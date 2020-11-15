Vascular Access Devices Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Vascular Access Devices Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Vascular Access Devices market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352652

Scope of the Report:

Vascular access devices (VADs) are inserted into the veins for diagnostic and therapeutic reasons, such as blood sampling, central venous pressure readings, administration of medication, fluids, total parenteral nutrition (TPN), and blood transfusions. These are inserted peripherally or centrally. The choice of device for each patient differs and multiple types of devices may be required at a time, as a single device may not be able to meet all the requirements.

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14352652

Key Market Trends:

Application Segment is Dominated by the Administration of Fluid and Nutrition

Despite the move toward increased patient involvement in the decisions affecting their care, there is little evidence published to support user involvement in the selection of vascular access devices. There is, however, increasing evidence of patient experiences linked with vascular access and infusion therapies.

Peripherally, inserted central catheters (PICC) are most commonly inserted via the basilic, brachial or cephalic veins for the parenteral delivery of nutrition. All patients undergoing emergency of elective surgery require monitoring of intravenous fluids and blood components through vascular access devices. In the case of ESRD and CKD, vascular access plays a highly essential role for fluid resuscitation, fluid administration, electrolytes, nutrition or medication, laboratory testing, and monitoring of hemodynamics. During advanced life support in hospitals, vascular access is a primary requirement for fluid administration. The range of applications, in which vascular access can be used for fluids transmission is high, including critically ill patients and children with shock, where intraosseous cannulation (IO) is highly important. IO access has a high success rate in critically ill children.

Short-term vascular access is frequently required by hospitalized children through fluids and nutrition. Some of the major companies helping fluid administration are Teleflex, 3M, Medline Industries, and Mobilex USA.

North America to Dominate the Market Over the Forecast Period

The demand for vascular access devices has increased in the United States in the past five years, with a high percentage of patients receiving some sort of vascular access treatment during their hospitalization.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) proposed stringent guidelines, in terms of usage, owing to the increased vascular infections. The US FDA has released regulated guidelines for the hemodialysis vascular access, as well as certain laws and regulations affecting the use of these products, along with the guidelines to certain issues raised and end points proposed by the kidney health initiative. A high percentage of catheters, especially PICC, is being used by more than 80% of hemodialysis patients. An increase in the percentage of usage, with more than 90 days, is also recorded during the long stay of the patient.

Additionally, in a large number of cases of all the end-stage renal disease (ESRD), dialysis patients are treated via a catheter, which is performed in an outpatient setting, thus, reducing the hospitalization of ESRD patients by allowing the non-emergency interventional procedures to be carried out. The factors, such as government guidelines for the regulation of medical devices by the company, and better healthcare infrastructure, etc., play a key role in increasing the business and in the launching of new products by multinational companies, and thereby, contributing the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14352652

Vascular Access Devices Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Lifestyle-related Disorders

4.2.2 Increasing Number of Chemotherapy Procedures with High Hospitalization Rates

4.2.3 Rising Use of Vascular Access Devices among Pediatric Patients

4.2.4 Rising Medical Tourism

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Risks Associated with Catheter Use

4.3.2 Stringent Regulations

4.3.3 Product Recalls and Failures

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Device Type

5.1.1 Central Vascular Access Devices

5.1.1.1 Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters

5.1.1.2 Tunneled Catheters

5.1.1.3 Percutaneous Non-tunneled Catheters

5.1.1.4 Implanted Ports

5.1.1.5 Others

5.1.2 Peripheral Vascular Access Devices

5.1.2.1 Peripheral Catheter

5.1.2.2 Midline Catheter

5.1.2.3 Others

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Administration of Drugs

5.2.2 Administration of Fluid and Nutrition

5.2.3 Diagnotics and Testing

5.2.4 Others

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospital/Clinic

5.3.2 Diagnostic Centers

5.3.3 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 B.Braun Melsungen AG

6.1.2 Baxter

6.1.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.1.4 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

6.1.5 Medtronic PLC

6.1.6 Nipro Medical Corporation

6.1.7 Siemens Healthineers

6.1.8 Smiths Medical Inc.

6.1.9 Teleflex Incorporated

6.1.10 Terumo Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Single Acting Hydraulic Cylinder Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026

Manganese Mining Market 2020 – Global Industry SWOT Analysis, Future Growth Predictions, Demand and Development Status, Business Size with Key Players Forecast to 2024

Frozen Food Packaging Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

Pure Tungsten Electrode Market Size and Share Forecast Analysis, Top Key Players, Latest Developments, Growth Factors till 2020 to 2024 | Research Report by Industry Research.co

Residue Hydrodesulfurization Catalyst Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026

Industrial Wireline Networking Market Size, Share and Development Analysis 2020 Growth by Revenue and CAGR, Segmentation Analysis, Recent Trends Forecast by 2024 | Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Power Line Carrier Communications (PLCC) Market Size with Recent Trends 2020 | Growth Opportunities, Global Share, Leading Players, Demand Status, Expansion Plans, Business Challenges Forecast to 2026

DC Link Capacitors Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026

Seed Dressing Agent Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026

Optical Materials Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026

Strain Gauge Amplifiers Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

Automatic Sorting Systems Market Business Strategy, Development Plans 2020: Trends Analysis, Industry Outlook, Global Opportunities, Market Share and Size, Present Scenario of Manufacturers Forecast to 2026