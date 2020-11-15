Pregnancy Products Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Pregnancy Products Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Pregnancy Products market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Pregnancy products are dedicated to deal with the physical changes which happen in pregnant women during and after pregnancy. Pregnancy period involves many hormonal changes which affect the skin, physique, hair, and nail, etc. These products are mainly aimed at minimizing the effects of pregnancy on the womenâ€™s physique and are gaining popularity across the world.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Stretch Mark Minimizer Segment is Expected to Register Robust Growth
Stretch marks are tiny tears and scars in the supporting layers of tissue under the skin. Stretch marks are quite common during and after the pregnancy and occur in 90% of pregnant women. According to an article published in Drug Store News, in 2013, it was noted that the women were significantly self-conscious about the appearance of scars and stretch marks. 33% of women have reported that their self-confidence was adversely affected. Meanwhile, 47% of women have tried to hide such marks. Stretch mark minimizers helps in reducing the appearance of stretch marks resulting from pregnancy by enhancing the production of collagen fibers to boost skins elasticity and resistance to prevent stretch marks.
The United States is Expected to Retain Largest Market Share During the Period of Forecast.
North America dominates the pregnancy products market due to high awareness regarding pregnancy product, and growing expenditure on personal care products. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow tremendously during the forecast period, owing to factors, such as rise in disposable incomes in developing economies, such as China and India, well-established distribution channel, and growing awareness regarding pregnancy products through strong marketing activities by key players.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Pregnancy Products Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Disposable Income
4.2.2 Growing Awareness Regarding Pregnancy Care Products
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Side Effects Associated with Pregnancy Products
4.3.2 Lack of Awareness and Unavailability of Pregnancy Products in Low-income Countries
4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product
5.1.1 Stretch Mark Minimizers
5.1.2 Pregnancy Test Kits
5.1.3 Toning And Body Firming Gel
5.1.4 Restructuring Gel
5.1.5 Other Products
5.2 By Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Hospital Pharmacies
5.2.2 Independent Pharmacies and Drug Stores
5.2.3 Online
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East and Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Abbott
6.1.2 Clarins Group
6.1.3 E.T. Browne Drug Co. Inc.
6.1.4 Expansxience Laboratories, Inc
6.1.5 Mankind Pharma
6.1.6 Nine Naturals, LLC
6.1.7 Piramal Enterprises
6.1.8 Procter & Gamble
6.1.9 Quidel Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
