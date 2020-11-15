Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352663

Scope of the Report:

Monoclonal antibodies are highly specific to cancer cells as they bind to the proteins on their surface and stimulate an immune response. This market consists of several types of monoclonal antibodies and much more in the pipeline.

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14352663

Key Market Trends:

Trastuzumab (Herceptin) is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in Monoclonal Antibody Therapies

Trastuzumab (Herceptin) is a monoclonal antibody used to treat breast cancer. It is also an approved first-line treatment for HER2+ metastatic cancer of the stomach or gastro-oesophageal junction. According to Roches (manufacturer of the drug) annual report, in 2015, the annual sales revenue generated from the drug was CHF 6,538 million (10% higher than 2014). A major contributor to this growth was the increased access to the drug, in China. The United States has also played a vital role in this growth, as sales revenue generated from the drug increased by 15% and increased further by 4%, in 2016. The country witnessed continued growth, mainly, due to the longer duration of treatment in combination with Perjeta.

However, the common side-effects (fever, infection, cough, rash, and others) and severe side-effects (heart failure, allergic reaction, and lung disorders) are associated with the drug. The drug may also result in unnecessary issues for the baby if taken during pregnancy. These side-effects may affect the adoption rate and, hence, can act as an inhibiting factor.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecasted Period

The market is growing at a strong pace in North America. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms have gained abundant knowledge and expertise in cancer monoclonal antibodies. With the approval of murine cancer monoclonal antibodies, followed by chimeric and fully human cancer monoclonal antibodies, the sales and the rate of product approvals have increased over the past few years. Furthermore, depending on the high percentage of molecules that are in the pipeline, this scenario can change. Human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) is the fastest-growing category of mAb therapeutics entering the clinical study. Furthermore, with the trend towards developing targeted therapeutics, the focus on fully humanized cancer monoclonal antibodies is expected to increase, owing to perceived low-level of immunogenicity of these agents. The first human mAb was approved by the United States FDA, in 2002. Since then, many human mAbs have received FDA approval and few are in the phase-3 studies. Sales of Rituxan (rituximab) grew by 5% in 2015, propelled by the strong demand in the country. Moreover, it is the single largest market for the oncology product, Avastin, accounts for approximately 47% of its global sales. Herceptin, a competitor for Avastin and Rituxan, recorded a 15% sales increase in 2015, with sales of around USD 6.59 billion.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14352663

Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Prevalence of Cancer

4.2.2 Increasing Investment in Research and Development of Genomic Studies

4.2.3 Rising Advancements and Preference Towards Specificity of Monoclonal Antibodies to Target Cancer

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Guidelines

4.3.2 Long Duration of Research and Development with Rising Failures in Clinical Trials

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Types of Monoclonal Antibody

5.1.1 Murine Antibodies

5.1.2 Chimeric Antibodies

5.1.3 Humanized Antibodies

5.2 Monoclonal Antibody Therapies

5.2.1 Bevacizumab (Avastin)

5.2.2 Rituximab (Rituxan)

5.2.3 Trastuzumab (Herceptin)

5.2.4 Cetuximab (Erbitux)

5.2.5 Panitumumab (Vectibix)

5.2.6 Others

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Breast Cancer

5.3.2 Blood Cancer

5.3.3 Liver Cancer

5.3.4 Brain Cancer

5.3.5 Colorectal Cancer

5.3.6 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amgen Inc

6.1.2 Bristol Myers Squibb Company

6.1.3 Eli Lilly and Company

6.1.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

6.1.5 Genmab A/S

6.1.6 GlaxoSmithKline plc

6.1.7 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.8 Novartis AG

6.1.9 Seattle Genetics Inc

6.1.10 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Hybrid Field-Erected Cooling Tower Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026

Artificial Metal Organic Frameworks Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026

Automatic Screen Changers Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026

Packaged Sprouts Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026

Indirect Air Heater Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026

Enterprise Infrastructure Servers Market Growth Trends with Key Players 2020 Size by Regions, Global Industry Share, Sales Revenue and Opportunities till 2026 with COVID-19 Impact

Radio Access Network Services Market Size with Recent Trends 2020 | Growth Opportunities, Global Share, Leading Players, Demand Status, Expansion Plans, Business Challenges Forecast to 2026

One-Box Testers Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026

Rape Honey Market Size 2020 – Growth Analysis and Share by Key Players, Trends with Revenue with COVID-19 Impact Forecast to 2025 | Latest Research by Industry Research.co

LED Swimming Pool Lights Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026

Silicon Photomultipliers Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026

Temperature Data Loggers Market Share Forecast Report 2020: Global Size Analysis by Competitive Landscape, Types, Applications, Industry Segmentation, and Worldwide Growth Insights till 2026