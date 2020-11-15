Cloud Monitoring Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Cloud Monitoring Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Cloud Monitoring market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Cloud monitoring is the process of monitoring, reviewing, and managing the operational processes and workflow within a cloud-based IT infrastructure. The use of IT monitoring ensures that a cloud infrastructure or platform is performing efficiently. In addition to cloud monitoring and ensuring cloud infrastructure/solution/service, cloud monitoring data also helps in assessing the performance of the entire infrastructure on an optimal level. Properties such as response rate report and server uptime can help in evaluating customer/user experience.

Market Overview:

The cloud monitoring market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.66% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. Customers do not entirely rely on cloud services with their workloads. Therefore, vendors are developing tools which would monitor both on-premise and cloud environments of the companies. For instance, Oracle designed a cloud service with great machine-learning-based instruments and facilities explicitly tuned to monitor and manage infrastructure and applications. It works virtually on any cloud and on-premises environments. It supports traditional technology stacks, including Microsoft and Oracle and popular cloud vendors such as Google, Amazon, and Microsoft.

– End-user industries are incorporating cloud for scale and agility. However, gaining a clear view of performance in cloud environments can be a challenge. In order to intelligently manage the intricate, ever-changing applications and infrastructure, a monitoring solution is needed thatâ€™s as dynamic as the cloud.

– Moreover, the growing adoption of cloud technology across industries such as BFSI, IT, retail, and various others is boosting the growth of cloud monitoring market. It is a significant part of an overall cloud management strategy, enabling IT administrators to review the operational status of cloud-based resources.

– Growing deployment of SaaS offerings such as customer relationship management, human capital management, enterprise resource management, and other financial applications forms a favorable environment for the adoption of cloud monitoring, especially in large organizations.

– Apart from this, it also provides a holistic view of cloud metrics, customer flow, log data and more. However, costs associated with the services and limited visibility are acting as a challenge for the cloud monitoring market. Major Key Players:

