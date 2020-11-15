United Arab Emirates Industrial Waste Management Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “United Arab Emirates Industrial Waste Management Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. United Arab Emirates Industrial Waste Management market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The market has been studied based on the hazardous and non-hazardous wastes generated by the different industries. This report also highlights the operational specialization of the key waste management companies in the country to understand the business strategies and the upcoming technologies, which are used for the effective treatment of the numerous wastes generated by the various industries.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Development of Innovative Technologies and Advanced Waste Collection Solutions
One of the key technological innovations launched in the region includes the creation of a new waste database by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment. The bilingual system compiles and analyzes data regarding the waste generated across the country, and keeps track of the hazardous and the non-hazardous waste levels. It creates monthly and yearly reports on the amount of waste generated, treatment methods used, and the percentage of treated waste in each emirate. Such initiatives drive the waste management sector, based on the need for dedicated waste management facilities. Effective waste management techniques are being encouraged across the country, and hence, improve the sustainability of the countrys environment and economy. Innovation to disrupt the traditional waste management techniques in the entire GCC region was led by the Dubai Municipalitys efforts in installing electronic gates and smart weighbridges at all of its waste disposal sites to make them smart and sustainable. The entire region is looking for an integrated waste management practice that greatly emphasizes the waste-to-value methods, such as recycling, refurbishment, and refining facilities and various other waste-to-energy methods.
Construction and Demolition Waste Segment Holds Major Market Share
Out of total non-hazardous solid wastes generated in Abu Dhabi, the construction and demolition (C&D) wastes account for 42% of the total weight. This includes building materials, such as insulation, nails, electrical wiring, and rebar, as well as waste originating from site preparation such as dredging materials, tree stumps, and rubble. It is expected that construction and development activities and associated C&D waste production will continue to rise in this region. Hence, if not managed properly, it is expected that dumping of C & D will become uncontrolled. This will not only cause negative environmental impact on soil, water and air and the surrounding ecosystem but also result in depletion of finite resources.
The Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer) has opened a new facility to recycle construction and demolition waste in Ghayathi in the emirates Al Dhafra region. Located near the Ruwais oil fields and the UAE-Saudi Arabia border, the new facility will help ease the pressure on Al Dhafra landfill, which is anticipated to receive construction and demolition waste in the range of 60,000-70,000 tons per month with an average daily inflow of 1,500-2,000 tons. The opening of the Ghayathi recycling facility is aligned with strategic plan to implement a world-class waste management system in Abu Dhabi and position the United Arab Emirates at the forefront of innovative recycling.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
United Arab Emirates Industrial Waste Management Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1 Analysis Methodology
2.2 Research Phases
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Trends
4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.4 Industry Policies and Government Regulations
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
5 MARKET DYNAMICS
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Technological Innovations
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Type
6.1.1 Hazardous
6.1.1.1 Industrial Waste
6.1.1.2 Medical Waste
6.1.1.3 Oil and Gas Waste
6.1.1.4 Other Hazardous Types (Sewage Sludge, Heavy Metal, and Exported Waste)
6.1.2 Non-hazardous
6.1.2.1 Construction
6.1.2.2 Industrial and Commercial
6.1.2.3 Agricultural
6.1.2.4 Other Non-hazardous Types (Municipal Waste)
6.2 By Service
6.2.1 Recycling
6.2.2 Collection
6.2.3 Landfill
6.2.4 Incineration
6.2.5 Other Services
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 COMPANY PROFILES
8.1 Averda
8.2 Greenmountains
8.3 Adgeco Group
8.4 Veolia
8.5 Sembcorp Industries
8.6 Fivem Waste Management And Environmental Consultancy
8.7 ADSSC
8.8 erragon-gulf
8.9 Bee ah – Sharjah
8.10 Blue LLC
9 COST ANALYSIS OF SETTING UP A INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT COMPANY
10 FUTURE OF THE UAE INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT MARKET
11 APPENDIX
12 DISCLAIMER
