Cloud Monitoring Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The "Cloud Monitoring Market" report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Cloud Monitoring market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market.
Scope of the Report:
Cloud monitoring is the process of monitoring, reviewing, and managing the operational processes and workflow within a cloud-based IT infrastructure. The use of IT monitoring ensures that a cloud infrastructure or platform is performing efficiently. In addition to cloud monitoring and ensuring cloud infrastructure/solution/service, cloud monitoring data also helps in assessing the performance of the entire infrastructure on an optimal level. Properties such as response rate report and server uptime can help in evaluating customer/user experience.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Growing Demand from BFSI Sector to Augment the Market Growth
– A shift toward modernization and digitization is occurring within the financial services industry, with institutions of all sizes shedding their caution about the cloud and embracing its capabilities.
– Deploying cloud allows financial institutions to experience shorter development cycles for new products, supporting a faster and more efficient response to the needs of banking customers.
– Banks and financial institutions have witnessed several data breaches. In the United Kingdom, the number of data breaches reported by UK financial services firms to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) increased 480% in 2018, 145 up from just 25 in 2017. Moreover, financial firms such as JP Morgan Chase also witnessed heavy data breaches.
– The cost of recovering these breaches is very high for banks and financial sectors which emphasises on cloud monitoring thereby driving the market growth.
Asia-Pacific Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth
– The cloud monitoring market in the region is driven by the growing adoption of cloud technology in the end-users, especially in China and India. In India, the interest in the cloud is being driven by the increasing need for business innovation and agility, coupled with the ability to scale fast in a competitive market, and the governments thrust towards a Digital India initiative.
– The growth in cloud adoption can be proven by the fact that since the launch of AWS in the Asia Pacific in June 2016, more than 120,000 customers including Tata Motors, Future Group, and Shoppers’ Stop have adopted AWS Cloud for a broad range of applications.
– According to a report from The Economist, the cloud-computing business of the Chinese e-commerce behemoth grew by 126%, to USD 675 million and is unlikely to slow soon. To keep up with the growing demand Amazon Web Services, in collaboration with NWCD opened its second Chinese cloud computing zone, its 17th around the world.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Cloud Monitoring Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Growth in Cloud Adoption Across End-Users
4.2.2 Rising Need for Efficiently Managing the Performance and Security of Cloud Platforms
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Limited Visibility and High Costs
4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Model
5.1.1 IaaS
5.1.2 SaaS
5.1.3 PaaS
5.2 By End-user Industry
5.2.1 BFSI
5.2.2 Retail
5.2.3 IT and Telecommunications
5.2.4 Healthcare
5.2.5 Government
5.2.6 Manufacturing
5.2.7 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 AWS
6.1.2 CA Technologies
6.1.3 IDERA Inc.
6.1.4 LogicMonitor Inc.
6.1.5 Oracle Corporation
6.1.6 Microsoft Corporation
6.1.7 IBM Corporation
6.1.8 Cloudyn Software Ltd.
6.1.9 LogicMonitor Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
