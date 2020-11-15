North America Whey Protein Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “North America Whey Protein Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. North America Whey Protein market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275463

Scope of the Report:

The scope of the whey protein market includes the segmentation of whey protein on the basis of Type under Whey Protein Concentrate, Whey Protein Isolate, and Hydrolyzed Whey Protein. Further segmentation has been done on the basis of Application under Sports and Performance Nutrition, Infant Formula and Functional/Fortified Food.

Market Overview:

North America whey protein market is forecasted to reach USD 2.46 billion by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– Growing consumer awareness about dietary proteins and increasing consumption of dietary supplements are shaping the demand and consumption dynamics of whey protein in the region.

– The increase in consumption of whey protein in functional food, infant formula and clinical nutrition coupled with the presence of leading players of whey protein manufacturers in North America is anticipated to play a spirited role in the revenue growth of the region. Major Key Players:

Agropur MSI, LLC

Arla Foods

Carbery Group

DMK Group

Glanbia Plc

Davisco foods international Inc.

American Dairy Producers Institute

Fonterra Co-operative Group