Cloud Monitoring Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

Cloud Monitoring

The “Cloud Monitoring Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Cloud Monitoring market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Cloud monitoring is the process of monitoring, reviewing, and managing the operational processes and workflow within a cloud-based IT infrastructure. The use of IT monitoring ensures that a cloud infrastructure or platform is performing efficiently. In addition to cloud monitoring and ensuring cloud infrastructure/solution/service, cloud monitoring data also helps in assessing the performance of the entire infrastructure on an optimal level. Properties such as response rate report and server uptime can help in evaluating customer/user experience.

Market Overview:

  • The cloud monitoring market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.66% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. Customers do not entirely rely on cloud services with their workloads. Therefore, vendors are developing tools which would monitor both on-premise and cloud environments of the companies. For instance, Oracle designed a cloud service with great machine-learning-based instruments and facilities explicitly tuned to monitor and manage infrastructure and applications. It works virtually on any cloud and on-premises environments. It supports traditional technology stacks, including Microsoft and Oracle and popular cloud vendors such as Google, Amazon, and Microsoft.
  • – End-user industries are incorporating cloud for scale and agility. However, gaining a clear view of performance in cloud environments can be a challenge. In order to intelligently manage the intricate, ever-changing applications and infrastructure, a monitoring solution is needed thatâ€™s as dynamic as the cloud.
  • – Moreover, the growing adoption of cloud technology across industries such as BFSI, IT, retail, and various others is boosting the growth of cloud monitoring market. It is a significant part of an overall cloud management strategy, enabling IT administrators to review the operational status of cloud-based resources.
  • – Growing deployment of SaaS offerings such as customer relationship management, human capital management, enterprise resource management, and other financial applications forms a favorable environment for the adoption of cloud monitoring, especially in large organizations.
  • – Apart from this, it also provides a holistic view of cloud metrics, customer flow, log data and more. However, costs associated with the services and limited visibility are acting as a challenge for the cloud monitoring market.

    Major Key Players:

  • AWS
  • CA Technologies
  • IDERA Inc.
  • LogicMonitor Inc.
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • IBM Corporation
  • Cloudyn Software Ltd.
    Key Market Trends:

    Growing Demand from BFSI Sector to Augment the Market Growth

    – A shift toward modernization and digitization is occurring within the financial services industry, with institutions of all sizes shedding their caution about the cloud and embracing its capabilities.
    – Deploying cloud allows financial institutions to experience shorter development cycles for new products, supporting a faster and more efficient response to the needs of banking customers.
    – Banks and financial institutions have witnessed several data breaches. In the United Kingdom, the number of data breaches reported by UK financial services firms to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) increased 480% in 2018, 145 up from just 25 in 2017. Moreover, financial firms such as JP Morgan Chase also witnessed heavy data breaches.
    – The cost of recovering these breaches is very high for banks and financial sectors which emphasises on cloud monitoring thereby driving the market growth.

    Asia-Pacific Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth

    – The cloud monitoring market in the region is driven by the growing adoption of cloud technology in the end-users, especially in China and India. In India, the interest in the cloud is being driven by the increasing need for business innovation and agility, coupled with the ability to scale fast in a competitive market, and the governments thrust towards a Digital India initiative.
    – The growth in cloud adoption can be proven by the fact that since the launch of AWS in the Asia Pacific in June 2016, more than 120,000 customers including Tata Motors, Future Group, and Shoppers’ Stop have adopted AWS Cloud for a broad range of applications.
    – According to a report from The Economist, the cloud-computing business of the Chinese e-commerce behemoth grew by 126%, to USD 675 million and is unlikely to slow soon. To keep up with the growing demand Amazon Web Services, in collaboration with NWCD opened its second Chinese cloud computing zone, its 17th around the world.

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

    Cloud Monitoring Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Growth in Cloud Adoption Across End-Users
    4.2.2 Rising Need for Efficiently Managing the Performance and Security of Cloud Platforms
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Limited Visibility and High Costs
    4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis
    4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants
    4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Model
    5.1.1 IaaS
    5.1.2 SaaS
    5.1.3 PaaS
    5.2 By End-user Industry
    5.2.1 BFSI
    5.2.2 Retail
    5.2.3 IT and Telecommunications
    5.2.4 Healthcare
    5.2.5 Government
    5.2.6 Manufacturing
    5.2.7 Other End-user Industries
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.2 Europe
    5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.3.4 Latin America
    5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 AWS
    6.1.2 CA Technologies
    6.1.3 IDERA Inc.
    6.1.4 LogicMonitor Inc.
    6.1.5 Oracle Corporation
    6.1.6 Microsoft Corporation
    6.1.7 IBM Corporation
    6.1.8 Cloudyn Software Ltd.
    6.1.9 LogicMonitor Inc.

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

    8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

