Pregnancy Products Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

Pregnancy products are dedicated to deal with the physical changes which happen in pregnant women during and after pregnancy. Pregnancy period involves many hormonal changes which affect the skin, physique, hair, and nail, etc. These products are mainly aimed at minimizing the effects of pregnancy on the womenâ€™s physique and are gaining popularity across the world.

Pregnancy products are classified as medical products which are meant to manage physical changes in pregnant women during and after pregnancy. The rising disposable incomes, especially in developing countries, and growing awareness regarding pregnancy care products among women, coupled with an increase in literacy rate of women and well-developed distribution channel for pregnancy products are the major factors driving the growth of the pregnancy product market. However, high prices and side effects associated with the products are expected to be a key restraint for the growth of the pregnancy products market. Major Key Players:

Abbott

Clarins Group

E.T. Browne Drug Co. Inc.

Expansxience Laboratories, Inc

Mankind Pharma

Nine Naturals, LLC

Piramal Enterprises

Procter & Gamble