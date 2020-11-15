Automated External Defibrillator Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Automated External Defibrillator Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Automated External Defibrillator market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352660

Scope of the Report:

An automated external defibrillator (AED) is a lightweight, portable device that delivers an electric shock through the chest to the heart. The shock can potentially stop an irregular heartbeat and allow a normal rhythm to resume, following a sudden cardiac arrest (SCA). The Scope of the Report: includes several market factors into considerations and the revenue share is divided into the following segments.

Market Overview:

Global Automated External Defibrillator market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the market growth include rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, technological advancements in the field of defibrillators, and increasing investments by government and private players.

The automated external defibrillator market saw growth due to the rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). As per the recent report of the World Health Organization (WHO), more people die from CVDs than any other disease prevalence. In 2015, around 17.7 million people died due to CVDs. A two-thirds of CVDs death accounts from low and middle-income countries. The statistics show the need for early detection and proper management which ultimately helps the market to grow globally. The rise in the technological advancements in defibrillators and rise in the investments from private players also help in the growth of this market.

However, the devices face much stricter regulations compared to those of other categories, taking longer time and labor for the complete approval process, this is one of the biggest factors to hinder the growth of the automated external defibrillator market. For example, in 2015, the US FDA ordered PMA approval for new and existing automated external defibrillators, citing manufacturing issues and recalled more than 2 million devices since 2005 for stricter regulations, thus, hindering the growth of this market. Along with this, there is a lack of awareness among people towards taking corrective actions at the earliest in relation to sudden cardiac arrest, especially in the emerging markets, which also hampers the growth of this market. Major Key Players:

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Cardiac Science

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic PLC

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Schiller

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd