Gastric Cancer Therapy Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Gastric Cancer Therapy Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Gastric Cancer Therapy market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Gastric cancer is also known as stomach cancer, and it is characterized by the growth of cancerous cells within the lining of the stomach. Stomach cancer is a relatively rare type of cancer. Some of the risk factors of stomach cancer are lymphoma, H. pylori bacterial infections, tumors in other parts of the digestive system, and stomach polyps.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Chemotherapy Segment is Expected to Grow with High CAGR in the Forecasted Period
Chemotherapy is the most common form of therapeutics used to stop or slow the growth of cancer cells. Surgery and radiation therapy works by removing, killing, or damaging the cancer cells in a certain area, but chemotherapy works throughout the whole body. This means chemotherapy can kill and damage cancer cells that have spread to other parts of the body, far away from the original tumor. Even though chemotherapy has many associated side effects, it is still the therapy of choice among most oncologists, worldwide. It is also cheap, when compared to immunotherapies, and is administered either through an intravenous route or orally. Some of the chemotherapy drugs used in the treatment of stomach cancer are 5-FU, Capecitabine, Carboplatin, Cisplatin, Docetaxel, Epirubicin, Irinotecan, Oxaliplatin, and Paclitaxel. Stomach cancer prevalence is expected to increase in the coming years, and the rising number of cancer cases is driving the chemotherapy market, which is expected to grow further during the forecast period. Chemotherapy-based drugs have been the choice of treatment for decades, and have been the main treatment options for several types of cancer. Hence, the market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period.
North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period
North America is expected to dominate the overall market, throughout the forecast period. In the North America region, the United States holds the largest market share. This is attributed to the rising prevalence of stomach cancer, and the availability of advanced technology in cancer research and treatment centers. The region is well developed in terms of availability of advanced technologies to treat the cancers, along with medical devices companies pushing themselves to compete with established players across the United States and Canada. People in large numbers from developing economies do travel regularly in case of cancer-related treatment. Such factors boost the growth of this market.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Gastric Cancer Therapy Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Growing Burden of Gastric Cancer
4.2.2 Introduction of Novel Therapies for Metastatic Stomach Cancer
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Cost of Cancer Therapy and Side Effects of Cancer Drugs
4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Therapy Type
5.1.1 Surgery
5.1.2 Chemotherapy
5.1.3 Targeted Therapy
5.1.4 Immuno Therapy
5.1.5 Radiation Therapy
5.2 End-users
5.2.1 Hospitals and Specialty Clinics
5.2.2 Cancer Research and Treatment Centers
5.2.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East and Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb
6.1.2 Celltrion
6.1.3 Eli Lilly and Company
6.1.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
6.1.5 GlaxoSmithKline PLC
6.1.6 Imugene Limited
6.1.7 Novartis AG
6.1.8 Merck & Co., Inc
6.1.9 Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd
6.1.10 Pfizer Inc
6.1.11 Sanofi
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
