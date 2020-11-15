Gastric Cancer Therapy Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Gastric Cancer Therapy Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Gastric Cancer Therapy market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Gastric cancer is also known as stomach cancer, and it is characterized by the growth of cancerous cells within the lining of the stomach. Stomach cancer is a relatively rare type of cancer. Some of the risk factors of stomach cancer are lymphoma, H. pylori bacterial infections, tumors in other parts of the digestive system, and stomach polyps.

Despite significant progress in the treatment of gastric cancer, it is still among the leading cause of deaths due to cancer, across the world. The high mortality rates are primarily caused by the late diagnosis of the disease, with patients often missing the opportunity for a surgical cure and cancer already having been developed into an advanced stage when identified. Gastric cancer is common cancer, found, especially in the developing economies of East Asia, Middle, and East Europe, and South America. Cases of gastric cancer in China account for 44.2% of the global new gastric cancer cases. According to the estimates of GLOBOCAN 2018, the number of incident cases of stomach cancer in Asia in 2018 was about 769,728, and it is expected to increase to 947,186, by 2025. According to the estimates of GLOBOCAN, in 2018, South Korea had the highest rate of stomach cancer, followed by Mongolia. While in men the stomach cancer rate in South Korea was 57.8, in women it was about 23.5, in 2018. Although chemotherapy can improve the chances of survival for patients with advanced gastric cancer, the overall survival rate is still very low. A significant number of studies have shown that molecular targeted therapy can further improve the survival rates of patients with gastric cancer. Recently, chemotherapeutic agents – pembrolizumab and ramucirumab, for the treatment of gastric cancer. Due to the increasing number of molecular studies of gastric cancers, new molecular targeted drugs have entered into clinical use. For example, Trastuzumab, an antibody targeting human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), can significantly improve survival rates in advanced gastric cancer patients. Thus, the rising incidences of stomach cancer are one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Major Key Players:

