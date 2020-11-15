Brain Tumor Therapeutics Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Brain Tumor Therapeutics Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Brain Tumor Therapeutics market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Brain tumor arises from abnormal growth of cancerous cells in the brain. A brain tumor is one of the leading causes of death, globally. Meningioma is the most common kind of brain tumor and the hardest to treat, while, treatments for glioma usually have better outcomes.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Immunotherapy Segment is Expected to Register Robust Growth
Immunotherapy is the treatment of disease by activating or suppressing the immune system. Vaccines are a promising new form of immunotherapy that stimulates the immune system to fight cancer. The use of immunotherapy in glioblastoma multiforme which is the most common primary malignant brain tumor in adults has been found to be effective. In 2018, a European trial succeeded in proving the feasibility and efficacy of treating brain cancer with personalized immunotherapy tailored for each patient. This phase I/II trial that runs across six European centers, tested a combination of two personalized vaccines in patients with glioblastoma. These clinical trials are expected to drive the market studied.
The United States is Expected to Retain Largest Market Share During the Period of Forecast.
The US dominates the brain tumor treatment market in North America. The US is anticipated to lead the market owing to the developed healthcare industry coupled with rising awareness regarding advanced technologies amongst the population in this region. In the United States, the incidence of all primary malignant and non-malignant brain and other CNS tumors is 22.36 cases per 100,000, for a total count of 368,117 tumor incidences. Meningioma is the most common form of brain tumor, followed by Gliomas. Eflornithine is designated as an orphan drug in the United States and received Breakthrough Therapy Designation in the country for the treatment of anaplastic Glioma
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Brain Tumor Therapeutics Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Incidence of Brain Tumor
4.2.2 Strong R&D Initiatives from Key Players
4.2.3 Increasing Government Initiatives for Cancer Awareness
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Cost of Cancer Therapies
4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type of Brain Cancer
5.1.1 Glioblastoma
5.1.2 Meningioma
5.1.3 Pituitary Tumors
5.1.4 Other Types of Brain Cancer
5.2 By Therapy
5.2.1 Tissue Engineering
5.2.2 Immunotherapy
5.2.3 Gene Therapy
5.2.4 Other Therapies
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East and Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Amgen Inc.
6.1.2 AstraZeneca PLC
6.1.3 Bayer AG
6.1.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
6.1.5 Eisai Inc.
6.1.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
6.1.7 GlaxoSmithKline PLC
6.1.8 Johnson & Johnson
6.1.9 Merck & Co. Inc.
6.1.10 Novartis AG
6.1.11 Pfizer Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
