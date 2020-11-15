Brain Tumor Therapeutics Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Brain Tumor Therapeutics Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Brain Tumor Therapeutics market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Brain tumor arises from abnormal growth of cancerous cells in the brain. A brain tumor is one of the leading causes of death, globally. Meningioma is the most common kind of brain tumor and the hardest to treat, while, treatments for glioma usually have better outcomes.

Market Overview:

A brain tumor occurs when abnormal cells from within the brain. There are two major types of tumors, malignant or cancerous tumors and benign tumors. Increasing incidence of the brain tumor is one of the major factors which is driving the growth of the market globally. As per the Central Brain Tumor Registry of the United States report 2016, an estimated 79,270 new cases of primary malignant, nonmalignant are anticipated to be diagnosed in the US in 2017 (26,070 primary malignant and 53,200 nonmalignant). The rising prevalence of brain cancer cases across the globe is expected to drive the demand of the brain tumor therapeutics market over the forecast period. The high cost of cancer therapy is one of the major factors restraining the growth of the market studied. The treatment for brain tumor differs depending on several factors, such as age, general health, and the size, location, and type of tumor. Furthermore, there are some adverse effects of the treatments that are restraining the growth of the market studied, over the forecast period. Major Key Players:

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Bayer AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

Eisai Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG