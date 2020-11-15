E-prescribing Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “E-prescribing Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. E-prescribing market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
E-prescribing or electronic prescribing is a technology framework that allows physicians and other medical practitioners to write and send prescriptions to a participating pharmacy in an electronic format instead of using written prescriptions.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Stand-alone E-prescribing System Segment is expected to have steady growth in the Forecasted Period
The stand-alone e-prescribing system is an independent single entity system used for e-prescribing drugs to patients. This system runs on software that acts a single mode, through which doctors or physician prescribe drugs to patients on an electronic platform. Stand-alone e-prescribing applications are cheaper and easier to install than integrated systems. However, stand-alone applications may not have all of the functionality you will find in an e-prescribing module that is linked to an EMR. Stand-alone applications may require the double entry of any clinical data. This requires additional work and risks of additional errors increases, thus slow down the entire process. Applications of the stand-alone system are slowly phasing out from the healthcare IT sector as they are being replaced by integrated ones, which are more efficient and effective. Another major reason for this trend shift from stand-alone to integrated systems is the appreciate prescription considering the historical data of a patient. The stand-alone system does not hold historical data of the patient and hence, sometimes follow up prescription may not be appropriate.
North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period
North America is expected to dominate the overall market, throughout the forecast period. In the North America region, the United States holds the largest market share which is mainly due to the government initiatives and incentive programs to promote E-prescribing system, and rising demand for E-prescribing system in the United States.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
E-prescribing Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
