E-prescribing Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “E-prescribing Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. E-prescribing market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352655

Scope of the Report:

E-prescribing or electronic prescribing is a technology framework that allows physicians and other medical practitioners to write and send prescriptions to a participating pharmacy in an electronic format instead of using written prescriptions.

Market Overview:

The E-prescribing Market is estimated to register a CAGR of about 18.3% over the forecast period, 2019-2024.

Medical prescriptions are the written instructions by which physicians recommend and authorize the patients for purchasing and using prescription medicines and treatments. Errors in prescription can creep in due to a variety of reasons like pharmacists lack of knowledge and skill, miscommunication between nurses and doctors, etc. Among medication errors, prescription errors are one of the major causes of concern for healthcare professionals globally as it accounts for 70% of the total medication errors and is reported from both general practice and hospitals. Although they are rarely fatal, they can have adverse effects on the patientâ€™s health and disease management. In addition to being a threat to the patientâ€™s well being, prescription errors are the common cause of legal and medical malpractice claims against the doctors and healthcare professionals. In recent studies, including the General Medical Council (GMC) commissioned report, in the UK, prescribing errors have been found to affect approximately 9â€“15% of medication orders for hospital inpatients. By employing e-prescribing systems, prescription errors and faults can be prevented in most of the cases by 85% approximately. At the time of prescribing, the e-prescribing systems can further decrease the errors by implementing alert and warning systems in addition to providing the patients with a complete background medical history. Major Key Players:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Aprima Medical Software

Athenahealth Inc.

Cerner Corporation

DrFirst

eClinicalWorks

HealthFusion, Inc.

Relayhealth Corporation