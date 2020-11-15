Automotive Power Electronics Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Automotive Power Electronics Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Automotive Power Electronics market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352664

Scope of the Report:

The global car rental market has been segmented by device type, application type, drive type, vehicle type, and geography.

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14352664

Key Market Trends:

Growing Vehicle Safety Standards

Organizations involved in car safety regulations are focusing on advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for enhanced safety of both passengers and pedestrians. The American New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) and the European New Car Assessment Program (Euro NCAP) have made some features, making ADAS as an important feature in new vehicles.

Due to the rise in the number of on-road accidents across the world, according to the World Health Organization, nearly 1.25 million people die annually due to road accidents. The cause of these accidents is mostly attributed to the drivers inability to judge certain conditions and make right decisions.

The efforts of various governments to reduce fatalities due to road accidents have led to increased safety standards in new vehicles.

– In 2011, the American NCAP has declared forward collision warning (FCW), lane departure warning (LDW), and electronic stability control (ESC) as recommended features in the new cars.

– Two years later, the Euro NCAP has made speed assistance system (SAS) and seat belt reminder (SBR), a mandatory feature in all the new, as well as the existing vehicles.

– Later in 2014, the American NCAP made ESC mandatory and the use of rear-view video system was highly recommended in the new vehicles. In the same year, the Euro NCAP made the use of automatic emergency breaking (AEB) and lane departure warning (LDW), a mandate.

– In 2016, the Euro NCAP made the use of Lane Keeping Assist, mandatory. The American NCAP is expected to make the use of rear-view video systems, a mandate by 2018.

NHTSA is conducting research on various ADAS features to increase the vehicle safety standards further. As part of these efforts, NHTSA included AEB to the list of vehicle safety standards, making it mandatory for a car to get a five-star safety rating.

With regard to other ADAS features, NHTSA is researching on inclusion of rear-end crash avoidance system (RECAS), collision mitigation breaking system (CMBS), blind spot detection, overtaking assistance system, and lane keeping and changing assistance systems. Furthermore, countries, such as Japan and China, are adopting various automotive safety regulations with regard to the ADAS features, as specified by the European Union.

With many countries taking utmost care for the road safety of passengers and increasing adoption of vehicles from the passengers, there exist huge opportunities for applications of power electronics in the automotive industry, in the forecast period.

Europe and North America Dominate the Market

Europe and North America dominated the global automotive power electronics market.

In Europe, the growth of electric car sales is mostly concentrated in a limited number of countries, such as the United Kingdom, France, Norway, Germany, Sweden, and the Netherlands. These electric vehicles mainly adopt power control units (motor controllers) and battery management control units, which has further driven the automotive power electronics market in Europe.

Additionally, European government initiated that vehicles which do not meet exhaust emission standards have been strictly banned on the roads of urban cities like Paris. Such initiatives are likely to drive more demand for electric vehicles and in turn, experience growth in the demand for power electronics in the European market, during the forecast period.

France is one of the leading markets in European electric vehicles sales, which has experienced an average growth rate of 30% from 2014 to 2017. But, plug-in hybrid and pure electric vehicles sales shared a deficient percentage of 0.9% of total vehicle sales in the country (including ICE and electric vehicles).

The presence of nearly more than 13,000 charging points located in the country is driving automakers to produce more plug-in electric vehicles along with the strong support from the European government. The government is incentivizing French customers to opt for electric vehicles by providing purchase subsidiaries and ownership benefits, such as annual tax reduction and reduction in electricity cost. Moreover, the government also started to support the automotive business development by providing other local benefits, such as free parking, access to bus lanes, no tool-free, free charging access to the restricted areas in the city. With these advantages, the government of France aims at manufacturing about two million electric vehicles, by 2022.

Automakers in France are focusing to deploy reliable and robust power electronics in the vehicle systems, especially in their hybrid and electric vehicles production, that meets high energy requirements and ultimately achieve low fuel consumption rate and CO2 emissions in the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14352664

Automotive Power Electronics Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Device Type

5.1.1 Power Module (ECUs, Inverter, Converter, and Battery Management Systems)

5.1.1.1 Power ICs (Microcontroller)

5.1.1.2 Power Discrete (Diodes, Resistors, Capacitors, Inductors, and Transformers)

5.2 By Application Type

5.2.1 Body Electronics

5.2.2 Safety and Security Electronics

5.2.3 Powertrain

5.3 By Drive Type

5.3.1 IC Engine Vehicle

5.3.2 Hybrid Vehicle

5.3.3 Pure Electric Vehicle

5.4 By Vehicle Type

5.4.1 Passenger Cars

5.4.2 Commercial Vehciles

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Rest of North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 India

5.5.3.3 Japan

5.5.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Rest of the World

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Other Countries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share**

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Infineon Technologies AG

6.2.2 Texas Instruments Inc.

6.2.3 Renesas Electronics Corporation

6.2.4 NXP Semiconductors NV

6.2.5 Microsemi Corporation

6.2.6 Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

6.2.7 Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc.

6.2.8 Toyota Industries Corporation

6.2.9 Valeo Group

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Biopsy Bag Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026

Medical Rubber Product Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Machinery Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026

Portable Mini Fridge Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

Real Stone Paint Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026

Expanded Polyethylene Foam (EPE Foam) Market Share Forecast Analysis 2020 Industry Top Players with Trends, Global Growth Rate by Size Expansion Strategies by 2026 Report Includes COVID-19 Analysis

Power Management System Market 2020 to 2026 | Key Companies Overview by Industry Size and Business Growth Rate, Global Industry Analysis by Trends with COVID-19 Impact

Additive Manufacturing Materials Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026

Food for Special Medical Purpose (FSMP) Market Size 2020 – Growth Analysis and Share by Key Players, Trends with Revenue with COVID-19 Impact Forecast to 2025 | Latest Research by Industry Research.co

Bipolar Stereotrodes Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

PLC Expansion Modules Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

Plastic Filters Market 2020: Top Coverage of Key Companies with Size and Share, Expected Growth Analysis with Revenue, Future Trends and Technology Forecast by 2026