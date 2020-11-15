Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352665

Scope of the Report:

As per the scope of this report, circulating tumor cells (CTC) refer to the tumor cells that circulate inside the body through the blood circulatory system and lymphatic system. Factors, such as the high prevalence of cancer, advancements in biomedical imaging and bioengineering technology, and increased demand for preventive medicine, with the need for companion diagnostics, drive the circulating tumor cell market globally. The market is segmented by technology, application, and geography.

Market Overview:

The major factors for the growth of the circulating tumor cells (CTC) market include the advancements in biomedical imaging and bioengineering technology, rising demand for preventive medicine and companion diagnostics, and growing prevalence of cancer.

The global cancer burden is increasing, and thus, cancer therapies must be modified according to regional and national priorities. According to the World Cancer Research Fund, in 2018, there were an estimated 18 million cancer cases around the world, out of which, 9.5 million cases were in men and 8.5 million in women. Lung and breast cancers were the most common and contributed about 12.3% of the total number of new cases that were diagnosed in 2018. Almost half of the cancer prevalence occurs in Asia, and in Europe, one-quarter of the population is suffering from cancer. In the Americas, 21% of the population is suffering from cancer. The increasing cancer burden is due to a number of factors, including population growth and aging and the changing prevalence of certain causes of cancer linked to social and economic development. According to the WHO, in 2018, approximately 70% of the deaths in low and middle-income countries were due to cancer. With this growing burden, prevention of cancer is one of the most significant challenges. Furthermore, according to the Globocan Database, in 2018, it was estimated that the number of new cases would grow from 18.1 million to 29.4 million, between 2018 and 2040. Thus, the increasing prevalence of cancer is one of the major factors that are augmenting the growth of the market. Major Key Players:

Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc

Aviva Biosciences

Biocept Inc

Creatv Micro Tech, Inc.

LungLife AI, Inc.

Menarini Silicon Biosystems

Miltenyi Biotec

Precision For Medicine, formerly ApoCell,