 OEM (by Vehicle Brands)

6.2.1.1 General Motors

6.2.1.2 Toyota Motor Corp.

6.2.1.3 Volkswagen AG

6.2.1.4 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV

6.2.1.5 Ford Motor Company

6.2.1.6 Honda Motor Company Ltd.

6.2.1.7 Hyundai Motor Company

6.2.1.8 Nissan Motor Company Ltd.

6.2.1.9 Groupe Renault

6.2.1.10 Daimler AG

6.2.1.11 Kia Motor Corporation

6.2.2 Auto Parts & Components

6.2.2.1 Robert Bosch GmbH

6.2.2.2 Continental AG

6.2.2.3 Denso Corporation

6.2.2.4 Aptiv PLC

6.2.2.5 HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.

6.2.2.6 Webasto

6.2.2.7 Valeo Group

6.2.3 Auto Financing Suppliers

6.2.3.1 Banks

6.2.3.1.1 Santander Bank

6.2.3.1.2 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA)

6.2.3.1.3 ItaÃº Unibanco

6.2.3.2 Automotive Financial Dealers

6.2.3.2.1 Toyota Financial Services

6.2.3.2.2 GM Financial (Banco GMAC)

6.2.3.2.3 VW Financial Services

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 LIST OF AUTOMOTIVE PRODUCTION PLANTS AND THEIR CAPACITY, BY COUNTRY

9 DISCLAIMER

