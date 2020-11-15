Therapeutic Vaccine Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Therapeutic Vaccine Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Therapeutic Vaccine market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

A therapeutic vaccine is the one in which the vaccine is applied after infection occurs, in order to induce antiviral immunity to alter the course of the disease. In other words, therapeutic vaccines help teach the body how to do a better job of protecting itself.

Global Therapeutic Vaccine market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.63% during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the market growth include favorable government funding for vaccine development, rising prevalence of diseases, and an increase in R&D expenditure by the companies.

With the increased awareness of the potential value of vaccination, not only in the developed regions of the world, but also in the developing and in the under-developed regions, major governmental and humanitarian organizations have taken up an active interest in curbing the vaccine-preventable diseases and in vaccinating the maximum number of infants and adults as possible. This has led to the adoption of new production and supply strategies and the formation of what is now called the donor market, which accounts for the biggest market globally for vaccines, in terms of dosage. To achieve the full potential of science and technology and to prevent the onset of diseases in the population (especially children), various regional Governments have established agreements and partnerships with several organizations to initiate/ improve the already existing R&D schemes to prevent any future onset disease outbreak.

However, there is one drawback in this scenario. Similar to drug production, R&D of vaccine takes a long period of time and it requires huge investments. Vaccines have to undergo clinical trials before they obtain approval for commercial release. At each stage of the clinical trial, the majority of the vaccines are rejected. By the time the final product is approved for commercial use, there is a humongous capital spent on the R&D process of vaccine development. This huge capital expenditure has an indirect effect on the final pricing of the product. The product becomes expensive in certain cases, which is not affordable to a major chunk of the population, especially in the third world regions where the per capita income is significantly lower. Major Key Players:

Agenus, Inc.

Argos Therapeutic Inc.

Celldex Therapeutic Inc.

Cytos Biotechnology AG

Dendreon Corp

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck & Co.

Novartis

Pfizer