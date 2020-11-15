Medical Device Technologies Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Medical Device Technologies Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Medical Device Technologies market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Medical devices are intended for use in the diagnosis, monitoring, treatment, and prevention of diseases or other medical conditions. Medical technology companies are focusing more on products that deliver cheaper, faster and more efficient patient care. The scope of the market includes devices shares across multiple major application areas, mentioned below.

Global Medical Device Technologies market is estimated to witness a CAGR of around 7.0% over the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the market growth include rising prevalence of chronic diseases and related increase in disability-adjusted life years, technological advancements in medical devices, and consistent increase in the aging population.

Globally, the disease burden is shifting from infectious diseases to chronic conditions, with a corresponding escalation in the burden of cancer. Chronic diseases, such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes, stroke, and arthritis are long lasting in their effects. Cancer and cardiovascular diseases are the two most common causes of mortality. Globally, chronic diseases kill more than 38 million people each year. Cardiovascular diseases account for most of the chronic diseases related deaths (17.5 million people annually), followed by cancers (8.2 million), respiratory diseases (4 million), and diabetes (1.5 million). These four groups account for 82% of all chronic disorder deaths. The rise in incidences of chronic diseases has increased the demand for medical devices. The other factors such as investment in R&D and the need for preventive healthcare are driving the medical device technologies market.

However, Strict FDA regulations are bound to be present in the field of healthcare. The regulatory framework for medical devices is not standardized in many countries across the globe. The other factors such as uncertainty in reimbursement and an increase in the cost of services are also hindering the growth of the market.

