Sterile Injectable Drugs Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

As per the Scope of the Report:, generic sterile injectable refers to biologics that are used for the treatment of various drugs and has same active ingredients to that of the branded versions of it, however, the inactive contents of the drugs can be varied. The sterile injectable drug market is gaining high importance in hospitals and clinics, with an increasing number of biologics, antibody-drug conjugates, and monoclonal antibodies in development, along with several injectable drugs under clinical trials status, globally.

In the past one era of healthcare, biologics are increasingly becoming the driving forces of the pharmaceutical industry, and prefilled syringes have gained increased acceptance as delivery systems for injectable drugs in the treatment of chronic diseases. Prefilled syringes are mainly sterilized via autoclaving or by ionizing radiation. Their ease of administration and a greater degree of safety has increased the competition among the leading companies of injectable drugs. With the need for more convenient drug-delivery methods, they are becoming the fastest-growing choices for unit dose medication (minimizing dosing error), in order to reduce the drug waste and increase the product life span. The prefilled syringes have increased utilization across a wide range of therapeutic areas, such as blood stimulants, therapeutic proteins, and vaccines. With the rapid growth of the emerging markets, there is an increasing demand for patient-friendly parenteral delivery systems. With growing new compounds list under new therapeutic classes, more complex technology is needed, along with higher investments. The European market is well developed when compared to the US region, due to the presence of big pharmaceutical players, such as Becton-Dickinson, Gerresheimer, Schott, among others. A rising focus toward development considerations, such as pistons, barrels, needles, and needle shields, along with the compatibility of the drug product with the barrel contact surface, is crucial for the quality of drug product. Thus, over the forecast period, a wide expansion of prefilled syringes are expected across the world, which is expected to drive the demand for sterile injectable drugs. Major Key Players:

Novo Nordisk A/S

Amgen Inc.

Baxter

Gilead Sciences Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.