Optogenetics Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

As per the scope of this report, optogenetics refers to a range of optical techniques to elicit a physiological response in targeted biological systems, in the absence of pharmacology and electric stimulation. Optogenetics controls the neural activity by combining the genetic engineering and optical tools and is widely used in neuroscience for modulation of neural circuits with a high degree of precision and specificity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Light Emitting Diode (LED) is the Segment by Light Equipment is Expected to Observe Fast Growth

LEDs are found to surpass the lasers in every aspect. The LEDs are found to be cheaper, smaller, more reliable, and easier to control. They are being incorporated into implants, allowing the untethered light delivery. The major drawback, and the reason they have not been as widely adopted by the optogenetics community is their difficulty toward coupling the light into a fiber optic cable with high efficiency. Although individual LEDs can emit as much as five watts of light, the light is emitted in all directions, rather than in a coherent beam. These are one of the major factors that are restricting growth. However, a recent class of fiber-coupled LEDs offers much higher intensities of fiber-coupled light. Hence, there are many advances in both LED technologies and their applications. Effective LED therapies are used in treating cutaneous and neurological diseases. The researchers in LEDs, imaging, light therapy, and optogenetics have understood the basic principles, and hence, they are stimulating the application of LEDs in health care.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Market

North America is expected to be the leading market for the use of the optogenetic device, primarily in academic and research labs. There is an increase in the number of neuronal diseases, such as epilepsy in the United States with at least 2.9 million adults and children being affected and also a steady increase in the number of neuropsychiatric disorders, which is expected to drive the growth of the optogenetic market. The most common optogenetics application today is with live animals and is rapidly being used in various academic and research labs across the country, which helps in driving the market globally. There are many advancements in neuroscience that are made possible by the BRAIN initiative (Brain Research through Advancing Innovative Neurotechnologies), a massive, collaborative, private-public funded project aimed at better understanding the human brain. The USD 100 million was committed to the federal 2014 budget to the BRAIN initiative and has increased funding by USD 100 million each year since 2014. These technologies may open new doors that may boost the optogenetics market in the United States. The RetroSense therapeutics in 2016, has also completed the low dose cohort in the clinical trial of novel gene therapy application of optogenetics. Hence, all these factors have helped in the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Optogenetics Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Potential Diagnostic Tool in the Field of Neurosciences

4.2.2 Rapid Growth of Advanced Technology

4.2.3 Increasing Use of Multimodal Imaging

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Technology

4.3.2 Lack of Awareness

4.3.3 Reluctance in Adoption of New Technology

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Light Equipment

5.1.1 Laser

5.1.2 Light Emitting Diode (LED)

5.2 By Actuators

5.2.1 Channelrhodopsin

5.2.2 Halorhodopsin

5.2.3 Archaerhodopsin

5.3 By Sensors

5.3.1 Calcium (Aequorin, Cameleon, Others)

5.3.2 Chloride (Clomeleon)

5.3.3 Membrane Gated (Mermaid)

5.3.4 Other

5.4 By Application

5.4.1 Neuroscience

5.4.2 Behavioral Tracking

5.4.3 Retinal Disease Treatment

5.4.4 Other

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 US

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 UK

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East and Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Cobolt

6.1.2 Coherent Inc.

6.1.3 Gensight Biologics

6.1.4 Laserglow Technologies

6.1.5 Noldus Information Technology

6.1.6 Scientifica

6.1.7 Shanghai Laser & Optics Century Co. Ltd

6.1.8 THE JACKSON LABORATOR

6.1.9 Thorlabs Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

