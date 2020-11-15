3D Printing Market in Healthcare Industry Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “3D Printing Market in Healthcare Industry Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. 3D Printing Market in Healthcare Industry market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The scope of this report is limited to the North American healthcare 3D printing market (henceforth referred to as the market studied). As per the scope, 3D printing is utilized in providing healthcare solutions, such as customized prosthetics, implants, and other wearable devices.

Market Overview:

Additive manufacturing, often referred to as 3D printing, has the potential to provide cost-efficient methods to produce highly complex and customized components, single parts, or small batches of products. Dental laboratories and hearing aid manufacturers get the maximum benefit from 3D printing in healthcare. A growing number of hearing aids are 3D printed in current innovations and technological advancements, making it one of the important factors to positively drive this market over the forecast period. Similar has been the case with dental implants. With an increasing number of procedures of dental implants, the need for customized procedures has risen. This can be catered by 3D printing techniques. 3D printing technologies capabilities are being explored at a rapid pace across the developed markets for a wide variety of applications in the medical/healthcare field. Other factors, such as technological advancements leading to the enhanced application and increasing scope of bioengineering products are driving the growth of the healthcare 3D printing market. Major Key Players:

D Systems Corporation

Aram AB

Envision TEC GmbH

Eos GmbH

Materialise NV

Nano D Biosciences Inc.

Organovo Holding Inc.

Oxford Performance Materials

Renishaw PLC