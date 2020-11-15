Portable X-ray Devices Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Portable X-ray Devices Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Portable X-ray Devices market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

As per the scope of this report, a portable x-ray system is an x-ray system that is compact and has all the necessary components of an X-ray system condensed together which in turn facilitate its portability.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Digital X-ray is Expected to Hold Largest Share of Global Portable X-ray Devices Market, Over the forecast period

In the present scenario, digital x-ray systems occupancy is not 100% (or close to) in spite of their advantages over the analog systems, but this is soon expected to change and market in the future is likely to be almost completely dominated by digital x-ray systems. This is because the cost-benefit ratio of a digital x-ray system does not seem obvious in emerging markets. However, manufacturers are making an effort to bring down the prices, keeping in view the resistance of users to switch from analog to digital due to high (almost double/twice) cost. Moreover, government funding to film-based / analog x-ray systems is on the decline. Asia-Pacific governments are increasing focus on improving their healthcare facilities and digital systems to help them in cutting down on time and dose (exposure to radiation). This can also be observed in developed countries like the United States, where, as part of a push to nudge US healthcare providers to adopt digital radiography (DR), the Medicare system is planning to reduce 20% of payments for exams performed on analog x-ray systems starting in 2017.

Digital X-ray has the largest share in the market owing to factors such as its high patient throughput rates, fastest image acquisition rates, good image quality, and low radiation risks. Furthermore, rise in government focus on high-quality diagnostic imaging combined with efforts of manufacturers, in order to release a low-cost variant/ price reduction of existing digital products is also driving the growth of digital x-ray systems.

North America Region Holds the Largest Market Share of Portable X-ray Devices Market

North America is the largest market for global portable X-ray devices owing to the presence of leading medical devices manufacturer, and growing awareness regarding preventive care and early diagnosis, which is augmenting the demand of portable X-ray devices in the region.

It has been observed that market growth in North American countries can be attributed to the use of these products in multiple sectors. These portable devices can be used in emergency medicine, in-patient services, musculoskeletal, and cardiology. In Mexico, the rural areas are potential enough to implement the point-of-care x-ray services, such as portable ones, with regional training institutions for guidance. The US Armed Special Forces Medics are using the portable x-ray devices, which helps them in on-field diagnosis, and applications like forensic odontology allowing them to create high image quality in environments where transfer to hospital/clinic/diagnostic imaging centers is not possible. There is also an increase in the usage of these devices in academic settings, which is also increasing in the region, especially for emergency medicine.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Portable X-ray Devices Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Technological Advancement

4.2.2 Growing Geriatric Populations and Increase in the Prevalence of Vascular Diseases

4.2.3 Increasing Focus on Preventive Care

4.2.4 Huge Funding for R&D of Portable Technologies by Private Players and Government Sector

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Scenario

4.3.2 High Risk of Radiation Exposure

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Analog X-ray

5.1.2 Digital X-ray

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Dental X-ray

5.2.2 Mammography

5.2.3 Chest X-ray

5.2.4 Abdomen X-ray

5.3 By Modality

5.3.1 Handheld X-ray Devices

5.3.2 Mobile X-ray Devices

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Aribex Inc.

6.1.2 Canon Medical Systems

6.1.3 General Electric Company

6.1.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

6.1.5 MinXray

6.1.6 Qioptiq

6.1.7 Shimadzu Corporations

6.1.8 Siemens AG

6.1.9 Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

6.1.10 Varian Medical Systems Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

