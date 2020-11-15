United Arab Emirates Industrial Waste Management Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “United Arab Emirates Industrial Waste Management Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. United Arab Emirates Industrial Waste Management market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The market has been studied based on the hazardous and non-hazardous wastes generated by the different industries. This report also highlights the operational specialization of the key waste management companies in the country to understand the business strategies and the upcoming technologies, which are used for the effective treatment of the numerous wastes generated by the various industries.

Market Overview:

The UAE waste management Industry is eagerly aiming to reduce the adverse per capita environmental impact by the effective waste management of the various industrial wastes generated in the country. As the country is shifting focus toward non-oil sector to reduce the over dependency on the oil trade, it is increasing the operations in the industries, like heavy and light manufacturing, refineries, chemical plants, power plants, and mineral extraction and processing, which generate huge amounts of waste.

Abu Dhabi is the largest emirate in the United Arab Emirates, with the highest share of industrial activities in the country. It also generates large amount of industrial wastes, and thus demands eco-friendly techniques to treat wastes both hazardous and non-hazardous. Tadweer â€“ the center for waste management plays a pivotal role in developing sustainable and integrated programs to render effective waste management in the country. It started off in 2008 and since then achieved substantial growth, delivering safe and effective waste management. In 2017, the United Arab Emirates collected about 39.188 million metric ton wastes. 90% of the total waste collected was accumulated from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah, while Abu Dhabi alone had contributed a share of 25%. In Hazardous waste, Abu Dhabi had a share of 53.4%, while in non-hazardous waste, Dubai had the maximum share of 58.9%. Major Key Players:

