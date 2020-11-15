Sterile Injectable Drugs Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Sterile Injectable Drugs Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Sterile Injectable Drugs market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
As per the Scope of the Report:, generic sterile injectable refers to biologics that are used for the treatment of various drugs and has same active ingredients to that of the branded versions of it, however, the inactive contents of the drugs can be varied. The sterile injectable drug market is gaining high importance in hospitals and clinics, with an increasing number of biologics, antibody-drug conjugates, and monoclonal antibodies in development, along with several injectable drugs under clinical trials status, globally.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
By Molecule Type, Large Molecule has the Highest Share in the Market
The large molecule is dominating the market due to the steady rise of biologics, orphan drugs, and precision medicines across the biopharmaceutical industry. Furthermore, in 2017, the US FDA drug approval hit a record high, in which biologics and gene therapies played a significant part. With the increasing approval rate of biologics, the demand for sterile injectable drugs is expected to rise significantly.
North America Region Holds the Largest Market Share of Sterile Injectable Drugs Market
North America dominates the Sterile Injectable Drugs market, owing to rapid developments in healthcare infrastructure, the presence of major players in the region, huge investments made in the research and development, and increased adoption of oncology-related drugs in hospitals to treat different cancers. Furthermore, the expansion of different companies to increase their production capacities is also drive the North American sterile injectable drugs market.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Sterile Injectable Drugs Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising R&D Focus on Development of Biotechnology-Engineered Anti-cancer Drugs
4.2.2 Rapid Growth in the Usage of Pre-filled Syringes for Biologic Products
4.2.3 Increased Outsourcing Activities Across Value Chain Expected to Boost Supply of Injectable Products
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Expenses Associated with Inventory Management
4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Requirement for High-end Machinery
4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Molecule Type
5.1.1 Small Molecule
5.1.2 Large Molecule
5.2 By Drug Class
5.2.1 Blood Factors
5.2.2 Cytokines
5.2.3 Peptide Hormone
5.2.4 Immunoglobulin
5.2.5 Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)
5.2.6 Insulin
5.2.7 Other Drug Classes
5.3 By Application
5.3.1 Oncology
5.3.2 Neurology
5.3.3 Cardiovascular Diseases
5.3.4 Autoimmune Diseases
5.3.5 Infectious Diseases
5.3.6 Pain
5.3.7 Other Applications
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East and Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Novo Nordisk A/S
6.1.2 Amgen Inc.
6.1.3 Baxter
6.1.4 Gilead Sciences Inc.
6.1.5 GlaxoSmithKline PLC
6.1.6 Johnson & Johnson
6.1.7 Merck & Co. Inc.
6.1.8 Novartis AG
6.1.9 Pfizer Inc.
6.1.10 Sanofi
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
