Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Deep Brain Stimulation Devices market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

As per the scope of this report, deep brain stimulator is a battery-operated medical device called neurostimulator, used in the neurosurgical procedure, which helps to treat a variety of disabling neurological symptoms. The market is segmented by product type, application, end user, and geography.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Parkinsons Disease is the Segment by Application is expected to Dominate the Market

The major factor driving the growth of the segment is the rising prevalence of Parkinsons diseases across the globe. According to Parkinsons news in 2018, approximately 1.2 million people in the United States are predicted to have Parkinsons disease by the year 2030. It is the second-most common neurodegenerative disorder in the United States. Similarly, as per the estimates of the NHS UK, Parkinson’s disease is found affecting around 1 in 500 people, which means there are an estimated 127,000 people in the UK with the condition. In addition, there are thousands of patients who go undetected. DBS is the most commonly performed surgical treatment for Parkinson’s. It is usually done in people who have had Parkinson’s for at least four years and still get a benefit from medication but have motor complications. Furthermore, there is a rising technological advancement is going on in the field of DBS propelling overall growth of the market.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Market

According to the Parkinsons Foundation Prevalence Project, 930,000 people in the United States will be living with Parkinson disease by the year 2020. The combined direct and indirect costs of Parkinsons in the United States, including treatment, disability, and similar costs, plus lost income from an inability to work, are estimated at USD 25 billion per year in the United States alone. Hence, a growing burden of Parkinsons disease on the healthcare system coupled with uncertain economic conditions in the United States has forced the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to develop cost-effective devices for the treatment of neurological movement disorders. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has also approved another deep brain stimulation (DBS) device in 2015, for treatment of Parkinsons disease and essential tremor. The Brio Systems approval has been good news for the Parkinsons patient community in the market, as it may stimulate more rapid development of DBS technology. Boston Scientific Corporation has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Dec 2017, for the Vercise Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) System. Hence, all these recent product approvals and growing incidences of the Parkinsons disease have helped in driving the Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rapidly Aging Population Leading to Risk and High Prevalence of Neurological Disorders

4.2.2 Growing Demand for the Devices due to Rising Popularity of Minimally Invasive Procedures

4.2.3 Availability of Technologically Advanced Deep Brain Stimulation Devices

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Risks Associated with Deep Brain Stimulation Procedures

4.3.2 Implementation of the Government Policies Negatively Affecting the Market

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Single Channel Deep Brain Stimulator

5.1.2 Dual Channel Deep Brain Stimulator

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Parkinson’s Disease

5.2.2 Essential Tremor

5.2.3 Obsessive Compulsive Disorder

5.2.4 Epilepsy

5.2.5 Dystonia

5.2.6 Other

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals

5.3.2 Ambulatory Surgical centers

5.3.3 Neurological Clinics

5.3.4 Other

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories (St Jude Medical)

6.1.2 Beijing PINS Medical Co., Ltd.

6.1.3 Boston Scientific Corporation

6.1.4 Fisher Wallace

6.1.5 Functional Neuromodulation, Ltd

6.1.6 Medtronic Plc

6.1.7 NeuroPace Inc.

6.1.8 Renishaw plc

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

