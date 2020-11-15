Molecular Spectroscopy Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Molecular Spectroscopy Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Molecular Spectroscopy market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Molecular spectroscopy is the qualitative and quantitative study of molecules by observing their interaction with various frequencies and energy. In another way, it is the study of absorption of light by molecules. It is analyzed by ultraviolet (UV) light, visible light, and infrared radiations using an instrument called a spectrometer.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

NMR Spectroscopy is Expected to Show Highest Growth Over the Forecast Period

Nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy, most commonly known as NMR spectroscopy or magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS), is a spectroscopic technique that is used to observe local magnetic fields around atomic nuclei.

Over the past fifty years, NMR spectroscopy has become the leading technique for determining the structure of organic compounds. Of all the spectroscopic methods, it is the only one, for which a complete analysis and interpretation of the entire spectrum is normally expected. This has also been found to be non-destructive and with modern instruments, good data may be obtained from samples weighing less than a milligram. NMR spectroscopy accounts for a bigger share in the molecular spectroscopy market, due to its wide usage in the application areas, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and biopharmaceuticals, food and beverage testing, environmental testing, and in research institutes. NMR techniques are also being used successfully in various food systems for quality control and research. NMR spectroscopy is used to determine the structure of proteins, amino acids profile, carotenoids, organic acids, lipid fractions, the mobility of the water in foods. It is also used to identify and quantify metabolites in foods.

In addition, the NMR spectroscopy is increasingly being used in biochemical and biological application areas, including hit and lead discovery, metabolite profiling, and in vivo spectroscopy (MRS) and imaging (MRI). Thus, this highlights the key areas in this rich array of pharmaceutical applications of NMR spectroscopy. There are also many new developments seen in the NMR spectroscopy that is driving much-needed improvements in sensitivity and versatility, which are expanding the number of applications, and hence, increasing the market studied.

The United Kingdom to Witness the Highest Growth Rate in Europe Region

The increasing R&D and funding are driving the market studied in the United Kingdom. The UK researchers are investigating materials and molecular structures that may be able to take advantage of new and highly precise scientific instrumentation, which may be operating in eight UK universities, with a EUR 20 million investment in NMR equipment. This investment on very-high and ultra-high field Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectroscopy was announced by the EPSRC on behalf of three other research councils, the Biotechnology and Biosciences Research Council (BBSRC), Medical Research Council (MRC), and Natural Environment Research Council (NERC), which have supported the funding and also form part of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), a non-departmental public body funded by a grant-in-aid from the UK government.

It has also been found that the United Kingdom has also currently fallen behind the rapid Dynamic nuclear polarization (DNP) NMR spectroscopy developments that have taken place in other European countries, but not in the United Kingdom, in terms of developing the applications. However, a 600 MHz DNP MAS NMR facility was proposed, which may cost around approximately EUR 2.1M, which may enable the UK users to develop their own application portfolio tailored to the specific requirements of DNP NMR.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

