3D Printing Market in Healthcare Industry Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The "3D Printing Market in Healthcare Industry Market" report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. 3D Printing Market in Healthcare Industry market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market.
Scope of the Report:
The scope of this report is limited to the North American healthcare 3D printing market (henceforth referred to as the market studied). As per the scope, 3D printing is utilized in providing healthcare solutions, such as customized prosthetics, implants, and other wearable devices.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Metals and Alloy Segment is Expected to Grow with High CAGR in the Forecasted Period
For any 3D-printed device to implant/other medical uses, biocompatibility is of utmost importance. Any material used must comply with surface chemistry, surface topography, and other parameters that drive biological response to the implanted device. Titanium alloy and pure titanium are the most-preferred and biocompatible metallic materials for a biomedical implant. Titanium alloy, like Ti6Al4V, improves strength and has resistance to corrosion. However, it is important to consider that the high elastic modulus in titanium causes an elastic mismatch between the bones and the implant. On the whole, titanium is one of the most adopted metals for 3D printing for medical applications. The titanium or titanium-alloy-based segment of the market studied is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. With advancements in technology, the 3D printing titanium sub-segment is expected to revolutionize medical device manufacturers over the forecast period. However, 3D-printed devices require software and material specifications that are more stringent than the specifications of the other traditional medical devices. These factors are expected to provide steady and consistent growth to companies and overall business, over the forecast period.
North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period
North America is expected to dominate the overall market, throughout the forecast period. In North America region, the United States holds the largest market share and this is due to the increasing trend in customized 3D printing and technological advancements leading to enhanced applications which have helped the growth of the 3D printing market in the healthcare industry in the country.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
3D Printing Market in Healthcare Industry Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Technological Advancements Leading to Enhanced Application
4.2.2 Rising Demand Driven by the Increasing Medical Applications
4.2.3 Increasing Trend in Customized 3D Printing
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Shortage of Skilled Professionals
4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Guidelines
4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Technology
5.1.1 Stereo Lithography
5.1.2 Deposition Modeling
5.1.3 Electron Beam Melting
5.1.4 Laser Sintering
5.1.5 Jetting Technology
5.1.6 Laminated Object Manufacturing
5.1.7 Other Technologies
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Medical Implants
5.2.2 Prosthetics
5.2.3 Wearable Devices
5.2.4 Tissue Engineering
5.2.5 Other Applications
5.3 Material
5.3.1 Metal and Alloy
5.3.2 Polymer
5.3.3 Ceramics
5.3.4 Biological Cell
5.3.5 Other Materials
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East and Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of the Middle East and Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 3D Systems Corporation
6.1.2 Aram AB
6.1.3 Envision TEC GmbH
6.1.4 Eos GmbH
6.1.5 Materialise NV
6.1.6 Nano 3D Biosciences Inc.
6.1.7 Organovo Holding Inc.
6.1.8 Oxford Performance Materials
6.1.9 Renishaw PLC
6.1.10 Stratasys, Ltd.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
